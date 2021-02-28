Nigerian families await news of 300 kidnapped schoolgirls

  • Father Aliyu Ladan Jangebe, whose four daughters are among more than 300 girls who were abducted by gunmen on Friday from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School, waits for news in Jangebe town, Zamfara state, northern Nigeria Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Families in Nigeria waited anxiously on Sunday for news of their abducted daughters, the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of school students in the West African nation. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Mansur)
  • From left, Kabiru Abdullahi Dangebe, who has five daughters missing, Isah Sulaiman, whose daughter is missing, Ismail Ladan, whose daughter is missing, and Luman Bala, whose younger sister is missing, wait for news of the more than 300 girls who were abducted by gunmen on Friday from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School, in Jangebe town, Zamfara state, northern Nigeria Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Families in Nigeria waited anxiously on Sunday for news of their abducted daughters, the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of school students in the West African nation. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Mansur)
  • Zubairu Sanusi, a chemistry teacher and father of two kidnapped girls at the boarding school where more than 300 girls were abducted by gunmen on Friday, speaks to The Associated Press in the town of in Jangebe, in Zamfara state, northern Nigeria Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Nigerian police and the military have begun joint operations to rescue the more than 300 girls who were kidnapped from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School, according to a police spokesman. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Mansur)
  • Security forces guard the Government Girls Junior Secondary School where more than 300 girls were abducted by gunmen on Friday, in Jangebe town, Zamfara state, northern Nigeria Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Families in Nigeria waited anxiously on Sunday for news of their abducted daughters, the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of school students in the West African nation. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Mansur)
  • Parents of missing schoolgirls wait for news of the more than 300 girls who were abducted by gunmen on Friday from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School, in Jangebe town, Zamfara state, northern Nigeria Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Families in Nigeria waited anxiously on Sunday for news of their abducted daughters, the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of school students in the West African nation. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Mansur)
  • Security forces guard the Government Girls Junior Secondary School where more than 300 girls were abducted by gunmen on Friday, in Jangebe town, Zamfara state, northern Nigeria Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Families in Nigeria waited anxiously on Sunday for news of their abducted daughters, the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of school students in the West African nation. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Mansur)
  • Parents of missing schoolgirls wait for news of the more than 300 girls who were abducted by gunmen on Friday from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School, in Jangebe town, Zamfara state, northern Nigeria Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Families in Nigeria waited anxiously on Sunday for news of their abducted daughters, the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of school students in the West African nation. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Mansur)
  • Children play and sell small foodstuffs on the street in the town of Jangebe, from where more than 300 girls were abducted by gunmen on Friday at the Government Girls Junior Secondary School, in Zamfara state, northern Nigeria Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Nigerian police and the military have begun joint operations to rescue the more than 300 girls who were kidnapped from the boarding school, according to a police spokesman. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Mansur)
  • Father Kabiru Sani Jangebe, who has three daughters amongst the more than 300 girls abducted from their boarding school on Friday, waits for news at the school in Jangebe town, Zamfara state, northern Nigeria Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Nigerian police and the military have begun joint operations to rescue the more than 300 girls who were kidnapped from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School, according to a police spokesman. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Mansur)
  • This Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 photo shows the Government Girls Junior Secondary School from where more than 300 girls were abducted on Friday by gunmen, in Jangebe town, Zamfara state, northern Nigeria. Nigerian police and the military have begun joint operations to rescue the more than 300 girls who were kidnapped from the boarding school, according to a police spokesman. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Mansur)
  • Children play and sell small foodstuffs on the street in the town of Jangebe, where more than 300 girls were abducted by gunmen on Friday from the the Government Girls Junior Secondary School, in Zamfara state, northern Nigeria Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Nigerian police and the military have begun joint operations to rescue the more than 300 girls who were kidnapped from the boarding school, according to a police spokesman. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Mansur)
  • A sign pointos to the Government Girls Junior Secondary School from where more than 300 girls were abducted on Friday by gunmen, in Jangebe town, Zamfara state, northern Nigeria Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Nigerian police and the military have begun joint operations to rescue the more than 300 girls who were kidnapped from the boarding school, according to a police spokesman. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Mansur)
  • Children play and sell small foodstuffs on the street in the town of Jangebe, Nigeria, where more than 300 girls were abducted by gunmen on Friday from the the Government Girls Junior Secondary School, in Zamfara state, northern Nigeria Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Nigerian police and the military have begun joint operations to rescue the more than 300 girls who were kidnapped from the boarding school, according to a police spokesman. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Mansur)
1 / 13

