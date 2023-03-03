Can Nigeria's election result be overturned?

Nduka Orjinmo - BBC News, Abuja
·7 min read
Group of people mostly youths protesting against the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election, this comes after the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as president-elect was declared winner of the presidential election by the Independence National Electoral Commission in Abuja, on March 1, 2023.
Group of people mostly youths protesting against the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election, this comes after the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as president-elect was declared winner of the presidential election by the Independence National Electoral Commission in Abuja, on March 1, 2023.

Opposition parties in Nigeria's fiercely contested polls will attempt to do what has been described as the impossible - getting a court to overturn the outcome of a presidential election in Africa's most populous nation.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, the second and third-placed candidates in the tightest presidential election since the end of military rule in 1999, are heading to court to challenge the result that saw Bola Tinubu of the ruling party declared the winner with 37% of the vote.

While Mr Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called the result "a rape of democracy" after getting 29% of the vote, the Labour Party's Mr Obi, who got 25%, told supporters they had been "robbed" of victory, and vowed to "prove it to Nigerians".

But what evidence do they have and what are their chances of overturning the result?

When do parties have to file?

All petitions challenging an election in Nigeria must be filed within 21 days of the announcement of the results or they will not be considered.

So Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar will have to send their petitions to the appeals court tribunal in the capital, Abuja, before 31 March.

While this encourages the speedy commencement of a trial and may be straightforward in local elections, it might prove to be daunting to collect evidence from the more than 176,000 polling units or more than 8,000 area collation centres where results were first received in the presidential poll.

How long will it take to reach a verdict?

A written result from the tribunal is expected 180 days after the suit is filed, and as Messrs Obi and Abubakar are expected to file separately, decisions will be given at different times.

However, the decision of the tribunal is not final and the parties can decide to head to the Supreme Court for a conclusive verdict. That process takes 60 days, so a final decision should be made within eight months.

Will it affect the inauguration?

No.

It is highly unlikely that the tribunal will reach a decision before 29 May - when Mr Tinubu is due to be sworn in as president.

Even if the tribunal ordered a rerun or declared any of his opponents the winner of the election, such an outcome is most likely to be challenged at the Supreme Court.

What does the law say about transmission of results?

When pressed by journalists to disclose what evidence he has that he won the election, Mr Obi refused to say, while Mr Atiku said the "processes and outcome" of the election were flawed.

But going by the speech of the PDP's representative at the centre where the results were announced before both parties walked away, it is likely that their respective cases will hinge on the electronic transmission of results from the polling units.

An act that was signed last year to guide the conduct of the 2023 elections stated that "voting and transmission of results shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the [Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec)]."

The act mandated Inec to publish guidelines for the elections clearly outlining the steps from recording the results at the polling unit to the last collation centre at the ward or constituency.

Inec then published its guidelines for the election where it stated that its officials will:

  • Electronically transmit or transfer the result of the Polling Unit directly to the collation system

  • Use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (Bvas) to upload a scanned copy of the EC8A (result sheet) to the Inec Result Viewing Portal (IReV)

The new electronic system, Bvas, was intended to speed up the delivery of results and make it harder to interfere with votes, however many voters reported that Inec staff were either unable or unwilling to upload results to the website, raising fears that this could be a sign of a plot to rig the election.

Inec blamed a surge in traffic for its inability to publish the results in real time, but almost a week after the first ballot was cast, 12% of the results have still not been published.

Senior Nigerian lawyer Yemi Candide Johnson told the BBC that Inec guidelines were not law and that an election can only be nullified for substantial non-compliance with the electoral law.

"If non-compliance does not affect the result it will not nullify [the result]. If certain results in certain areas are non-compliant, a rerun is possible only if it will be material," he said.

What other evidence is there?

Since Mr Obi says that he won the election, he may demand that he be declared the winner. There were several complaints of malpractice in places such as Rivers, Delta, Imo, Sokoto and Lagos, where opposition parties accused Inec staff of colluding with the ruling party and security officials to manipulate results at the ward collation centres.

Digital sleuths have been comparing results posted on the Inec website with hard copies they took at their polling centres and are claiming there are discrepancies. The Labour Party has created a digital platform for its young supporters to document such irregularities by posting results from their polling units so they can be compared with what was announced at the ward collation centres.

