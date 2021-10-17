The Nigerians who want Israel to accept them as Jews

Nduka Orjinmo - BBC News, Abuja
·7 min read
A Nigerian Jewish man
Shlomo Ben Yaakov wants to become Nigeria's first rabbi

Rocking back and forth, Shlomo Ben Yaakov reads from a Torah scroll at a synagogue on the outskirts of Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

Intermittently his soft mellow voice rises in Hebrew and he is joined by the dozens who recite after him.

Most do not fully understand the language, but this small Nigerian community claims Jewish ancestry dating back hundreds of years - and they are left frustrated by a lack of recognition by Israel.

"I consider myself a Jew," says Mr Yaakov.

Outside the Gihon Hebrew Synagogue in the suburb of Jikwoyi a table is laid inside a tent built from palm leaves to celebrate Sukkot, a festival that commemorates the years Jews spent in the desert on their way to the Promised Land.

"Just as we are doing this now, they are doing same in Israel," says Mr Yaakov, as people share traditional cholla bread (baked at the synagogue) and wine from small cups being passed around.

He is an Igbo - one of Nigeria's three dominant ethnic groups which originates in the south-east of the country. His given Igbo name is Nnaemezuo Maduako.

Jewish women
Unlike their parents, most of Nigeria's young Jews have known no other religion

Many Igbos believe they have Jewish heritage as one of the so-called 10 lost tribes of Israel, though most are not practising Jews like Mr Yaakov. They comprise less than 0.1% of the estimated 35 million Igbos.

These tribes were said to have disappeared after being taken into captivity when the northern Israelite kingdom was conquered in the 8th Century BC - and the Ethiopian Jewish community, for example, is recognised as one of them.

Igbo customs such as male circumcision, mourning the dead for seven days, celebrating the new moon and conducting wedding ceremonies under a canopy have reinforced this belief about their Jewish heritage.

'No proof'

But Chidi Ugwu, an Igbo who is an anthropologist at the University of Nigeria in Enugu, says this identification with Judaism emerged only after the Biafran civil war.

The Igbos had been fighting for secession from Nigeria, but lost what was a brutal conflict between 1967-1970.

Group of armed Biafran soldiers seen during the Biafran conflict - 11 June 1968
Some say the belief that Igbos have Jewish heritage emerged after their defeat in the civil war in which more than one million died

Some people "were looking for some psychological boost to hang on to" so began to make the Jewish connection, he says.

They saw themselves as persecuted people, much as Jewish people have been through history, especially during the Holocaust.

"It is insulting to call the Igbos the lost tribe of anybody, there is no historical or archaeological evidence to back that up," he told the BBC.

He argues that as evidence suggests the Igbos were among those who migrated out of Egypt several thousand years ago, it may be that Jews picked up Igbo customs when they went there.

Several years ago controversial efforts were made to prove a genetic lineage, but a DNA test found no Jewish connection.

Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz, chairman of the foreign affairs department of the Rabbinate Council of Israel - the body that determines claims of Jewish ancestry, is also in no doubt.

"They claim to be one of the descendants of Gad, one of the sons of our forefather Jacob - but they can't prove their grandparents were Jewish," he told the BBC.

"And the customs they speak of, you can find people all over the world who have Jewish practices."

He said unless the Nigerian Jews converted to Judaism - a process that entails various rituals and appearing before a Jewish court (which is unavailable in Nigeria) - they would not be recognised.

Mr Yaakov regards the idea of having to go through a conversion as an insult.

"As a convert we would be seen as second-class citizens," he says.

Secessionist surge

The congregants at Gihon take their beliefs seriously - and they and Nigeria's estimated 12,000-strong community of practising Jews - are supported by some other Orthodox Jewish groups around the world, which donate to them, make solidarity visits and campaign for their recognition.

One prominent supporter is Dani Limor, a former Mossad agent who once ran an operation to secretly take Ethiopian Jews to Israel via Sudan. He has been visiting the Jewish communities in Nigeria since the 1980s and argues that Jewish practice in the West African nation predates the civil war.

Men wearing Jewish-style clothes
An estimated 12,000 Nigerians consider themselves to be Jewish

He believes in a school of thought that says they came from Morocco 500 years ago, first settling in Timbuktu before travelling further south - and he hopes they will eventually get the recognition they deserve.

"Judaism goes beyond the colour of the skin, it is in the heart," he told the BBC.

Gihon synagogue, said to be the oldest in Nigeria, was founded in the 1980s by Ovadai Avichai and two others who had been raised as Christians.

The friends decided to turn to Judaism when they realised the Bible's Old Testament was the foundation of the Jewish religion.

