Nigerian soldier arrested for accepting marriage proposal

The soldier is accused of breaching military discipline

A female Nigerian soldier has been arrested for allegedly accepting a marriage proposal from a male member of the country's youth service scheme.

A video of the unnamed soldier accepting a ring from the trainee has been widely shared online.

The army said she broke several codes of conduct including "indulging in romance while in uniform".

The incident happened during a three-week paramilitary training for young Nigerians in the western Kwara state.

The woman involved was responsible for training the new recruits as part of the National Youth Service Corps Orientation (NYSC) - an initiative launched by former Nigerian President Yakubu Gowon to improve ethnic relations after the 1967-70 Biafra civil far.

As part of the year-long mandatory programme graduates from universities and other higher-learning institutions get training from the army.

A spokesman for the Nigerian military told the BBC on Monday that the detained female soldier had breached the code of conduct expected of those deployed to conduct NYSC trainings.

"Her conduct was prejudicial to good order and military discipline," Gen Clement Nwachukwu, the army's director of public relations, said.

"Their [trainers] task was to train the youth corps members and not to indulge in amorous relationship with any of them. The Nigerian military like all others, has its disciplinary codes, distinct from that of the general society. Every personnel has voluntarily undertaken to be bound by this code," Gen Nwachukwu added.

The soldier has also been accused of flouting the army's social media policy.

NYSC has not commented on the incident or named the male trainee who was involved.

It's unclear when the incident happened but the video was widely shared last week.

Human rights groups have called on the army to free the female soldier.