Some of the results on the Inec website have been posted in the wrong states, while others are badly defaced or obviously altered. Though some people have also confirmed that the results from their polling units match with those on the Inec website.

If Mr Obi suspects that the results have been altered to reduce his votes in certain areas and increase those of the winner, he would have to present original copies of the result sheets and the electronic machines used to accredit voters from these contested places to back up his claims.

Mr Obi also hinted there was a deliberate policy of making it hard to vote and of manipulating the results, especially in some areas seen as his strongholds. Although 87 million people were eligible to vote in the election, just 27% of these cast their ballots, the lowest since 1999.

Inec officials arrived hours after polls had closed in some southern states, or did not show up at all in others.

However, to win a case in court the opposition parties would have to prove this was deliberate, and that it affected the outcome of the poll.

What do they have to prove?

According to the electoral act, a petitioner has to prove that non-compliance with provisions of the law made a difference to the outcome of the election.

Instances of manipulation or violence disrupting the poll would have to have happened in a majority of the polling units or collation centres.

The difference between Mr Tinubu and Mr Abubakar is close to two million votes, while Mr Obi is a further 700,000 votes behind.

Though Nigeria's previous elections have often seen huge problems such as violence, voter suppression or ballot-box snatching on election day, no presidential candidate has been able to prove that such irregularities substantially affected the outcome.

In 2003 when current President Muhammadu Buhari challenged the victory of Olusegun Obasanjo, a Supreme Court judge said a plaintiff needed a minimum of 250,000 witnesses to establish a case of non-compliance in the conduct of a presidential election to win their case.

While the law has since been changed to drop the need for this roll-call of witnesses, it shows the enormity of the challenge for the petitioners.

However, this is the first national election conducted with the electronic transfer of results and while there were glitches with the system on election day, the results from the polling units are now gradually being uploaded to the Inec website, so that should make it easier for the petitioners to access evidence they need.

Could the opposition win their case?

Although no presidential result has ever been overturned, this has happened with several other elections in Nigeria.

And Mr Obi is one of the beneficiaries.

He had to wait three years before getting into office in 2006 after successfully proving that he won the governorship election of Anambra state in 2003.

He was able to prove at the tribunal and the appeal court that he received the most votes in the election and was declared the winner.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria's Obi says he, not Tinubu, won presidential election

    ABUJA (Reuters) -Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi said on Thursday he had won Saturday's election, called Bola Tinubu's victory fraudulent and promised to claim the top job through legal means. Tinubu, the ruling party candidate, was declared president-elect of Africa's most populous nation on Wednesday, having won 37% of the vote. The main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who came second with 29% of the vote, also said later in the day that he would challenge the result in court as fraudulent.

  • 6 Nigerian states ask court to void presidential vote result

    Six states in Nigeria on Friday asked the Supreme Court to void the result of the just-concluded presidential election, the latest twist in several challenges facing the ruling party’s victory in the vote. The states — led by governors in the main opposition party that came second in the last weekend's election — accuse Nigeria’s electoral commission of failing to follow its own rules and election laws in conducting the vote and announcing a winner, according to court documents. Election results from the 176,000 polling units are required to be transmitted to the commission's portal, which the opposition says didn't happen.

  • Arsenal go five points clear of Man City – now the title race really begins

    By Jason Burt, Chief Football Correspondent at Emirates Stadium

  • Nigeria's Supreme Court rules CBN naira redesign invalid

    The policy led to a nationwide shortage of cash, with people sleeping outside banks.

  • Blackstone Defaults on Nordic CMBS as Property Values Wobble

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. defaulted on a €531 million ($562 million) bond backed by a portfolio of Finnish offices and stores as rising interest rates hit European property values. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsFed Speech Scrapped After

  • Democracy in Africa: success stories that have defied the odds

    Senegalese women cast their ballots in the presidential elections in February. EPA-EFE/Nic BothmaWhen I first said that I was going to write a book about the history of democracy in Africa, quite a few people responded with a joke. That will be one of the world’s shortest books, up there with the compendium of great English cooking, they would say. But, it turned out that there was a lot to talk about: Africa’s past reveals more fragments of democracy than you would think. And, its present has a

  • U.S., allies grapple with response to latest Iran nuclear revelation

    Inspectors found uranium enriched to almost 84%, just short of the 90% needed for nuclear weapons. Iran says it was just "unintended fluctuations."

