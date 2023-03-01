Nigerian president-elect Bola Tinubu strikes unified tone

CHINEDU ASADU
·4 min read

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — After a hotly contested election, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday was proclaimed the winner of Nigeria's presidential election, clinching the most votes in the West African nation's closest race in recent memory.

While his party will stay in power for at least another four years, he faces a divided country, having won less than 50% of the vote, less than any previous president.

Tinubu, 70, struck a unified tone while speaking to the nation for the first time after his victory in Saturday's election.

“Together, we shall build a brighter and more productive society for today, tomorrow and for years to come,” he said from a packed party headquarters in the capital, Abuja.

Wearing his signature red hat with the imprint of a chain, which represents a broken shackle — something he's previously said is emblematic of the fractured nation that he will break free of poverty — he greeted ecstatic supporters into the early hours of the morning.

In succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari, who ends his tenure in May, Tinubu will inherit a multitude of crises that have plagued Africa's most populous nation for years.

Despite being the continent's largest economy and a top oil producer, Nigeria has been marred by violence with extremist attacks in the north, separatist clashes in the south, as well as endemic corruption, soaring inflation, unemployment and poverty.

He now faces a nation hungry for change and skeptical, that Tinubu is the person to ignite it.

Tinubu received 37% of the votes, or nearly 8.8 million, while main opposition candidate Abubakar won 29% with almost 7 million. Third-place finisher Obi took 25% with about 6.1 million, according to the results announced on live television by the Independent National Electoral Commission. In a huge upset, Tinubu lost Lagos State where he governed for eight years, to Obi, the surprise contender in what is usually a two-person race.

An accountant by trade, Tinubu is one of Nigeria's richest politicians who says his wealth comes from the inheritance of real estate and stocks, which some people have questioned.

He is facing corruption allegations and was under investigation as recently as 2021 by Nigeria’s anti-graft agency. A self-proclaimed freedom fighter who entered politics more than three decades ago, he served eight years as governor of Lagos State until 2007 and last June emerged as the All Progressives Congress party's presidential candidate, after beating other prominent members including Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Tinubu is a Muslim from the south and chose a fellow Muslim as his running mate in order to secure votes from the Muslim-dominated north, which has more registered voters than the Christian south, a strategy that proved effective, analysts say.

Nigeria's presidential terms last for four years, with a two-term limit.

With Tinubu at the helm, Nigeria could be ruled by a Muslim for a potential of 16 years — his predecessor Buhari is also Muslim — in a country where the presidency is used to rotating between faiths.

“The breach of power rotation among different regions and ethno-religious groups will likely remain a source of tension,” said Mucahid Durmaz, senior analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a global risk intelligence firm.

Even though Tinubu is a Muslim like his predecessor, rotating the presidency from Buhari, a northerner, to Tinubu who is from the southwest, will likely ease the arguments over the unwritten rule, he said.

Tinubu has promised to pursue his agenda investing in infrastructure, agriculture, social welfare and security, with diligence and energy, he said. But some Nigerians aren't convinced.

“What we want is someone that can bring in a new system, not for us to remain big for nothing," said Dan Mohammed an Obi supporter. "Nigeria is the richest country, the largest country (in Africa), but we suffer the most. How can we progress with someone like Tinubu?” he said.

Nigerian politicians have a history of overpromising during campaigns and under-delivering when in power, Nigeria experts say.

“After elections, they spend so much time complaining about the wrath they’ve seen and why it is difficult for them to meet the expectations of the same Nigerians they promised heaven and earth,” said Chris Kwaja, the U.S. Institute of Peace's interim country manager for Nigeria.

___

Sam Mednick contributed to this report from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential poll

    ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria's new president-elect, Bola Tinubu, called on citizens to unite around him on Wednesday, as he defended the integrity of the national election he won amid a bitter dispute over the results. The bitter dispute has raised fears of violence in Africa's most populous nation and leading energy producer, which has a long history of electoral violence. In past polls, street gangs with loyalty to Tinubu in the commercial hub of Lagos have fought pitched battles with gangs loyal to rival parties.

  • Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed election

    ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigeria's ruling party candidate, Bola Tinubu, was declared president-elect of Africa's most populous nation in the early hours of Wednesday after a weekend election that the main opposition parties have disputed. Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, will take over leadership of a country grappling with Islamist insurgencies in the northeast, armed attacks, killings and kidnappings, conflict between livestock herders and farmers, cash, fuel and power shortages, and perennial corruption that opponents say Buhari's party has failed to stamp out, despite promises to do so. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said Tinubu garnered 8.79 million votes, ahead of main opposition challenger Atiku Abubakar's 6.98 million votes.

  • Ex-Airmont trustee pleads guilty to weapons charge, faces county jail or federal prison

    Ex-Airmont Trustee Brian Downey pleads guilty to six felony weapons counts and faces two years in county jail concurrent with his federal sentence.

  • Bola Tinubu: Nigeria's political 'godfather'

    Bola Tinubu, a political "godfather" famed for his strategic deftness and clout, never hid his ambition to be president of Nigeria.Described by his allies as an astute political strategist, he co-founded and financed the Alliance for Democracy, which later became the Action Congress of Nigeria, and then helped form the ruling All Progressives Congress.

  • Nigeria gas fuels Morocco, Algeria pipeline power struggle

    Adversaries Morocco and Algeria are each racing to build a conduit pumping Nigerian gas to European markets, even as the continent aims to wean itself off fossil fuels.But they would also come online as Europe engages in longer term efforts to wean itself off fossil fuels -- including gas. 

  • Supreme Court Signals It's Skeptical Biden's Student-Loan Plan Is Legal

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court’s conservative majority cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s plan to slash the student debt of more than 40 million people, imperiling one of his signature initiatives in a high-stakes showdown over presidential power.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirP

  • 5 ETFs That Gained Double Digits in Rocky February

    Wall Street lost all its sheen in February on fears that the Fed will keep raising rates longer than expected. Still, a few corners of the stock market are outperforming.

  • Famous Break Up Songs — and Who They're About

    From "Someone Like You" to "You Oughta Know," breakup songs just hit different when you know the stories behind them

  • Elon Musk regained the title of 'world's richest man.' Here's how the billionaire went from getting bullied as a child to becoming one of the most successful and controversial men in tech.

    Over the last 5 decades, Musk has launched multiple companies and become a tabloid figure. He recently regained the crown of world's richest person.

  • Israel’s Twin Crises Split Society, Piling Pressure on Netanyahu

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysIsrael was rocked by further protests against the government’s planned judicial overhaul in the wake of increased violence in the West Bank, piling pressure on r

  • Traders See Lower Peak BOE Rate as Bailey Says ‘Nothing Decided’

    (Bloomberg) -- UK government bonds rallied as investors honed in on comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey that cast doubt over the pace of further interest-rate rises. Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Mak

  • COVID-19 conspiracies soar after latest report on origins

    This much is known: When it comes to COVID-19 misinformation, any new report on the virus' origin quickly triggers a relapse and a return of misleading claims about the virus, vaccines and masks that have reverberated since the pandemic began. It happened again this week after the Energy Department confirmed that a classified report determined, with low confidence, that the virus escaped from a lab. Within hours, online mentions of conspiracy theories involving COVID-19 began to rise, with many commenters saying the classified report was proof they were right all along.

  • Pep Guardiola hails ‘flabbergasting’ Phil Foden after FA Cup double

    The England forward has scored three goals in his last two appearances.

  • Railroad worker arrested after head-on train wreck kills 36 people in Greece: Live updates

    The death toll rose to 36 on Wednesday and a railroad worker was arrested after two trains collided head-on in northern Greece.

  • What is Frank Clark’s future with Chiefs? Veach, Reid spoke about that topic Tuesday

    Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said he expected to have talks starting this week.

  • Tucker Carlson Roasted For Complaint About 'Old Men' Running Countries

    The tantrum-throwing Fox News host grumbled that men in their 80s "are not strong enough."

  • Suspect in Florida TV crew attack faces more murder charges

    A 19-year-old Florida man is now facing three first-degree-murder charges related to a shooting last week that killed a television news reporter, a 9-year-old girl and a 38-year-old woman, sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Orange County Sheriff's officials released an arrest warrant Tuesday morning that included two new murder charges against Keith Melvin Moses in the attack in an Orlando neighborhood last Wednesday. Investigators said Moses fatally shot Nathacha Augustin seconds after the car she was riding in stopped to offer him a ride.

  • Nigeria presidential election 2023: Bola Tinubu declared winner amid calls for a rerun

    Ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of Nigeria's presidential election early Wednesday, amid calls from the opposition for a rerun in Africa's largest democracy. Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Mahmood Yakubu announced the results on live television just after 4 a.m. local time. Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party garnered a total of 8,794,726 votes, or about 35%, defeating his three main rivals: Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 6,984,520 votes, or about 29%; and Peter Obi of the lesser known Labour Party, who received 6,101,533 votes, or about 25%.

  • Sandy Hook families get approval to dig into Alex Jones's finances

    A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday allowed victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre to retain a forensic financial investigator to dig into the finances of bankrupt right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who for years falsely claimed that the shooting was a hoax. Jones and his company Free Speech Systems have been found liable for $1.5 billion in two defamation trials over lies that Jones spread about the deadly elementary school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut. The Sandy Hook families said that they need specialized assistance to review Jones' assets, income, and ability to pay those verdicts.

  • Do the Boston Celtics starters have enough time to mesh before the playoffs?

    Nagging injuries and other issues have kept Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams III apart for the vast majority of the season.