APTOPIX Nigeria School Attack

Father Aliyu Ladan Jangebe, whose four daughters are among more than 300 girls who were abducted by gunmen on Friday from the Government Girls Junior Secondary School, waits for news in Jangebe town, Zamfara state, northern Nigeria Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Families in Nigeria waited anxiously on Sunday for news of their abducted daughters, the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of school students in the West African nation. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Mansur)
IBRAHIM MANSUR
·3 min read

JANGEBE, Nigeria (AP) — Families in Nigeria waited anxiously for news of their abducted daughters after more than 300 schoolgirls were kidnapped by gunmen from a government school in the country's north last week, the latest in a series of mass school kidnappings in the West African nation.

Worried parents on Sunday gathered at the school, guarded by police. Aliyu Ladan Jangebe said his five daughters aged between 12 and 16 were at the school when the kidnappers stormed in. Four were taken away but one escaped by hiding in a bathroom with three other girls, he told The Associated Press.

“We are not in (a) good mood because when you have five children and you are able to secure (just) one. We only thank God ... But we are not happy,” said Jangebe.

“We cannot imagine their situation,” he said of his missing daughters. Residents of a nearby village said the kidnappers had herded the girls through the town like animals, he said.

One resident said the gunmen also attacked a nearby military camp and checkpoint, preventing soldiers from responding to the mass abduction.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said the government’s priority is to get all the hostages returned safe and unharmed. Police and the military have begun joint operations to rescue the girls, said Mohammed Shehu, a police spokesman in Zamfara state.

The girls’ abduction has caused international outrage.

Pope Francis decried the kidnapping and prayed for the girls’ quick release, during his public address in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday.

“I pray for these girls, so that they may return home soon ... I am close to their families and to them,″ Francis said, asking people to join him in prayer.

Last week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the abductions and called for the girls’ “immediate and unconditional release” and safe return to their families. He called attacks on schools a grave violation of human rights and the rights of children, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Nigeria has seen several such attacks and kidnappings in recent years. On Saturday, 24 students, six staff and eight relatives were released after being abducted on February 17 from the Government Science College Kagara in Niger state. In December, more than 300 schoolboys from a secondary school in Kankara, in northwestern Nigeria, were taken and later released. The government has said no ransom was paid for the students' release.

The most notorious kidnapping was in April 2014, when 276 girls were abducted by the jihadist rebels of Boko Haram from the secondary school in Chibok in Borno state. More than 100 of those girls are still missing.

Boko Haram is opposed to western education and its fighters often target schools. Other organized armed groups, locally called bandits, often abduct students for money. The government says large groups of armed men in Zamfara state are known to kidnap for money and to press for the release of their members held in jail.

Nigeria's criminal networks may plot more such abductions if this round of kidnappings go unpunished, say analysts.

“While improving community policing and security in general remains a mid-to-long-term challenge, in the short term authorities must punish those responsible to send a strong message that there will be zero tolerance toward such acts,” said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Moroccan based think tank.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigerian schoolboys freed as forces search for 300 abducted girls

    Gunmen in Nigeria on Saturday released 27 teenage boys who were kidnapped from their school last week in the north-central state of Niger, while security forces continued to search for more than 300 schoolgirls abducted in a nearby state. Schools have become targets for mass kidnappings for ransom in northern Nigeria by armed groups. On Feb. 17, 27 students, three staff and 12 members of their families were abducted by an armed gang that stormed the Government Science secondary school in the Kagara district of Niger state, overwhelming the school's security detail.

  • Gunmen kidnap 317 schoolgirls in Nigeria

    Gunmen have seized more than 300 schoolgirls in a night-time raid in northwestern Nigeria, according to police.There's been no immediate claim of responsibility for what is the second such kidnapping in a little over a week, in a region increasingly targeted by militants and criminal gangs.The assailants struck at around 1am on Friday (February 26), according to the information commissioner in Zamfara state, firing sporadically as they entered the Government Girls' Science Secondary School in the town of Jangebe.The police and the army have launched search and rescue operations for the 317 missing students.Zamfara's Police Commissioner Abutu Yaro:''We are on the trail of the kidnappers, that is why you find us in the fringes of the forest here. It is part of our locational efforts and it is part of our cordoning efforts in order to trace the kidnappers and retrieve the students."School kidnappings were first carried out in Nigeria by jihadist groups Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, but the tactic has since been adopted by others in the north west whose agendas are unclear.Abductions are now endemic around the increasingly lawless north, and Friday was the third such incident since December when 344 boys were taken from a school in Zamfara's neighboring Katsina state.Last week unidentified gunmen kidnapped 42 people including 27 students in an overnight attack on a boarding school.Officials speaking on a condition of anonymity say the rise in abductions is fueled in part by sizeable government payoffs in exchange for child hostages, though the government denies making such payouts.Earlier this month President Muhammadu Buhari replaced his long-standing military chiefs amid the worsening violence.