  • Ukraine's Security Service exposes lieutenant colonel who supports "Russian world"

    Law enforcement officers have exposed an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Rivne Oblast who justified Russia's war against Ukraine and denied Russia's armed aggression. Source: Press service of SSU and State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Details: According to the investigation, the lieutenant colonel actively produced "messages" of Russian propaganda and promoted anti-Ukrainian views.

  • Cropped image misrepresents state tally in Nigerian presidential election

    Social media posts claim an image of a spreadsheet from Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shows a miscalculation in Oyo state that appears to favour the ruling All Progressives Congress, whose presidential candidate Bola Tinubu went on to win the general election. But the claim is false: original video footage from a Nigerian broadcaster shows that the image of the spreadsheet was cropped, meaning only some of the rows of figures were visible, giving the false impression

  • Tallahassee police officer finds gunshot victim during traffic stop

    A Tallahassee police officer who pulled over a vehicle Friday for erratic driving found a gunshot victim in the passenger seat.

  • Javi Gracia hoping history repeats as Leeds take on Chelsea

    Gracia enjoyed a 4-1 win over the Blues in his third game as Watford manager and faces them again having won one and lost one with Leeds.

  • How to Cook Ham So It’s Juicy and Delicious Every Time

    A thorough guide to making ham at home.

  • Germany's Rhine hit by drought as water levels drop

    STORY: "The Rhine level here is at least one to 1.50 meters (three to five feet), maybe even two meters (6.5 feet) below average," Brandt told Reuters, adding that he should be completely under water where he was currently standing.But his feet and much of the Rhine remain dry, due to an exceptionally dry February brought upon by a lack of rainfall in France, Switzerland, and parts of Germany. Normally nature ensures enough water in the river but not anymore.While rain and snow in the coming days might bring short-term relief, Brandt is worried about the long-term consequences.Last year saw the hottest summer on record in Europe with the continent being swept by wildfires and drought.

  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: ‘I'm not someone who needs luxuries’

    Mikel Arteta had a decision to make when he took on the role of Arsenal head coach in December 2019. Well, he had a lot of decisions to make, but along with the many on- and off-pitch quandaries that come with running one of the world's biggest football clubs was the not inconsiderable matter of how he might dress while doing it.

  • Nigeria election 2023: Tinubu rises from ashes of opposition splits

    President-elect Bola Tinubu can thank an opposition split for paving his way to the presidency.

  • Jussie Smollett Appeals Conviction On 2019 Hate Crime Hoax

    Former Empire star Jussie Smollett has filed an appeal of his 2021 conviction for faking a hate-crime attack in Chicago in early 2019. “The renewed prosecution of Mr. Smollett violated his due process rights,” attorney Heather Widell wrote in the court document filed Thursday (read it here), “because (1) Mr. Smollett fully performed his part […]

  • 'Long way off and on wrong track,' admits Hamilton after more F1 woe

    A disappointed Lewis Hamilton admitted Mercedes were "a long way off" the pace and struggling to close the gap after he finished eighth in Friday's second practice at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.   Do I believe we can close the gap?

  • Eskom: South Africa's fallen energy giant

    It was once a source of national pride -- an award-winning firm that powered South Africa's mining boom and later brought electricity to black communities left behind by apartheid.All this largely benefited white people, with black South Africans segregated and disregarded by the apartheid government. 

  • In troubled Burkina, a spiritual healer becomes a phenomenon

    A line of cars and motorcycles cuts across the arid West African landscape, kicking up clouds of dust on the unpaved road.After a while, Adja appeared -- a young woman with braided hair, simply dressed in a long skirt and an orange T-shirt, walking barefoot in the dust and whose only accessory is a cane stick.

  • Posts falsely claim former president 'stormed' ballot counting centre with poll results in hand

    Nigerian social media users circulated posts claiming that former president Olusegun Obasanjo arrived at the national collation centre with results from the 2023 election showing Labour Party’s Peter Obi had won by a landslide. But this is false: live footage from the ballot counting centre shows Obasanjo -- who backed Obi -- was not in attendance on the stipulated day, and one of the main images circulating in the posts showing him in a room full of people was taken in 2019. Furthermore, at the