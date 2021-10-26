Nigerian start-ups digitise local food supply chain

Staffs work on the backend of Sabi online groceries website at the office in Lagos
Nneka Chile
·3 min read

By Nneka Chile

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian start-ups are digitising the local food supply chain, helping merchants navigate high food costs and farmers sell their produce.

Two such firms, Vendease and Sabi, which were formed last year, have created digital marketplaces allowing wholesalers, shopkeepers, restaurateurs and hotels to buy directly from farms and manufacturers.

Inflation has been in double digits in Nigeria since 2016, although it has eased over the past six months. Price increases peaked in March due to COVID disruptions, currency devaluations and security issues in food producing regions.

The start-ups work with producers by offering credit to farms help them grow, signing supply deals, collecting produce and selling it at a specific rate to the buyers - making money on the interest and through commission of around 1%-5%.

Vendease CEO and co-founder Tunde Kara thought his three-month old company was doomed when Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos was shut down in March 2020 to stem the spread of the coronavirus, yet it turned out to be the leg up the firm needed.

"It turns out that, that singular act of shutting everywhere down and people couldn't directly go to the market themselves and we could because we had a licence as a procurement company helped to change the buying habits of these businesses," Kara told Reuters.

Vendease says it helped more than 100 hotels and restaurants save $480,000 in food procurement costs in the last nine months.

Vendease user Michael Williams, general manager of the Ebony Life Place hotel and restaurant in Lagos, said: "... they do what we really require for most suppliers and that is to combine quality of the actual produce with price."

It is also helping solve a problem faced by African smallholders: lack of access to markets - mostly due to the challenges of transporting goods from rural areas to buyers in the cities - that often sees part of their harvests go to waste.

The United Nations food agency says on-farm losses in sub-Saharan Africa for fruit and vegetables were as high as 50% before the pandemic and likely rose as it limited movement.

Anu Adasolum is co-founder and CEO of Sabi, which has signed up 150,000 small business users on its platform in five states.

"What we are trying to ensure is that merchants never pay more than they have to do for the set of products and services that they accessed through us," she said.

Sabi and Vendease also work with lenders to provide credit to businesses on its platform. Small businesses drive most African economies but often lack credit to grow.

Farm 360 in Ogun state that produces chicken, catfish and fresh vegetables uses Vendease and accesses financing for feed, its biggest cost. That has helped raise daily chicken production by 20% to 2,500, general manager Mubarak Badamosi said.

At Vendease, Kara and his team plan to expand to 20 cities across Africa from three in Nigeria and sign up to 50,000 businesses on the company platform in the next three years.

(Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Editing by Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bain, Blackstone, KKR Bid for $1.8 Billion Orix Unit Yayoi

    (Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital, Blackstone Inc. and KKR & Co. are among the firms bidding to acquire Japanese software maker Yayoi Co., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Sin

  • Southeast Asian nations tout green power links ahead of COP26

    Southeast Asian nations are speeding up their plans to transmit renewable energy through a proposed regional power grid, with first trials set for 2022, as the area strives to meet climate change targets, government and company officials said. Some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are also exploring carbon capture storage (CCS) technology to reduce emissions, officials said at this week's Singapore International Energy Week conference. ASEAN has proposed that 23% of primary energy come from renewable sources by 2025.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Bitcoin Is Still Concentrated in Few Hands, Study Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeBitcoin’s surging popularity hasn’t changed one of its original attributes. Its ownership is still concentrated in just a few hands.The top 10,000 individual

  • United Airlines says its unvaccinated pilots are costing the carrier nearly $3 million a month

    United Airlines said vaccinated pilots are hesitant to fly because they "refuse to risk their safety" by flying with unvaccinated pilots.

  • Maryland governor clarifies who's eligible for COVID-19 booster shot

    Gov. Larry Hogan held a news conference Monday afternoon to clarify who's eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot in Maryland. The state has administered more than 8.3 million COVID-19 vaccines, including: 98% of Marylanders 65 and older, 85.9% of Marylanders 18 and older and 84.9% of all eligible Marylanders 12 and older. The governor announced Maryland has administered 280,000 booster shots. With the latest approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, almost 1.4 million Marylanders are now eligible to receive a booster shot.

  • Houzz Tour: 1947 Colonial-Style Home Updated and Expanded (24 photos)

    A complete remodel and addition of nearly 2,000 square feet gave this 1947 Colonial-style home a boost into the 21st century. Located in Chagrin Falls, a historic village in the Cleveland suburbs, the family home was transformed by architect George Clemens and Jordan Construction into a modern farmhouse...

  • San Francisco Storm Mayhem Pushing Gasoline Prices to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco gasoline prices at the pump may hit a fresh record high after two area refineries experienced mechanical disruptions following historic downpours. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singa

  • Exxon CEO Floats Pay Hikes to Combat ‘Major’ Employee Attrition

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is weighing salary increases as it tries to halt employee attrition across its business divisions after sweeping job and benefit cuts. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeChie

  • EY CEO on labor shortage: 'Companies that took care of their people' are being rewarded

    In the midst of a severe labor shortage for many industries, companies which offer greater incentives to workers have risen above the pack, says EY CEO of Carmine Di Sibio

  • ‘Bats--t insane.’ Ashley Moody’s lawyers mocked election challenge before she backed it

    When Texas’ attorney general announced he was suing four swing states in a last-ditch attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, lawyers in Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office scoffed.

  • "Do You Have Ebola? That Is Really The Only Reasonable Excuse Today" And 19 More Absolutely Abhorrent Texts From Terrible Bosses

    "You need to be a team player." Ughhhhhhhhhhh.View Entire Post ›

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • Baby Boomers Share Their Biggest Money Regrets for Gen Z To Learn From

    No one starts out as an expert when it comes to finance and money. Typically, the best lessons are learned over time, through experience. As most baby boomers are now close to or moving through...

  • Huge South Florida job fair with thousands of spots open, as 80 companies look to hire

    South Florida employers are slated to hire for some 6,000 positions at a job fair Thursday at FLA Live Arena, formerly the BB&T Center, in Sunrise.

  • Google worked with Facebook to undermine Apple's attempts to offer its users greater privacy protections, complaint alleges

    "The companies have been working together to improve Facebook's ability" to track users using Apple devices, the complaint alleges.

  • 3 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Will Haunt You for Years

    Halloween tries to spook you with ghosts and monsters, but often, the real nightmares that keep us up at night are far more mundane, like surprise bills or running out of money in retirement. Here are three retirement planning mistakes you definitely want to avoid. Retirement sneaks up on you faster than you think, and the longer you wait to start saving, the more difficult your task becomes.

  • Retirement saving is a 'three-legged stool,' expert says

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro, Edward Jones managing partner Penny Pennington discussed how retirement saving can be considered a 'three-legged stool' including a 401K or IRA, social security and one other key way to save.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Wells Fargo CEO says supply chains 'will get solved' in '6-to-12 months'

    Employers are finding it hard to hire, and the supply chain crisis is forcing businesses to hike prices. The situation is likely to persist for at least the next six to 12 months, says one bank chief.