  • Porsche to participate in fundraising of electric supercar maker Rimac: Automobilwoche

    Volkswagen unit Porsche is participating in a financing round of Rimac Automobili that will see the electric supercar maker raise 130 million-150 million euros ($157 million-$181 million), its owner Mate Rimac told weekly Automobilwoche. The fundraising should be completed in two to three months and another round is planned at the end of the year, Rimac told the trade journal. Porsche owns a 15.5% stake in Rimac Automobili and could raise its stake to just below 50% in a deal that would also include the transfer of Volkswagen's supercar brand Bugatti to Rimac, Automobilwoche said.

  • AP PHOTOS: Turkish vaccine teams target isolated villages

    Traveling across roads covered with ice and snow, vaccination teams have been going to Turkey's isolated mountain villages as the government seeks to inoculate 60% of the country's people against coronavirus over the next three months. After much effort, medical workers arrived Friday to vaccinate older villagers in Gumuslu, a small settlement of 350 in the central province of Sivas that lies 140 miles (230 kilometers) from the provincial capital. “It’s a difficult challenge to come here,” said Dr Rustem Hasbek, head of Sivas Health Services.

  • CPAC 2021: What will Trump say at the conference today and who else is speaking?

    Ex-president expected to reassert dominance over party and attack Biden as event focuses on ‘culture war’ rather than pandemic

  • Nigeria boys freed, police search for 317 missing girls

    Gunmen in Nigeria on Saturday released 27 teenage boys who were kidnapped from their school earlier this month.Their release was met by tearful loved ones.On February 17 - 42 people including 27 students were abducted by an armed gang that stormed a secondary school in Niger state. One boy was killed during the raid.One remains in the hospital, according to the Niger state governor.Also on Saturday, police mounted a search for 317 schoolgirls who were abducted Friday in a nearby state. Concerned parents waited in the school compound for updates.One of them said he was hopeful his daughter would be brought back home - saying the captors were bandits:“...They are already after ransom, so I know and believe that when the government settles with them, they will be able to release our daughters.''Schools have become targets for mass kidnappings for ransom in northern Nigeria by armed groups, whose agenda is unclear.The highest profile school kidnapping was that of more than 270 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from the town of Chibok in 2014. Around 100 girls remain missing.

  • 317 schoolgirls have been abducted by 'bandits' in an attack on a boarding school in Nigeria

    It is the latest in the spate of mass kidnaps in Nigeria. On Saturday, 42 people, including 27 students, were freed by gunmen after 10 days.

  • Balancing act begins for SoCal students playing high school and club soccer at same time

    High schools and club teams are discussing how best to move forward in cooperative manner now that both can resume play.

  • Where are Mexico's disappeared? Many have been in government graves all along

    Some 80,000 Mexicans have disappeared in the last 15 years. Many are now thought to be in government custody — among the thousands of corpses that pass through morgues each year without ever being identified and end up in common graves.

  • Parents of Kidnapped Nigerian Girls Tried to Pull Them Out of School Before They Were Taken

    Habibu Iliyasu/AFP via Getty ImagesABUJA, Nigeria—Days before gunmen stormed a secondary school in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara State and kidnapped hundreds of schoolgirls, school authorities and local security agencies had been warned that there was danger looming in the town, particularly in the area where the school is located, according to local residents.On Friday, heavily armed militants seized at least 315 girls who were staying in the Government Girls' Secondary School in the town of Jangebe. The militants arrived on motorcycles at about 1:30am local time and marched the kidnapped girls into the nearby forest, leaving family members of the victims distraught and anxious. Residents said “strange men” had been patrolling the school area and intimidating local community members in the school’s vicinity days before the kidnappings took place.“All of a sudden we saw strange men on the street [leading to the Government Girls' Secondary School] at night acting as if there were vigilantes,” Danlami Umar, who lives near the school, told The Daily Beast. “They were stopping passersby and questioning them about where they were going.”The men had been occupying the neighborhood around the school for two days prior to the incident, harassing pedestrians and prompting residents to alert police officials of their activities.Officials Probe ‘Foul Play’ After Crash of Military Plane Close to Finding Abducted Nigerian Schoolboys“As soon as we reported them, they disappeared from the area,” said Umar. “We then told police officials to beef up security around the school area but that wasn't done.”But those living close to the school weren't the only ones to express concern about the security situation in the area. Some family members, The Daily Beast learned, had asked school authorities to close the boarding house and allow the girls to attend classes as day students because of growing reports of criminal activity in nearby areas. Their pleas fell on deaf ears.“People were complaining that their homes were being raided at night by gunmen and that their children are constantly being harassed by these hoodlums, so some parents asked that the school closed the boarding house just in case these criminals decide to one day visit the school,” Jibril Abubakar, whose niece attends the school but isn't among those missing, told The Daily Beast.“Unfortunately, someone in the school said the authorities couldn't close the dormitories on their own, claiming they needed to get approval from the state education ministry before doing so,” Abubakar added.Concerns about the safety of their children had forced some parents to prevent their kids from returning to their dormitories, instead having them attend the school as day students, according to Abubakar. The move might have saved more girls from being abducted on Friday.“Some parents saw this coming and did what was right by keeping their daughters away from the boarding house,” said Abubakar. “If not, we would have had more than 500 girls from the school missing today.”No group has yet claimed responsibility for Friday's abductions, which came more than a week after 42 people, including 27 schoolboys, were kidnapped in a similar attack on a government school in Nigeria's north-central Niger State. The boys have not yet been recovered.Nearly 24 hours after the Jangebe schoolgirls were seized, a joint operation involving the police and army has so far failed to identify their location. “There's information that they were moved to a neighbouring forest, and we are tracking and exercising caution,” Abutu Yaro, Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, said at a press conference late on Friday.Growing insecurity in parts of northwest and north-central Nigeria, especially after hundreds of schoolboys were kidnapped in Katsina State last December, has forced state governments in two regions to close boarding schools in vulnerable areas. The Zamfara government waited until Friday's abductions before taking similar actions. But for many in the troubled town of Jangebe, the move came too late.“If they had acted on time, the girls would have been with their families and no one would be begging the military to find their daughters,” said Abubakar. “This nonchalant attitude of government must stop.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Second Former Aide Reportedly Accuses Andrew Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment

    Charlotte Bennett, 25, told The New York Times that the governor said he'd be open to relationships with women in their 20s.

  • Chad Wolf on impact of construction halt on border wall

    Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf joins Maria Bartiromo on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

  • Yemen's children starve as U.N. seeks billions to avoid vast 'man-made' famine

    Three weeks ago the 13-year-old weighed just nine kilograms (20 pounds) when she was admitted to al-Sabeen hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa with malnutrition that sickened her for at least the past four years. They are among some 16 million Yemenis - more than half the population of the Arabian Peninsula country - that the United Nations says are going hungry. Of those, five million are on the brink of famine, U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock warns.

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • The Bidens, in a rare gesture, immediately greeted the White House residence staff upon entering the building on Inauguration Day, staffer says

    "We were all very flattered," a residence staffer said. "Usually we meet them in the first days or first weeks, but never in the first minutes."

  • A 73-year-old woman died trying to walk up 19 flights of stairs with an oxygen tank during a blackout in a NYC apartment building

    Police said a power outage had left a Bronx neighborhood in the dark for hours before the woman was found collapsed between the 18th and 19th floors.

  • White author won't translate Amanda Gorman's works after criticism it was inappropriate

    Holland's Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, the youngest author to win the International Booker Prize, stepped down from the role on Friday.

  • GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he'd bet his 'personal house' that Republicans will 'get the majority back' in 2022

    "I would bet my house. My personal house. Don't tell my wife, but I will bet it," McCarthy said on Saturday to a CPAC crowd.

  • Congressman Matt Gaetz doubles down on his defense of Ted Cruz's Cancún vacation

    Florida GOP Rep. Gaetz claimed at CPAC that the news media is more worried about Ted Cruz's vacation than migrant 'caravans going through Mexico.'

  • The California surgeon who dialed into a virtual court trial mid-operation is facing investigation

    After video of the surgeon went viral, a medical and licensing agency in California said it would investigate the circumstances.