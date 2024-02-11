Nigerian bank CEO and family among six killed in California helicopter crash

The chief executive of Nigeria’s largest bank, his wife and his son were among six people killed in a Friday night helicopter crash in a remote part of the Mojave desert along the California-Nevade border, according to officials.

Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Doreen Chizoba, and son Chizi, died in the crash along with the former group chairman of Nigeria’s stock exchange, Abimola Ogunbanjo. Those identities were first released by the director general of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in a post on X.

Access Bank officials also confirmed their identities.

The helicopter at the center of the deadly crash departed about 8.45pm Friday from Palm Springs airport in California en route to Boulder City, Nevada, about 26 miles (41km) south-east of Las Vegas, which on Sunday is hosting this year’s Super Bowl. The aircraft was reportedly an Airbus Helicopters EC-130.

According to the San Bernardino county sheriff department, authorities were alerted of the crash at about 10.10pm on Friday night. All six people on board, including two helicopter pilots, were reported dead – but their identities were not immediately released.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

CNN reported that investigators planned to return to the crash site on Sunday to document using a drone. Witnesses reported that the helicopter caught fire after crashing. And weather conditions at the time of the crash including rain and a wintry mix.

“I am shocked and deeply distressed by the news of the passing of Mr Herbert Wigwe, a distinguished banker, humanitarian, and entrepreneur, and Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group … along with members of the Wigwe family – Herbert’s wife, [Doreen] Chizoba, and son, Chizi,” Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said in a statement. “Their passing is an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension. I extend my condolences to the Wigwe and Ogunbanjo families, the business community, and all those impacted by this harrowing incident.”

According to Access Bank’s website, Wigwe became managing director and chief executive in 2014 after first working for the bank in 2002. Access Bank is the largest bank in Nigeria.

“Today and always, let us remember that life is a precious gift – a chance to breathe, feel, love, experience and connect,” Wigwe wrote in a post on X in January 2024. “Let’s honor this gift by living with purpose, kindness, and gratitude, making every moment count. Let us number our days.”