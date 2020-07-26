Nigerian refugee creates N.Y.C.'s first full-time shelter for asylum-seekers

Before Edafe Okporo founded New York City's first and only shelter for asylum-seekers and refugees, he was wandering the streets of Elizabeth, New Jersey, a refugee with nowhere to go. Although he was homeless, Okporo was happy to be in the United States.

"Everything just changed when I stepped my feet into this country," said Okporo, 30, an LGBTQ activist who fled his homeland, Nigeria, in 2016, "because there is an opportunity to dream of a better future, to have a path here as a gay man."

Okporo grew up in Warri, a city in southern Nigeria. Not only was he poor growing up, but he also struggled with his sexuality. When high school classmates discovered that Okporo was interested in boys, he said, they outed him to his parents, who made him undergo conversion therapy.

Image: Guest lay in beds provided at the shelter. (Zac Hacmon) More

Later, while attending college in Enugu, Nigeria, he arranged a meeting with a man he had met through a dating website. What he thought was a date, he said, turned out to be a "siege." Once he was inside the man's apartment, he said, a group of men jumped out of a closet and held him hostage while they stole money from his bank account.

"That was the first time I realized that it's not just that my parents were trying to prevent me from being gay," he said, "but they were trying to protect me from such kind of persecution."

Nigeria, a former British colony that gained independence in 1960, is one of 68 U.N. member states that criminalize homosexuality, according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.

Many such laws are thought to be rooted in the British Empire: According to a report published in the Cambridge Review of External Affairs in 2014, former British colonies are "much more likely" to criminalize same-sex acts than other countries. Since 1999, however, some parts of northern Nigeria that are governed by Sharia law punish homosexual activity with "caning, imprisonment or death by stoning," according to Human Rights Watch.

Traumatized by the attack, Okporo spent the rest of college forcing himself to date women. He joined a church and even became a pastor. But after he graduated in 2014 — the same year Nigeria made same-sex relationships punishable by up to 10 years in prison — he decided he could no longer live a lie. He moved to the Nigerian capital, Abuja, where he helped found the International Centre for Advocacy on Right to Health, an LGBTQ rights organization and HIV clinic.

But Okporo's activism made him a target. One night in 2016, alone in his apartment, he was startled awake by a loud noise. A mob, he said, was ramming down his door. They rushed in, dragged him into the street and beat him unconscious. Some good Samaritans found him, saw his ID card and carried him to the clinic where he worked.

"When I woke up in the clinic, I knew I had to leave Nigeria for me to be safe," he said.

After fleeing to Dubai and then returning to Nigeria, he obtained a visa to attend the International LGBTQ Leaders Conference, organized by the Victory Institute, in Washington D.C. — a chance to seek asylum in the U.S., where same-sex marriage had recently been legalized and which he pictured as "a very accepting place."

Image: Clothes at the RDJ Refugee Shelter thrift store. (Zac Hacmon) More

That image, he said, turned out to be different from the reality. Okporo approached an admission officer at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and explained that he was seeking asylum. He said the officer took him to an airport jail cell, where he was forced to sign deportation papers.