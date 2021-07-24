Nigeria's hipster herders - the funky Fulanis

Nduka Orjinmo - BBC News, Abuja
·3 min read
A Fulani boy with a punk hairdo
A Fulani boy with a punk hairdo

Bling earrings, shaved eyebrows and funky hairstyles are not what many would normally associate with Nigeria's Fulani herders, who spend most of their time in the forests herding cattle.

But on occasions such as last week's Eid al-Kabir, as Eid al-Adha is known locally, when they head out to the city centres in northern Nigeria to celebrate with other Muslims, their colourful outfits really stand out.

And unlike many Muslims in this conservative part of the country, they choose not to wear traditional gowns, or kaftans, but trendy clothes inspired by hip-hop and Afrobeats stars.

Fulani men in colourful outfits
Fulani men in colourful outfits

The jackets, ankle-high boots and head warmers are reminiscent of the 1990s hip-hop scene, while many young male Fulani herders say they are now more influenced by Nigeria's Afrobeats scene. Naira Marley, based hundreds of miles away in Lagos, was mentioned repeatedly as having the most impact on their style by revellers in the capital, Abuja.

"I love Marley," said Musa Sani, who had an MP3 bluetooth player dangling from his neck with his underpants visible above his low-slung trousers.

A Fulani boy with a punk hairdo and radio across his chest
A Fulani boy with a punk hairdo and radio across his chest

He and about 300 others gathered in an open field to the outskirts of Abuja in Lugbe close to the airport, as authorities closed parks and other recreational places to enforce Covid-19 regulations.

There, with plenty of sunshine and away from security agents, the young herders had plenty of time to strut their style and take pictures on their phones.

Fulani man holding out his chain
Fulani man holding out his chain

While the youngsters are about in town celebrating with their peers, the older ones are usually at home entertaining guests or holding communal meetings.

It is considered disrespectful for Fulani children to attend the same events as their parents, so adults stayed away when the young visited the city centres in Abuja.

A man with a yellow head warmer
A man with a yellow head warmer

Few Nigerians, especially those in the southern part of the country, get to see the herders dressed this stylishly.

Most only see the Fulani herders when they are marching their cattle across the country, which has become a deadly issue since 2017 as clashes between them and farmers over grazing land have killed thousands.

Cattle herding is mostly done by Fulani men. Most Nigerians visualise them wearing their flat rubber shoes, straw hats and skin-tight jeans.

A Fulani herder with his cattle
A Fulani herder with his cattle
A Fulani herder with his cattle
A Fulani herder with his cattle

So when they step out in all their style, they turn a few heads.

Glitzy sunglasses, fashionably ripped jeans and effervescent shirts that together form a magnificent array of colours.

Fulani men in colourful outfits
Fulani men in colourful outfits
A smiling girl being hugged from behind
A smiling girl being hugged from behind
A boy in colourful shirt
A boy in colourful shirt

Most men in northern Nigeria normally wear a kaftan, a loose-fitting gown that reaches the ankles with matching trousers.

Those with more money prefer the babariga, a lavishly embroidered three-piece outfit with an extra-large outer robe that the wearer spends much of time rolling up their shoulder, favoured by politicians.

But even when they wear in kaftans, some of the young men, do it in style.

Two Hausa teenagers in kaftan
Two Hausa teenagers in kaftan

The women were not left out, although most stuck to the traditional fabrics, and elaborate henna patterns on their hands.

A Fulani woman
A Fulani woman
A Fulani woman
A Fulani woman

Nigeria is a conservative country, especially in the Muslim-dominated north where the cultures of the Fulanis and Hausas - the dominant ethnic groups in the region - have long preserved their traditional values in music, clothes and language.

So while the young Fulani herders might be picking up new influences, especially in music, from other parts of the country, "it is nothing new", said photographer Mudi Odibo, who has spent the last decade photographing them.

"It is the exuberance of youths, they all return to the kaftans and sandals with time," he said.

Two Fulani men in red and yellow clothes
Two Fulani men in red and yellow clothes

All pictures subject to copyright

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopian parents appeal for help to evacuate students stranded by Tigray war

    The parents of thousands of Ethiopian students stranded in the war-ravaged northern region of Tigray on Friday appealed for help to evacuate them after the main university warned it could not feed them for much longer amid food and cash shortages. Mekelle University, which gets its budget from the federal government, posted a notice on its Facebook page on Thursday saying its bank accounts have been blocked and the federal government has not sent its funds for this year. It said it was running out of money to feed students and that from July 27 it would stop taking responsibility for them.

  • Bizarre ‘Moon-Forming Disc’ Spotted Around Exoplanet

    A team of researchers has "unambiguously" observed a moon-forming ring of dust and gas around an exoplanet for the first time ever. The post Bizarre ‘Moon-Forming Disc’ Spotted Around Exoplanet appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Reports: 76ers have had talks about trading No. 28 pick in this draft

    Daryl Morey has a long history of trading first-round picks.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Japan 'rising sun' flag provokes Olympic ire

    Japan considers the “rising sun” flag part of its history. There’s little prospect that ties between Seoul and Tokyo will improve any time soon. Here’s a look at the “rising sun" flag and the long-running unease it has caused in Northeast Asia.

  • A 21-year-old Zambian breakout star scored back-to-back hat tricks, tying the Olympics goal record in just 2 games

    With hat tricks vs the Netherlands and China, Barbra Banda became the first player - man or woman - to score 3 goals in back-to-back Olympics games.

  • French protesters reject virus passes, vaccine mandate

    Some 160,000 people, including far-right activists and members of France's yellow vest movement, protested Saturday across the country against a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care workers. Similar protests were held in neighboring Italy. Police fired water cannons and tear gas on rowdy protesters in Paris, although most gatherings were orderly.

  • Black car buyer's experience turns sour with 'racist' dealership post

    A Lumberton Honda dealership worker has been fired after a Black Cumberland County woman said her first car-buying experience was ruined because of an offensive Facebook post.

  • Kim Kardashian Makes Surprise Appearance at Kanye West's DONDA Listening Party with Their Kids

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2 — were also in attendance

  • NBA rumors: Sixers' Ben Simmons price too high for Warriors

    The Sixers are looking for top dollar in return for Ben Simmons, and not every team is willing to pay up. By Adam Hermann

  • Judge handling Jolie-Pitt divorce case told to step down

    The judge handling the bitter divorce case between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was ordered to step down on Friday after Jolie complained that he was not impartial. An appeals court ruling in California said Judge John Ouderkirk should have disclosed his previous professional relationships with attorneys representing Pitt in the couple's protracted dispute over custody of their children. Jolie filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

  • How limiting Latin Mass may become the defining moment for Pope Francis

    Pope Francis is presiding over a divided church. Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty ImagesPope Francis took sudden steps on July 16, 2021, to curtail the traditional Latin Mass, in an abrupt reversal of his predecessor’s policy. To non-Catholics – and many Catholics – the decision may seem on first glance to be a technical, even obscure action not worth very much attention. But it sent shock waves through the Roman Catholic Church. As a scholar who studies the Catholic Church’s relat

  • Julia Haart talks about making 'My Unorthodox Life,' Orthodox Jewish community pushback

    "I love being Jewish," Julia Haart said after wrapping up her Netflix reality show. "I think there’s something wrong and I want to fix it.”

  • Nancy Pelosi's archbishop condemns her for defending abortion while espousing 'devout Catholic' faith

    San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday for defending taxpayer-funded abortion while claiming she is a "devout Catholic."

  • Critical race theory debate is tearing apart the Christian church, Fort Worth pastors say

    As the CRT turmoil continues to overwhelm school board meetings across the country, Fort Worth pastors say the shock waves are destabilizing the Christian church, too.

  • China's Xi urges people in Tibet to 'follow the party' in rare visit

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping made his first visit to the Tibet Autonomous Region as national leader this week, and urged people there to "follow the party", the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday. Xi's July 21-22 visit - the first to Tibet by a Chinese leader in three decades - comes as the country faces increased security concerns as a result of clashes with India and the withdrawal of U.S.-led troops from Afghanistan. The visit also shows the ruling Chinese Communist Party's confidence in having established order and gained support in the once-restive region, analysts say.

  • Meditation apps might calm you -- but miss the point of Buddhist mindfulness

    The market has been flooded with apps related to Buddhism and most of them claim to teach meditation. akiragiulia (pixabay.com)In today’s stressful world, mindfulness – a type of popular spirituality that strives to focus on the present moment – promises to soothe away the anxiety and stress of modern life. The Internet is full of popular cure-all mindfulness apps targeting everyone from busy urban professionals to dieters, those suffering from insomnia and even children. We are scholars of Budd

  • Op-Ed: Don't exempt religious objectors from vaccine mandates

    A religious exemption isn't legally required. Worse, it allows people to circumvent vaccination mandates that are needed to control the pandemic.

  • China's Xi visits Tibet amid rising controls over religion

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping has made a rare visit to Tibet as authorities tighten controls over the Himalayan region’s traditional Buddhist culture, accompanied by an accelerated drive for economic development and modernized infrastructure. State media reported Friday that Xi visited sites in the capital, Lhasa, including the Drepung Monastery, Barkhor Street and the public square at the base of the Potala Palace that was home to the Dalai Lamas, Tibet’s traditional spiritual and temporal leaders. China has in recent years stepped up controls over Buddhist monasteries and expanded education in the Chinese rather than Tibetan language.

  • Honest talks on race bridge gap between Black and White churches

    After painful vandalism at their shared worship space, two congregations were transformed through a racial reconciliation program.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cuddle up on Instagram for Leah Remini's birthday

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are Instagram official — sort of. The couple made their social media debut in a video Leah Remini shared on Thursday.