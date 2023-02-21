Nigerian organ donor plot victim begged police for help, court told

Aurelia Foster & PA News - BBC News
·2 min read
Beatrice Ekweremadu and Sonia Ekweremadu
From left: Defendants Beatrice Ekweremadu and Sonia Ekweremadu outside the Old Bailey at the start of the trial

A Nigerian market trader allegedly trafficked to London to provide a kidney walked into a police station and begged for help, a court has heard.

The 21-year-old is alleged to have been the victim of a failed plot for him to donate the body part to a Nigerian politician's daughter.

He slept rough for three nights before turning up at Staines police station last May, the Old Bailey was told.

Ike Ekweremadus denies breaking modern slavery laws.

The 60-year-old is accused of organising for the man to travel to London and pay him to provide a kidney for his daughter, who requires a transplant.

His wife Beatrice, 56, daughter Sonia, 25, and associate Obinna Obeta, 50, also deny conspiring to arrange or facilitate the travel of the young man to Britain with a view to his exploitation.

The Old Bailey has heard that the proposed donor, who cannot be named for legal reasons, ran away after doctors at the Royal Free Hospital decided he was not a suitable candidate.

In body-worn footage shown to jurors, the man appears to be crying and distressed when he walked into the police station.

"I don't know anywhere, I don't know where I am. I was sleeping three days outside around, looking for someone to help me, save my life," he can he heard saying.

He told the receptionist he had been brought into the country by a man he met in Lagos, the court heard.

"He carried me to hospital to remove my kidneys. The doctor said I was too young but the man said if you do not do it here he would carry me back to Nigeria and do it there," he said.

Ike Ekweremadu
Ike Ekweremadu has been a senator in Nigeria since 2003

Previously, the court has heard that he came from a village in Nigeria and was allegedly recruited by Dr Obeta while selling phone accessories from a wheelbarrow in Lagos.

He told jurors he thought he was being brought to the UK to work and only found out it was for him to donate a kidney when he visited the Royal Free Hospital.

The young man told jurors he was "shocked", felt like crying, and that "nobody told me about kidney transplant".

He claimed he was told he had to go ahead with the operation in exchange for 1.2 million naira (about £2,000), jurors were told.

When he ran away, the court heard, he initially set off on foot from London, not knowing where he was.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Recommended Stories

  • Namibia media guide

    An overview of the media in Namibia, including links to broadcasters and newspapers.

  • Dover man needs a kidney, seeking prospective living donors

    Tyler Cox was born with a single kidney, which is now failing. He hopes to receive a kidney transplant.

  • Nigerian designer Taofeek Abijako is exploring cultural middle grounds through his clothing brand, Head of State.

    Get to know Taofeek Abijako, an NYC-based fashion designer whose vision to meld cultures is creating a look all his own. The post Nigerian designer Taofeek Abijako is exploring cultural middle grounds through his clothing brand, Head of State. appeared first on In The Know.

  • 4-day workweek trial in UK: Shorter hours, happier employees

    A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world's largest, has found that an overwhelming majority of the 61 companies that participated over six months last year will keep going with the shorter hours and that most employees were less stressed and burned out and had better work-life balance. “We feel really encouraged by the results, which showed the many ways companies were turning the four-day week from a dream into a realistic policy, with multiple benefits," said David Frayne, research associate at University of Cambridge, who helped lead the team conducting employee interviews for the trial.

  • Nigerian in alleged kidney harvest plot says feared for his life

    A Nigerian street trader, who accuses the country's former deputy senate president of trying to harvest his kidney in the UK, told a British court on Tuesday that he begged police officers to "save my life".He then walked into a police station last May and said he was "looking for someone to save my life", the court heard.

