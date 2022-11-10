Nigerians trade waste material for health insurance

Seun Sanni
·2 min read

By Seun Sanni

PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria (Reuters) - Jerome Ngutor had trouble with a persistent stomach ache but like many Nigerians, he did not have enough money to see a doctor.

Then he heard about a novel idea to get health insurance - collect waste material and trade it for cover.

He quickly signed up with Nigerian health-tech outfit Soso Care, and after delivering a used car battery and plastic waste, he received a health insurance card and qualified to see a doctor.

On his first visit this month to Anchor Hospital in Port Harcourt, the capital of oil-producing Rivers state, Ngutor was treated for a suspected stomach ulcer and received drugs.

"I did not come with a kobo (penny)...and you can see they gave me the drugs, so I am very happy," said Ngutor, a 32-year-old father of three who sells yams on the street.

Soso Care founder Nonso Opurum said he came up with the idea to help solve Nigeria's twin problems waste and lack of affordable healthcare. The waste, mainly plastic, is sold to local recycling firms or exported.

Research firm Statista says only 3% of the population have health insurance in Nigeria. Most are government workers covered under the National Health Insurance System, leaving the majority of 200 million people without health insurance.

In Nigeria people routinely lose money to financial scams and so do not trust insurance, seeing it as an expensive luxury.

Government health facilities are affordable to many Nigerians but they are poorly equipped, lacking drugs and equipment that contributes to a brain drain of skilled staff.

"We thought of how can we use one problem which is plastic that pollutes the environment, to solve another problem, which is access to quality healthcare," he told Reuters at a Saso Care hub in Port Harcourt.

Government officials did not respond to Reuters request for comment on the scheme.

Delivering a single-use battery to Saso Care will earn access to healthcare for one year while three kg of scrap metal and four to five kg of plastic waste can give a month's health cover.

Soso Care started at the end of 2019 but the coronavirus curbed its expansion plans. So far, 7,500 families are covered under the health insurance scheme and Opurum said the target is to reach half of Nigeria's population after five years.

Soso Care operates in four cities and will expand next year, said Opurum, adding the firm was receiving inquiries from other African countries and Asia to replicate the project.

(Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Potter defends misfiring Chelsea star Sterling

    Chelsea boss Graham Potter insists Raheem Sterling will overcome his poor form ahead of the World Cup because the England winger has already proved his quality at the highest level.

  • Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi loses extradition appeal in UK court

    LONDON (Reuters) -Fugitive Indian diamond tycoon Nirav Modi faces extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering after a London court dismissed his appeal on Wednesday. Modi has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyer declined to comment. The jeweller, who fled India in 2018 before details of his alleged involvement in large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank became public, argued that there was a high risk of suicide if he was extradited, a copy of the London court judgement says.

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs barring lawsuits against public nursing homes

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled they were unlikely to broadly prevent people who depend on federal assistance programs including Medicaid from suing when states violate their rights even as they weighed barring a narrower class of cases concerning nursing home care. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by Health and Hospital Corp of Marion County, an Indiana municipal corporation, of a lower court's ruling that let the family of Gorgi Talevski, a nursing home resident diagnosed with dementia, pursue a lawsuit claiming his rights were violated while at the facility. Public health advocates had raised alarms that the justices could use the case as a vehicle to overturn past precedents and leave tens of millions of people who receive coverage under the Medicaid health insurance program for low-income Americans powerless to sue to prevent states from denying benefits.

  • ProQR (PRQR) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    ProQR (PRQR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -47.83% and 7.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Merck KGaA's earnings beat consensus on lab equipment, drug sales

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's Merck KGaA reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on higher revenues from drugs and biotech lab equipment, but signalled that growth of its semiconductor chemicals unit could lose momentum next year. The diversified group narrowed on Thursday its full-year target range for adjusted EBITDA to between 6.80 billion and 7.20 billion euros, against a previous forecast of 6.75 billion to 7.25 billion. Merck said the outlook for its life science unit, which makes substances and gear for drugmakers, had brightened further after cost cuts and as drugmakers upgrade their lab equipment to pursue new technologies.

