Nigeria's Twitter ban: Donald Trump hails Buhari

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Buhari and Trump
Mr Trump urged other countries to follow Mr Buhari's move to ban the US-owned social media platforms

Former US president Donald Trump has praised Nigeria's government for banning Twitter after it deleted President Muhammadu Buhari's post for breaching its rules.

"Who are they to dictate good and evil, if they themselves are evil?" Mr Trump said in a statement.

He urged other countries to ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing "free and open speech".

Mr Trump was banned from both platforms after the US Capitol riot in January.

His posts before and after the raid were alleged to have encouraged violence.

While Twitter made its ban permanent, Facebook announced last week that its suspension, including of the former president's Instagram account, would last at least two years.

What did Trump's statement say?

"Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their president," he said in a statement released on Tuesday.

He suggested that he should have banned Facebook while he was in office, but said the company's boss Mark Zuckerberg "kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was".

Mr Trump also backed unnamed rival social media platforms, saying they "will emerge and take hold".

The 45th US president has struggled for attention since his access to Twitter and Facebook was blocked. A website he launched last month to get his word out was closed because of poor traffic.

Why did Nigeria ban Twitter?

The authorities in Nigeria accused the platform of threatening the country's "corporate existence" by allowing "misinformation and fake news to spread."

The ban followed the removal of President Buhari's tweet, which referred to Nigeria's civil war four decades ago, and included a veiled threat towards those backing a secessionist movement in the south-east of the country.

His government said on Saturday the tweet's removal was "disappointing", but was not the only reason for Twitter's "temporary" suspension.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed told the BBC Focus on Africa programme that the platform was being used by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of separatist group Ipob, to direct attacks against the government in the south-east region.

"This is done consistently and wilfully without consequences," he said.

The professional body of Nigerian mobile phone operators - known as Alton - said its members had been told to block access to Twitter.

The authorities have since said they will prosecute anyone found to have breached the ban, however they have not yet announced any arrests.

A group of human rights organisations says it has filed a case with a West African regional court against the Twitter ban, saying it contravenes the right to the freedom of expression.

It has also been condemned by some Western countries and the body representing Nigeria's lawyers.

Many Nigerians, including prominent politicians and churches, are continuing to tweet using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

Twitter said the ban was "deeply concerning".

Meanwhile, Nigeria's national broadcasting regulator, NBC, announced that it would begin "licensing all internet streaming services and social media operations in Nigeria", a government statement said.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria orders broadcasters not to use Twitter to gather information

    Nigerian television and radio stations should not use Twitter to gather information and have to de-activate their accounts, the broadcast authority said following the move to suspend the U.S. social media giant in Africa's most populous country. Nigeria's government on Friday said it had suspended Twitter's activities, two days after the platform removed a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish secessionists. Nigerian telecoms firms have since blocked access to Twitter.

  • Biden's Europe visit, infrastructure pivot, CMT Music Awards: 5 things to know Wednesday

    Biden tries to rebuild ties and confront Putin in Europe, Democrats to draft infrastructure legislation and more news to start your Wednesday.

  • Trump congratulates Nigeria for Twitter ban, says more countries should do the same

    Today, former President Donald Trump issued a statement supporting the Nigerian government's decision to suspend Twitter activities in the West African country. "Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President," he said in the statement. The ex-President also encouraged other countries to follow in Nigeria's footsteps and ban Twitter and Facebook.

  • The Real, Petty Reason This President Ordered a Nationwide Twitter Ban

    Photo Illustration The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyABUJA, Nigeria—“Anger” is the word used by those close to the Nigerian president in describing how the leader felt on Friday, when his aides informed him that Facebook had followed Twitter by deleting a post he made on both platforms. In the controversial posts, President Muhammadu Buhari had threatened to “deal with” people in the country’s southeast, who he accuses of being behind recurring attacks on public infrastructure in the region.“He

  • Sea’s Shopee to launch in Chile and Colombia

    Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea Ltd, will launch in Colombia and Chile, where it plans to offer online sales via its website and localised apps, according to social media pages on the new services reviewed by Reuters. Social media pages for Shopee Colombia and Shopee Chile created on Wednesday said the company would offer free shipping in the countries. A spokesperson for Sea declined to comment.

