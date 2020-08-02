Nigerians' double blow: Currency woes and Covid-19

Entrepreneurs in oil-rich Nigeria are finding it difficult to weather the economic fallout of the deadly coronavirus pandemic and a plummeting currency.

Amid the lockdown a dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia sent the price of the fossil fuel tumbling, dragging down the value of the Nigerian currency with it.

With the naira still volatile and a partial lockdown still in place, three business owners in the commercial hub of Lagos explain how they are coping.

Marifa Witte: McKindergarten

Opened a private pre-school two months before Lagos went into lockdown. Employs 10 staff.

"Our first priority was keeping the children safe"", Source: Marifa Witte, Source description: Owner, McKindergarten

"We actually closed our doors before the government shut the country. Our first priority was keeping the children safe.

"At the time we had only three children, but it started off very well considering that we opened in the middle of a school year. We were scouting for parents.

"When the lockdown happened I started panicking, because just before the we had already started seeing the devaluation of the naira.

"Today everyone is projecting that it will go up to 500 naira to one US dollar. It would be a disaster - I would need more naira to pay expatriate staff in my establishment.

"Being a new school, we only have a certain amount of savings to float us for the first and second year until the school becomes successful.

McKindergarten's owner says four more children are due to join in September More

"At the moment our staff - security, cleaners, nannies and administrative staff - are all on full salary. I've told them I will cut their salaries by 50% to prepare for the worst, but I expect to cut salaries by around 30%.

"There were four more people - a teacher, teaching assistants and a receptionist - whose three-month probation period ended in April. We told them that we would come back to them when the school resumes. If they do, I will have to renegotiate salaries because I can no longer pay them what we agreed.

"All the parents who have registered for September still aim to come - that's four more children. But my biggest fear is that we may not open then.

Many business owners, including Marifa Witte, say they have tough choices ahead More

"I've thought about closing the school down. If the pandemic goes on for another year the school will not be able to survive. The rent is very expensive here, on one of the prime commercial streets in Lagos. I would not be able to make my rent in the third year if we don't open in September.

"Today, yes the virus is still here, yes everyone is still scared, but people are a little bit more relaxed. The economy is my biggest fear in Nigeria."