Nigerian child killed in 'bullet-proof' charm test

1
·1 min read
Man holding an old fashioned rifle known as a dane gune
The boy was shot with an old-fashioned rifle known as a dane gun, police say

A Nigerian boy has been killed by his brother while testing a newly bought "bullet-proof" charm, police say.

The two believed they had "fortified themselves with the protective charm", according to police in Kwara state

Abubakar Abubakar then shot at his younger brother Yusuf, 12, using their father's rifle, officers say. Police are now looking for the alleged killer.

Despite a lack of evidence, charms are used by some in Nigeria who want protection against bad luck.

There have been several reports of people being killed after testing "bullet-proof" charms and medicines.

It is not clear why the two brothers went to get protection.

Yusuf Abubakar is said to have died on the spot after the shooting while his older brother escaped into the bushes, police say.

The two brothers were the sons of a hunter.

Police have urged parents "to monitor the activities of their children and avoid doing certain unsavoury activities".

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Truss latest news: PM has 10 days to save premiership, suggests Grant Shapps - watch live

    Suella Braverman to address Tory conference imminently Truss hints she may still axe top 45p rate of tax in future Kwasi Kwarteng creates further confusion over fiscal plan date Why ‘snake’ Gove won’t be invited back to No 10 any time soon The secret midnight meeting that killed off the 45p tax cut Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group for the latest news

  • Zelenskyy may become Nobel Peace Prize laureate

    This year’s Nobel Peace Prize could condemn the war in Ukraine by recognizing the opponents of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the volunteers who have helped civilians, or even President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who ranks high on bookmakers’ lists, the Reuters news agency reported on Sept. 30.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Aide Sees War Over in Months Not Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine will probably be over in months, rather than years, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, said in an interview. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes TollStocks Rise From the Ashes in Be

  • Rendlesham: 1,400-year-old royal hall unearthed

    The hall was the "most extensive and materially wealthy settlement of its date known in England".

  • Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

    An animal charity believes there could be up to 14,000 badger baiting incidents each year.

  • Shellfish deaths: Government to examine toxic chemical study

    A minister says they will study a report which claims toxic chemicals caused mass shellfish deaths.

  • Cool House: Charming 1930's style Arcadia neighborhood home

    We're going back in time in this week's Cool House in the heart of the Valley.

  • U.N. chief: Current climate change pledges 'far too little and far too late'

    United Nations Secretary General António Guterres issued a dire assessment Monday on the current world pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change, saying they were "far too little and far too late."

  • Australia vows new plan to stop mammal extinction crisis

    New strategies aim to end Australia's status as "the mammal extinction capital", its government says.

  • Here is what Chiefs fans were saying about KC’s 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers

    Here is what Chiefs fans were saying about the “Sunday Night Football” win.

  • How to make Japanese deep-fried pumpkin korokke

    Korokke (Japanese: コロッケ; [koɾokke]) is the Japanese name for a deep-fried yōshoku dish originally related to a French dish, the croquette. The harmony of the crispy batter, plenty of minced meat, and the sweet pumpkin is exquisite. A classic recipe that is popular in Japan with everyone from children to adults. Great to add in lunch box as well! ============================================================= ❥ YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDvCGAygv511zlEkVAWQfbA ❥ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hungrycookingstudio/ ============================================================= 00:08 How to Prepare Kabocha (Japanese Pumpkin) 02:24 Preparing Ingredients For Pumpkin Croquette Filling 06:47 How To Shape Croquettes 07:31 Breading the Croquettes 09:16 How To Fry Croquettes ● Ingredients ・Pumpkin ... 300g (1/4 if large, 1/3 if small) ・Mixed minced meat (beef 7 : pork 3) 100g ・Onion ... 1/2 ・Soy sauce... 1/2 teaspoon ・Salt ・Black pepper ・Flour ・Egg ... 1 ・Panko (Bread crumbs) ・Oil ● Cooking Recipe ① After removing the seeds from the pumpkin, peel away skin and cut it into bite-sized pieces. Mince half an onion. ② Place the pumpkin into a heat-resistant bowl, add 3 tablespoons of water and cover with saran wrap. Heat in the microwave for 4-5 minutes and mash with a fork while still hot. ③ Place a frying pan over high heat and when hot, add oil and onions. ④ When the onions have softened and begun to brown, add ground meat. When the meat has cooked through, season with salt, black pepper, and soy sauce. ⑤ Add the fried meat and onions to the mashed pumpkin and mix well. Shape into patties of desired size. ⑥ Before breading the patties, add oil to a pot and heat to 350~355F. ⑦ Powder patties with flour, dip into beaten egg, and bread with panko or breadcrumbs in that order. When ready, place into the hot oil prepped earlier, turning repeatedly to cook evenly, and fry until golden brown. ● Cooking tips 　・Mash the pumpkin while it’s hot as it’s easier than when it is cool. 　・If patties are too soft while breading, cooling them in the refrigerator or lightly freezing them will stiffen the filling and make them easier to handle. ・Adding a drop of moistened panko/breading to the hot oil is a good way to tell if the oil is hot enough. If the bread rises to the surface immediately, then it is ready to go. 　・Flouring the soft patties can be difficult, so using a fine sieve or tea strainer to coat the surface of the patties is an easier way to do so.

  • Son accused of killing dad after driver discovers dismembered body, Maryland cops say

    The father was reported missing before the body was found along a road, according to authorities.

  • Biden boosts Democrat fundraising with James Murdoch event

    President Joe Biden hits the road this week to raise more money for Democrats ahead of the Nov. 8 congressional elections and is expected to appear at an event in New York City at the home of James Murdoch, son of publisher Rupert Murdoch. Biden has been raising cash at a prodigious rate in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections as he tries to help Democrats turn back a strong challenge from Republicans for control of the U.S. Congress. On Thursday, Biden will participate in an event at the home of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, head of the Democratic Governors Association, and then go to New York for the fundraiser at James Murdoch's home for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, sources familiar with the plans said.

  • New destination sought for axed UK built Mars rover

    British engineers want to reversion their Mars robotic technology for work on the lunar surface.

  • Raiders RG Dylan Parham among highest-graded rookies through Week 4

    #Raiders RG Dylan Parham is one of the NFL's highest-graded rookies

  • Iran says it launched test 'tug' into suborbital space

    Iranian state media said Tuesday the government has launched a space tug capable of shifting satellites between orbits. State TV said the Saman test spacecraft was built by the country’s Space Research Center and launched Monday by the Defense Ministry. Hassan Salarieh, chief of the Islamic Republic's space agency, told state TV that officials "hope to use and test the main tug in near future.”

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan, U.S. officials condemn the launch

    North Korea launched an intermediate-range missile as part of weapons testing designed to strike critical targets of regional U.S. allies.

  • Authorities raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn

    Authorities raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation.

  • Exclusive: Democrat Fetterman hangs onto 6-point lead over GOP's Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

    A new poll shows Democrat John Fetterman is hanging on to a six percentage-point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race.

  • Zelenskyy approves NSDC decision on impossibility of negotiating with Putin

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved a recent decision made by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) that renders negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin impossible, as well as fresh sanctions against Russia.