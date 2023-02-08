Nigeria's naira crisis: Supreme Court suspends banknote deadline

Cecilia Macaulay - BBC News
People lining up by ATM
The redesign has caused chaos in Nigeria, with people unable to withdraw money

Nigeria's Supreme Court has temporarily suspended Friday's deadline to stop using old banknotes, which had caused a cash crisis in the country.

Many banks have not had enough of the new naira notes, leading to desperate and chaotic scenes as people tried to get their hands on them.

There were fights at ATMs, protests and mob attacks on commercial banks.

The chaos led to concern that it could affect this month's elections, as many Nigerians do not have bank accounts.

The head of the election commission said some election service providers will need to be paid in cash, and that could prove to be difficult.

The Central Bank said the currency redesign would help it tackle inflation, which is currently running at about 21%, curb counterfeiting and promote a cashless society.

It added that 80% of the notes currently in circulation were being held outside financial institutions. It hoped the redesign would bring some of that money being hoarded by individuals and companies back into the financial system, and so stop prices from rising so quickly.

The Supreme Court decision comes after a legal challenge initiated by the northern states of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara earlier this month.

Their lawyers argued that the government's policy had led to an "excruciating situation that is almost leading to anarchy in the land".

The case has been adjourned to 15 February.