He said it was like the Jew in him had been rekindled - and given the similarities between Jewish customs and Igbo traditions he was convinced that Judaism was the true path.

Nnamdi Kanu
Many Nigerian Jews see Nnamdi Kanu's Judaism as politically calculated to win sympathy abroad for his separatist cause

Abuja's Gihon synagogue now has a mixture of different ethnic groups among the more than 40 families who attend.

In the last few years the number of those worshipping as Jews in southern Nigeria has increased sharply, says the BBC's Chiagozie Nwonwu, an expert on the region.

This is largely thanks to the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), a group which restarted the Igbo campaign for secession in 2014.

It is led by Nnamdi Kanu, who has reminded his followers of their alleged Jewish heritage and encouraged them to embrace the faith. The charismatic leader was once purportedly pictured praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

&quot;The first time Ipob emerged, I cried at the synagogue&quot;&quot;, Source: Ovadai Avichai, Source description: Gihon Hebrew Synagogue founder, Image: Ovadai Avichai
"The first time Ipob emerged, I cried at the synagogue"", Source: Ovadai Avichai, Source description: Gihon Hebrew Synagogue founder, Image: Ovadai Avichai

But his followers are not regarded as authentic Jews by Nigeria's more established communities as some combine elements of Judaism and Christianity in their worship most associated with Messianic Judaism.

Mr Kanu is now in detention facing trial for treason and Ipob, which has recently taken up arms, has been banned as a terrorist group.

"The first time Ipob emerged, I cried at the synagogue. I said: 'This young boy has come to cause problems for us because what he's doing is unnecessary,'" says Mr Avichai, a Biafra war veteran.

He fears the activities of Ipob threaten the peaceful worship of the 70 or so apolitical Jewish communities.

Map of Nigeria
Map of Nigeria

This happened earlier this year when a Jewish community leader in the south-east was jailed for a month after her congregation received three visitors from Israel.

They had come to film the donation of a Torah scroll - often too expensive for local groups to purchase - but were suspected of having connections to Ipob and deported.

One worshipper at Gihon told me Mr Kanu had influenced his decision to join the synagogue - but the recent evolution of Ipob's campaign into an armed struggle went against the tenets of Judaism.

Mr Yaakov is not interested in the politics around being Jewish - for him it is the spiritual aspect that is important.

Official recognition by Israel of the fraction of Igbos like him as Jews would help the religious community become more organised in Nigeria. For example, at the moment there is no chief rabbi and finding kosher products can be a challenge. They are usually only sold in a few shops owned by Jewish expats - the community generally eats what is produced locally so they can follow Kosher rules.

Mr Yaakov would love to train to become the first Nigerian rabbi, something that can only be done by studying at a rabbinical school or under an experienced rabbi.

"For those of us who know our roots, we are confident of our identity," he says.

"If the Christians and Muslims can accept their own and support them, then I think the Jews should also show some encouragement."

More on Biafra and the secessionists:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Crown Prince may join leaders of China and Russia in missing crucial climate summit in Glasgow

    Mohammed bin Salman could join Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in failing to appear at Cop26 next month, in a potential blow to Boris Johnson’s goals for the crucial climate summit.

  • How a massacre of Algerians in Paris was covered up

    French police killed at least 100 people in 1961, throwing some of them into the River Seine to drown them.

  • Gangs expand territory as Haiti government struggles to stay in control

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - When Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry attempted on Sunday to lead a ceremony commemorating the death of one of the country's founding fathers, his delegation was met with a volley of gunfire that forced officials to withdraw. It was a further sign of the growing power of the Caribbean nation's gangs, who on Saturday kidnapped a group of Christian missionaries traveling near the capital, Port-au-Prince. Gangs have become more comfortable committing crimes outside the territory they control since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July and an earthquake in August, said human rights activist Pierre Esperance.

  • Police in Rotterdam Clash with Housing Protesters

    Clashes broke out between police and protesters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on October 17.Video posted by @Doorbraakeu shows police hitting protesters with batons on the Erasmus bridge on Sunday.According to local media, more than 8,000 people turned up on Sunday to protest against the government’s housing policy, rising rental prices, and a shortage of affordable housing. Credit: @Doorbraakeu via Storyful

  • Syrian government, opposition agree to redraft constitution -envoy

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria said on Sunday the government and opposition co-chairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee had agreed to draft a new constitution. The drafting committee, comprising 45 representatives of Syria’s government, opposition and civil society, has a mandate to draw up a new basic law leading to U.N.-supervised elections. Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said its Syrian co-chairs, who he met together for the first time ahead of week-long talks, had agreed to "prepare and start drafting constitutional reform."

