Nigerian Police Question 8 House Staffers After 3-Year-Old Son Of Afrobeats Artist Davido Reportedly Drowns

Nigerian artist David “Davido” Adeleke’s three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, tragically passed away Monday after drowning in the family’s swimming pool.

Davido, who is also one of the most streamed Afrobeats artists, and his fiancée Chioma Rowland, a popular influencer and chef, were away when the incident occurred at their family home in Banana Island, Lagos.

According to The US Sun, Ifeanyi was rushed to the hospital after being rescued from the pool. He had allegedly been underwater for a while. BBC reports that it is confirmed a member of the house staff called the police around 10 p.m. local time. Unfortunately, the toddler was pronounced dead soon after his arrival at the hospital.

There is now an investigation underway to uncover what led to his tragic death. Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that authorities have brought in the eight domestic staff workers that were present at the time of the incident for questioning but no arrests have been made yet.

“It is true, the child is dead. About eight people were brought in for questioning and we are investigating the matter. Anyone found culpable in the death of the child would be arrested,” Hundeyin told The Guardian Nigeria.

“We are reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death,” he added.

In a statement to Daily Post, Hundeyin says, “If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest.”

Last month Davido and Rowland celebrated Ifeanyi’s third birthday and shared heartwarming posts honoring their son on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef_chi (@thechefchi)

In an interview with Travel Noire last August, Davido lit up as he spoke highly of his then-two-year-old son and referred to Ifeanyi as “the landlord” of the house.

Story continues

“Everywhere he goes, he scatters everything like he owns the place,” Davido laughs. “It’s so good having a boy around. Mom leaves him for two or three days and I have him. With the girls, it’s kind of complicated. But with my son, I can rough him up, he likes rough play.”

Davido goes on to discuss the importance of returning home to his family after touring, “Now that I have a son, I have to groom him like my dad groomed me — from the ground up. I have to be there for my son.”

Neither parent has made a public statement since the news has broken.