  • America's Got Talent Recap: Inspiring Singer Brings Simon Cowell to Tears, Earns His Golden Buzzer — Watch

    America’s Got Talent saved its best audition for last on Tuesday with a Golden Buzzer recipient who managed to accomplish the impossible — forcing Simon Cowell to display genuine emotion. The two-hour broadcast ended with the introduction of Jane, 30, who performs under the stage name Nightbirde. The Ohio native revealed that she’s currently battling […]

  • Nigeria's government threatens to prosecute people for tweeting

    Nigeria’s government is doubling down on its decision to ban Twitter indefinitely, with regulators Monday ordering broadcasters to stop using Twitter even to gather news, and the foreign minister summoning Western ambassadors whose countries criticized the ban.Why it matters: Twitter has been a powerful tool for younger Nigerians to mobilize, including during the massive #EndSARS protests last year against police brutality. The ban could have economic repercussions for Africa's most populous cou

  • 'Kim's Convenience' Star Jean Yoon Calls Out Producers, Speaks Out on 'Overtly Racist' Storylines

    "Kim's Convenience" star Jean Yoon spoke out on the show's racist storylines, lack of Asian female representation and her difficult experience on set in a series of tweets. Yoon's Twitter Clapback: In response to Globe and Mail TV critic John Doyle sharing his op-ed on Twitter about Simu Liu's Facebook rant, Yoon defended her castmate and gave insight into her experience on set. Doyle "dissected Liu's criticisms," according to Deadline.

  • Hallmark Is Kicking Off Its Christmas In July Marathon With A Brand New Holiday Movie

    Set your DVRs, people!

  • Trump bought into conspiracy theory that Democrats would sabotage Biden, replace him with Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama as presidential nominee, book says

    Trump initially held off on attacking Biden out of fear of weakening his opponent to the point that Democrats would replace him, forthcoming book says.

  • Trump praises Nigeria for banning Twitter

    Trump praises Nigeria for banning Twitter

  • Brazil wins, Argentina allows last-minute draw in qualifiers

    Brazil moved further ahead in South American World Cup qualifying on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at Paraguay, its sixth in six matches on the road to Qatar. The Brazilians are now six points clear of second place Argentina, which drew 2-2 at Colombia after squandering a two-goal advantage. Neymar and Lucas Paquetá scored Brazil's goals, marking the team's first win at Paraguay in World Cup qualifiers in 35 years.

  • Credit Suisse Spins Off Star Trader’s Fund in Risk Pullback

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is spinning off star trader Hamza Lemssouguer’s credit fund as it dials back risk after the implosion of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital.The Swiss lender agreed with Lemssouguer that he should take his Arini European Credit fund outside the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. The launch had already been delayed as Zurich-based Credit Suisse re-evaluated its “risk appetite” for using its own cash to seed new funds at its a

  • A new book suggests a way out of information chaos and cancel culture

    America is going through a period of information chaos that will lead to real-world physical violence, and the only way out of this is to reassert the need for a rule-based system for public knowledge, the author of a new book argues.

  • W. African envoy arrives for talks in crisis-plagued Mali

    An envoy from West Africa's regional bloc arrived in Mali on Tuesday, a day after Colonel Assimi Goita pledged to swiftly return the country to civilian rule after leading its second coup in nine months.

  • The White House press plane was delayed for more than 6 hours by swarms of cicadas

    The plane was due to leave for the UK from Washington, DC, at 9 p.m. Tuesday, but was delayed by swarming cicadas.

  • In vigil remembering Canadian Muslim family, a vow that 'this is our city'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined several thousand mourners in a vigil Tuesday evening to remember three generations of a Canadian Muslim family killed in what police said was a premeditated hate crime, as a grieving community stood united in the midst of the crisis. On Sunday, four members of the family were killed as they were out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when police say a man rammed them with his pick-up truck, targeting them because of their religion. The victims were Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife, Madiha Salman, 44; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna Afzaal; and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother.

  • Teacher gets job back despite refusal to use students’ preferred pronouns

    The teacher said he would never ‘affirm that a biological boy can be a girl, and vice versa’

  • Donovan Mitchell scores 45, rallies Jazz past the Clippers

    Donovan Mitchell did not feel like his usual self for an entire half. “I didn’t do a lot of things right for my team in the first half, and it ate at me,” Mitchell said. Mitchell did virtually everything right in the second half.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders directs money to Trump through gubernatorial campaign events at Mar-a-Lago, report says

    She is one of several Republicans directing campaign events to the Palm Beach club