  • Wynonna Judd On Coping After Mother Naomi Judd Passed Away: ‘There Is Life After Death’

    Wynonna Judd spoke with Access Hollywood at the 2022 CMA Awards and share about how performing has been healing for her. She also shares about how she is coping after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd.

  • DeKalb Police: 1 dead after argument between 3 men outside Waffle House

    Police responded to the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Road to a person shot call.

  • Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & Reba McEntire Kick Off 2022 CMAs With Touching Tribute to Loretta Lynn

    The country music celebration kicked off with a special tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at age 90.

  • CMA Awards 2022: Watch Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire pay tribute to Loretta Lynn

    In a moving tribute to the legendary country singer, who died in October at the age of 90, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire opened the show with a medley of Lynn's popular songs. Underwood took the stage first, singing Lynn's song "You Ain't Woman Enough," backed by a full band.

  • Loretta Lynn, Alan Jackson Warmly Celebrated At 56th Annual CMA Awards

    The night included wins for Chris Stapleton, Brothers Osborne, and double victories for Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, and Lainey Wilson.

  • Man City beat Chelsea as Arsenal, Spurs crash out of League Cup

    Manchester City increased the pressure on Graham Potter with a 2-0 win over Chelsea to progress to the last 16 of the League Cup on Wednesday as Arsenal and Tottenham crashed out.

  • 'Death every day': Fear and fortitude in Uganda's Ebola epicentre

    As Ugandan farmer Bonaventura Senyonga prepares to bury his grandson, age-old traditions are forgotten and fear hangs in the air while a government medical team prepares the body for the funeral -- the latest victim of Ebola in the East African nation.

  • The major storm behind Gordon Lightfoot's 'The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald'

    Shortly after 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 10, 1975, the Edmund Fitzgerald suddenly sank in Canadian (Ontario) waters 530 feet (160 metres) deep after encountering a severe storm on Lake Superior.

  • Allies of Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan resuming march on Islamabad

    Thousands of former premier Imran Khan's allies are expected to resume their protest march on the country’s capital city Thursday in a bid to seek snap elections, a demand Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif rejects. The lingering deadlock between the government and Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party has deepened political turmoil at a time when the government is also facing the big challenge of delivering tents and food to those displaced by this summer's devastating floods ahead of the winter. Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader from Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said Thursday their protest march on Islamabad is resuming from Wazirabad, a district in the eastern Punjab province where the former premier narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Nov. 3.

  • Omos Surprises Family With Heartwarming Return To Nigeria

    WWE’s newest resident giant, Omos, has been doing a lot of traveling this week. Just one day after traveling 17 hours to Saudi Arabia where he faced Braun Strowman in a literally gigantic match at Crown Jewel, Omos traveled back to Lagos, Nigeria, for the first time in 14 years to surprise his family — and their reactions are the most heartwarming and wholesome thing you’ll see today. Despite The Nigerian Giant’s best efforts and dominating most of the match, Strowman was able to catch the bigge

  • Why the Romanov family is celebrating The Crown’s graphic portrayal of tsar’s murder

    It is one of the most brutal, jarring scenes ever shown in The Crown.

  • Missouri legalizes recreational weed. What that means, and when you can buy a joint

    When can you buy legal weed? Who can get a license to sell? What happens to criminal records? Here’s what Amendment 3 means for Missourians.

  • Rise of growth hormone use on children in China alarms health experts

    Chinese health experts are raising concerns about the growing interest among parents to use synthetic human growth hormones on their children. Local media outlets cited by The Epoch Times reported that the Beijing Children’s Hospital had almost doubled its endocrinologist consultations since July, over 90 percent of which were parents inquiring about their children’s height. In some of the cases, the parents even ask the specialists directly to inject their children with “height boosting shots.”

  • Kate Middleton Steps Out in Affordable Mango Dress to Support the Maternal Mental Health Alliance

    While on a royal visit in west London today, the Princess of Wales gave her poppy pin to a 3-year-old.

  • ER Doctor Says RSV Surge in Kids Is ‘1000 Times Worse’ Than You Imagine

    As respiratory viruses like RSV surge among young kids in the U.S., pediatric hospitals are swamped with a deluge of patients filling up waiting rooms and beds.