  • Billy Graham statue at the US Capitol won’t represent me, many others in NC

    Why I think the statue of the Rev. Billy Graham planned for the US Capitol is state-sponsored Christian evangelism. (Opinion)

  • Gambian Toufah Jallow tells of surviving rape by dictator

    Toufah Jallow’s name resonates deeply in Gambia as one of the few women who has taken a public stand against sexual assault in the small West African state. After Jammeh fell from power she later found the strength to go public with her story, despite Gambia's culture of silence over sexual assault, she told The Associated Press.

  • Russia is rolling out a facial recognition payment system for Moscow metro riders, sparking privacy concerns

    Moscow launched its Face Pay service across 240 stations, but privacy advocates worry it could fuel state surveillance, The Guardian reported.

  • Peru seizes 5 tons of drugs, worth over $200 mln

    Police in Peru say they've seized about five tons cocaine and marijuana in a nationwide narcotics operation.The haul was picked up from a number of locations including a jungle area of Cusco.The haul is believed to be worth over $200 million on the international black market.The country is the world’s top producer of cocaine, alongside Colombia, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The drugs are on display and being guarded by soldiers on the streets of Lima.

  • Your Daily HomeScope for October 17, 2021

    If home is where the heart is, why shouldn’t it follow the same stars that we do? Our relationships with our homes are sacred, and like most, could use a bit of counseling here and there. Tap on your sun sign and start making your house more of a home today!

  • Take it from a former history teacher: Southlake must teach facts of the Holocaust

    Readers sound off on a prostitution sting, critical race theory , government overreach and more. [Opinion]

  • Intel pressures the U.S. government to help subsidize chip manufacturing

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is putting the pressure on the U.S. government to help subsidize chip manufacturing, insisting the current reliance on plants in Taiwan and Korea as "geopolitically unstable."Why it matters: There is bipartisan support for funding the domestic semiconductor industry, but Congress has yet to sign the check. The Senate has passed the CHIPS Act that includes $52 billion in semiconductor investment, but it has yet to pass the House.Stay on top of the latest market trends and

  • Russian film crew bids farewell to ISS, returns to Earth after filming first movie in space

    A Russian film crew bid farewell to the International Space Station crew before returning to Earth after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit. The Russian crew is set to beat a Hollywood project that was announced last year by "Mission Impossible" star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX. The crew travelled in a Soyuz MS-19 spaceship to film scenes for "The Challenge".

  • Ex-Ivory Coast president Gbagbo launches new party, vows to stay in politics

    Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo vowed on Sunday to continue in politics "until my death" as he launched a new party following his acquittal by the International Criminal Court and return from a decade abroad. Gbagbo, president from 2000-2011, returned to Ivory Coast https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/ivory-coasts-former-president-gbagbo-flies-home-after-decade-exile-2021-06-17 in June after being acquitted in 2019 by the Netherlands-based court on war crimes charges for his role in a civil war sparked by his refusal to concede defeat in an election. Gbagbo lost control of the party he founded, the Ivorian Popular Front, to a former ally while in prison for more than seven years in the Netherlands, but he retains a large and loyal base of supporters.

  • Mane slots Liverpool into early lead over Watford

    Mohamed Salah's brilliant pass finds Sadio Mane, who calmly rolls past Ben Foster to get Liverpool off to a fast start against Watford.

  • DC developing Milestone animated movie based on classic Black superhero comics characters

    A new Blood Syndicate series is also set to launch in 2022.

  • Austrians turn on ex-chancellor's party after corruption claims

    Austrians have turned on the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP), the senior partner in their coalition government, after party leader Sebastian Kurz quit as chancellor over corruption allegations, according to a poll published on Sunday. Support for the conservative OVP has crashed from 34% to 26% in the wake of the affair, according to the survey published by newspaper Kurier on Sunday. The outcome puts the party, which installed former foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg as the new chancellor, only marginally ahead of the opposition Social Democrats (SPO)'s approval rating of 24%, the paper said.

  • Fully fit Barca can still win La Liga, says Koeman

    Ronald Koeman said on Saturday Barcelona will have a team to win La Liga once their injured players have recovered.

  • Cowboys waive O-lineman, sign 2 practice squad players to 53-man roster

    Brandon Knight had played just 3 snaps this season; TE Jeremy Sprinkle and FB Nick Ralston have been regular special teams contributors. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • UFC Fight Night 195 play-by-play and live results (4:30 p.m. ET)

    Check out live play-by-play and official results from UFC Fight Night 195 in Las Vegas.