  • Nigeria's hardships feed election disinformation

    Disinformation has spiralled ahead of Nigeria’s election on February 25, as Africa’s most populous nation faces challenges ranging from threats from criminal gunmen to a stuttering economy and a currency crisis. Fears of electoral fraud have also fuelled false stories about presidential candidates hoarding cash during an acute shortage of naira currency notes.With some 36 million social media users, these claims spread like wildfire around Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok.“Renewed sophistication an

  • Posts falsely claim Nigerian agents seized illicit cash pile at presidential candidate’s home

    A recent Facebook post claimed that Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari ordered the nation’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to seize 400 billion naira in new banknotes (about $876 million) in a raid on the home of the ruling All Progressives Congress’s (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. The post further claimed the money was retrieved from an underground bunker on the property. However, the claim is false; the EFCC said the photos showed new bankn

  • Nigeria election 2023: Fact-checking claims by the candidates

    Claims about poverty, unemployment and insecurity feature prominently in this election campaign.

  • How Nigeria's presidential election is galvanizing young voters

    First-time voter Amanda Iheme has made up her mind on her choice for Nigeria's next president - and it won't be a candidate from the two main political parties. The two main candidates from established movements vying to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari are 70-year-old Bola Tinubu, of the governing All Progressives Congress, and 76-year-old Atiku Abubakar, for the main opposition People's Democratic Party. "I don't wanna vote for either of them, but we have Peter Obi who ... is a sign of hope for many of us," Ihema said.

  • Kolo Muani driving Frankfurt's European dream after World Cup heartbreak

    Two months after World Cup final heartbreak with France, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani is driving his club's shot at a second-successive European crown.The star striker arrived at Frankfurt on a free transfer from Nantes in summer, just after the German club's stunning run to the Europa League title -- Eintracht's first European title in 40 years.

  • David and Victoria Beckham Enjoy Ski Getaway with Daughter Harper and Son Cruz: 'Fun Memories'

    David and Victoria Beckham hit the slopes with Harper and Cruz for a fun family weekend

  • Gold prices extend slide, erasing most of their year-to-date gains

    Gold prices declined on Tuesday after finishing in the red for the third straight week and as traders braced for more interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

  • Wagner owner blasts 'treason' of Russian military chiefs

    The owner of the Russian private military company, Wagner, accused Russia's defense minister and chief of general staff on Tuesday of starving his fighters in Ukraine of ammunition, which he charged amounts to an attempt to “destroy" the force. Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an emotional audio statement released through his spokespeople decried “direct resistance” from the Russian military, “which is nothing other than an attempt to destroy Wagner." Prigozhin said in a raised voice that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov are handing out orders “left and right” not to supply Wagner with ammunition and not to support it with air transport.

  • S.C. mother shot to death in Kroger parking lot after fight with woman she didn’t know, police say

    Her 2-year-old son was in the car when his mother was shot to death.

  • A federal monitor raped a Miami woman on house arrest. He didn’t count on what she saved

    Benito Montes de Oca Cruz worked for Miami’s Riverside House. His sentencing is scheduled for April.

  • Husband of housekeeper arrested in Los Angeles Catholic auxiliary bishop's shooting death

    A suspect was arrested after L.A. Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell was found dead in a Hacienda Heights home Saturday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

  • Housekeeper's husband is arrested in slaying of L.A. Bishop David G. O'Connell

    Authorities investigating the shooting death of Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell at his home Saturday have made an arrest, sources said.

  • Teen Accused of Killing Temple University Cop Tried to Rob Officer as He Lay Dying

    Philadelphia Police DepartmentAn 18-year-old man is set to be charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Temple University police officer, the Philadelphia district attorney’s office said Sunday. The suspect, identified as Miles Pfeffer, also faces charges of murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, and weapons crimes in the death of officer Christopher Fitzgerald, according to the district attorney.Pfeffer was arrested in a multi-agency effort at his Bucks County home on Su

  • Texas man pleads guilty to DWI death. Here's why the judge accepted a non-prison sentence

    The man faced six years in prison, but prosecutors agreed to probation instead. So the judge added one stipulation to the deal after accepting it.

  • Deadly hit, run crash pursuit follows Connecticut suspect to Marco Island

    "Please tell me I didn't kill anyone tonight," police say Michael Talbot told them upon his arrest on Connecticut. Was arrested on a fugitive warrant.