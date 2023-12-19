Nigerian footballer reveals ‘prophetic dream’ warning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Nigerian footballer Peter Odemwingie had a “prophetic dream” a month before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the Championat publication on Dec.19.

“I can’t go into details, but before the war in Ukraine, back in January (2022), I dreamt of tanks, many tanks. And I was among them,” he said.

“Previously, in 2020, when people began to be confined during the pandemic, there were also a couple of prophetic dreams. I could feel that someone was communicating with me at night several times,” he added.

Read also:

Peter Odemwingie was born in Tashkent in 1981. His father was Nigerian, and his mother was Russian. He started playing football in Russia and in the championships of Belgium (La Louvière), France (Lille), and England (West Bromwich, Cardiff, Stoke City).

He played 63 matches for the Nigerian national team, winning silver at the 2008 Olympics and bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations (2004, 2006, 2010).

Read also:

Earlier, we reported that a former employee of Donetsk Shakhtar was killed in the war.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine