Nigeria's Kaduna train attack: New photos bring relief and pain

Ishaq Khalid - BBC News, Abuja
·4 min read

Photos have been released of 62 people allegedly being held hostage in Nigeria after a brazen attack by gunmen on a high-speed train last month.

It is not clear when the pictures, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday showing the captives divided into four groups, were taken.

Families of some of those missing after the attack told the BBC they recognised their relatives amongst the hostages.

They give the first indication of how many people are being held.

"I feel such emotion. I cried a lot when I saw the pictures," someone whose brother and sister-in-law are among the hostages told the BBC. He asked not to be identified and said it was a traumatising time for the family.

Gunmen mined the vital rail link between the capital, Abuja, and the northern city of Kaduna on the evening of 28 March, forcing the train carrying 362 passengers to stop.

At least nine passengers died during the attack and some 168 people were reported missing afterwards by the state rail company.

But it has never been clear whether all of them were kidnapped or if some had managed to return home without telling the authorities.

Although the photos have not been independently verified, they provide the first indication of how many people may have been kidnapped in the attack.

The Nigerian train destroyed in the attack
The train came under gunfire as the attackers apparently surrounded the train.

Earlier, two proof-of-life videos were released - one showed a bank executive, flanked by armed men in fatigues. He has subsequently been freed.

A second video, which sources suggest was recorded not long after the kidnapping, showed hostages in the bush with armed men in the background - some giving their names and other details.

In the four photos circulating this week, the captives appear seated on cloths with other sheets draped in the background. They are divided into groups of men and women - with 39 men in three photos and 18 women and five children in another.

Another man who recognised his brother in one of the photos told the BBC his sibling had "lost so much weight and his skin has darkened".

Although this suggested the hostages were not being well fed, he said the family was relieved to see him alive.

"Our relatives are captives of bandits while we are captives of hope," he said.

"My brother's little children always ask of their father, but we only tell them he will be back soon."

'No ransom demands'

The authorities say a faction of the Boko Haram jihadist group teamed up with Nigeria's notorious criminal kidnapping gangs to attack the train.

The Islamist insurgents tend to operate in the north-east, with the sophisticated kidnappers, known locally as bandits, operating mainly across the north-west.

When the banker was free about 10 days after the train attack, the kidnappers said in a video that they had taken pity on him because of his age, but there have been reports that a ransom was paid.

However, in the video one gunmen told the government it was not about ransoms: "What we need is not your money. You know our demands."

Analysts suggest they might be seeking a prisoner exchange for their colleagues arrested by the security forces.

Relatives of some of the captives have expressed their despair over the situation, telling the BBC officials have not even contacted them directly and all their news comes via the media.

Last week, the president lambasted his security forces, ordering them to put more effort into finding the abductees.

Kidnapping for ransom has become commonplace across Nigeria. Last week, a report by security research and intelligence firm Beacon Consulting Ltd said that in the first three months of this year, more than 3,500 people had been killed and many more kidnapped by armed groups in Nigeria.

The Abuja-Kaduna highway is one of the most dangerous roads in the country, and had pushed commuters on to the railway, which opened in 2016.

It has been announced that military aircraft will escort the trains once repair work on the 190km (120-mile) track is completed. It is not known exactly when services will resume.

Map of routes between Abuja and Kaduna
Map of routes between Abuja and Kaduna

More on Nigeria's kidnapping crisis:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia threatens to cut gas supplies to other nations as EU accuses Kremlin of ‘blackmail’

    Russia has warned it could cut off gas supplies to other nations after turning the taps off for Nato members Poland and Bulgaria. In a sign of even further tensions between the Kremlin and the west over Ukraine, Russia threatened to target nations if they did not comply with President Putin’s demands to pay for fuel in roubles. The threat came after an announcement earlier on Wednesday that gas bound for Poland and Bulgaria would be halted.

  • Hungary and Slovakia ‘breach EU sanctions’ by bowing to Russian gas demands

    Brussels on Tuesday accused Hungary and Slovakia of breaching EU sanctions against Russia after they bowed to one of Vladimir Putin’s demands.

  • Ideas on mute? Study: Remote meetings dampen brainstorming

    Video meetings dampen brainstorming because we are so hyper-focused on the face in that box that we don't let our eyes and minds wander as much, a new study found. At first she figured it had to be the social and physical distance — maybe the two people just didn't connect as well or people didn't know who speaks when.

  • Brazil indigenous agency monitoring reported rape of Yanomami by miners

    The Brazilian government's indigenous affairs agency Funai said on Wednesday that it is looking into a report that a Yanomami teenager died after she was abducted and raped by illegal gold miners on her reservation. "Funai is monitoring the case," the agency said by email, adding that it was working with law enforcement to protect the Yanomami people in northern Brazil. Globo TV reported that a 12-year-old teenager died after being raped by miners who invaded a Yanomami village on the Uraricoera river in the Waikas region.

  • Africa’s Richest Man Is Betting $21 Billion on Oil and Fertilizer

    (Bloomberg) -- When Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, decided to construct a refinery in southern Nigeria on a plot of swampland almost half the size of Manhattan, he turned to a man who’s helped him transform a small trading company into an industrial empire spanning the continent.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkr

  • The Abandoned Puppy Who Ohio Garbage Workers Plucked From Dumpster Is Now Doing 'Great' in His New Home

    It's a really good thing Dave Carlson looked in the dumpster before emptying it into his truck.

  • How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

    Former President Donald Trump lost roughly $600 million of his net worth during his time in office as President of the United States. He lost another $700 million following the Capital Hill riots and...

  • Police seeking two people accused of running down Mount Vernon family with their car

    Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run in Mount Vernon on Saturday afternoon that left two people injured, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department.

  • Germany would go into recession with Russian energy embargo - minister

    The German government's reduced forecast for 2.2% growth this year does not assume a Russian energy embargo or blockade and the economy would tip into recession if either of those transpired, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday. Habeck's ministry on Wednesday cut its growth forecast for 2022 to 2.2% from 3.6% projected in January as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sanctions and high energy prices take a toll on output. Germany's support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia resulted in the lower growth and higher inflation forecasts, Habeck said, telling a news conference: "We must be prepared to pay this price".

  • Jahangirpuri violence: Why Arvind Kejriwal's silence is jarring

    Critics accuse Arvind Kejriwal of not speaking up against harassment of Muslims after religious violence.

  • McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs 'next speaker'

    House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told colleagues Wednesday he never asked then-President Donald Trump to resign over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol as he defended private conversations around the siege that have spilled into the open and jeopardized his leadership. McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall midterm election, received a standing ovation. One Republican in the room said the meeting was “cathartic” for lawmakers.

  • Marina owner charged with sexual assault of teenage employee

    The indictments come seven months after a former manager at the same marina was arrested on similar charges.

  • 35 Onion Recipes That Prove They Deserve To Be Front And Center

    We're suckers for this flavorful allium. You're going to love cooking up all these delicious onion recipes, from French onion soup to crispy bloomin' onions.

  • Nigerian man extradited to KY to face charges over scam that cost Lexington woman $200K

    The suspect was arrested in Nigeria and flown to Lexington Wednesday.

  • UN chief and Russia's Putin agree on key Ukraine evacuation

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met one-on-one Tuesday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the United Nations said they agreed on arranging evacuations from a besieged steel plant in the battered city of Mariupol. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the Russian leader and U.N. chief discussed “proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from conflict zones, namely in relation to the situation in Mariupol.”

  • Putters used by PGA Tour players ranked in the top 10 in strokes gained putting

    The best putters on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting are using these flat sticks.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple Your Money

    Tech stocks have practically gone straight down since peaking last November. Three stocks with the potential to triple simply by returning to their all-time highs are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Shopify provides the tools necessary to sell products online, including a website and credit card processing.

  • Elon Musk amplified attacks on Twitter executives by right-wing activists soon after agreeing to buy the platform

    Musk's takeover of Twitter has prompted concerns that he could roll back policies that have been used to ban right-wing extremists.

  • Renault to offload its stake in Lada maker for one rouble, Russia says

    The trade ministry also said Renault's factory in Moscow, which produces cars under the Renault and Nissan brands, would be passed to the city's government, in another sign of what Russian authorities plan to do with Western assets. The French carmaker and the French government, which owns a 15% stake in Renault, both declined to comment on the deal, which was first reported by Russian news agencies citing Trade Minister Denis Manturov. The trade ministry said Renault would have the right to buy back its Avtovaz stake within five to six years from NAMI, an institute founded over century ago behind the design and building of Russia's cars and trucks - including the limousines used by President Vladimir Putin.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    * Russia said it would turn off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday after weeks of threats that it would cut off supply to countries who refuse to pay for gas in roubles. * Ukraine accused Moscow of trying to drag Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria into its war after authorities in the Russia-backed region, adjacent to southwest Ukraine, said they had been targeted by a series of attacks. * The United States hosted defence talks in Germany, involving over 40 countries, that sought to speed and synchronize the delivery of arms to Ukraine.