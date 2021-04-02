Niger's Mohamed Bazoum to be sworn in after failed coup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mohamed Bazoum celebrates his election victory.
Mohamed Bazoum, 60, a former interior minister, won over half the share of the vote in an election in February

Niger is having its first democratic transfer of power as Mohamed Bazoum is sworn in as president.

It comes just days after the government says it thwarted an attempted coup by parts of the military.

The West African nation is facing increasing attacks by jihadist groups and political tensions in the country since the election in February.

The inauguration marks the first time one elected leader hands power to another since independence in 1960.

There was tight security in the capital, Niamey, ahead of the ceremony, two days after soldiers opened fire on the presidential palace in a foiled coup attempt.

The government said security forces arrested several people connected to the coup on Wednesday.

Niger is the world's poorest nation, according to the UN's development rankings for 189 countries. It has seen four military coups, most recently in 2010.

Who is Niger's new president?

Mr Bazoum, 60, a former interior minister, won over half the share of the vote in an election in February.

But Mr Bazoum's main rival, Mahamane Ousmane, rejected the election result and claimed there was fraud. His supporters have held mass rallies and violence has increased since the election.

Riot policemen driving towards protesters at a makeshift checkpoint in Niamey, Niger
There has been increased violence in Niger following the election in February

Mr Bazoum succeeds Mahamadou Issoufou, who has stepped down after a decade in power. Last month, the outgoing president was awarded a $5m (£3.6m) leadership prize - which he could only receive if he left office.

Among President Bazoum's top priorities will be tackling a deadly Islamist insurgency in the west of the country.

Niger has seen an upsurge in suspected jihadist violence, with an estimated 300 people dying this year in attacks.

Last month Niger saw the worst militant attack in its history, when suspected jihadists raided several villages, killing 137 people.

Recommended Stories

  • UN special envoy tells Security Council "a bloodbath is imminent" in Myanmar

    United Nations special envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told the UN Security Council during a meeting Wednesday that "a bloodbath is imminent" in Myanmar and urged the council to act, according to AFP.Why it matters: The military junta that usurped power from Myanmar's democratically elected government in February has killed hundreds of protesters during anti-coup demonstration across the country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "Consider all available tools to take collective action and do what is right, what the people of Myanmar deserve and prevent a multi-dimensional catastrophe in the heart of Asia," special envoy Schraner Burgener told the council.She added that it must consider “potentially significant action” to reverse the course of events because the junta is not capable of managing the country, according to Reuters.Of note: The Security Council failed to formally condemn the military coup in February after Russia and China opposed the action, according to Reuters.The big picture: Tensions have also flared between the military and armed ethnic minority groups.The military launched an airstrike against territory controlled by the Karen ethnic minority on Sunday, killing two Karen guerrillas and sending around 3,000 villagers across the border into Thailand.A group of elected lawmakers who were unable to take their seats in parliament because of the coup wants the ethnic minority groups to form an army to oppose the government armed forces, according to AP.The U.S. State Department said Tuesday that it expects the civil unrest and violence occurring in Myanmar to continue.Go deeper ... Russia and Myanmar: A pariah to the West is a friend to PutinLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘Sexist’ Luxury Mattress Brand Forced Hypnotherapy, ‘Spiritual Coaching’ on Employees: Lawsuit

    Seth Wenig-Pool/GettyA former employee of luxury mattress manufacturer Hästens filed a lawsuit against the company on Wednesday, alleging its CEO fostered a “deeply misogynistic and sexist work culture” and pushed his bizarre spiritual beliefs on staff, including mandatory hypnotherapy.In the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, Lizandra Vega claims that after joining the company in January 2020 as an executive recruiter she endured sexual harassment, wage disparity, and a “vile and disturbing” work culture driven by CEO Jan Ryde. When she spoke out, Vega said she was met with “immediate retaliation and her subsequent termination” on Jan. 7.Her suit, which lists Hästens and Ryde as defendants, asks for a jury trial and “an award of punitive damages.”“Hästens’ policing of its employees’ spiritual beliefs is a brazen abuse of corporate power that falls far outside the bounds of lawful employment practices. Forcing employees to undergo spiritual coaching, assessments by a ‘clairvoyant hypnotist’ on payroll, psychological manipulation—these are not the hallmarks of a safe or lawful work environment,” Jeanne M. Christensen, Vega’s lawyer, said in a statement.“The company’s willingness to blatantly retaliate against Ms. Vega for standing up to workplace gender discrimination suggests that Hästens is not nearly as ‘enlightened’ as it claims. We look forward to holding Hästens accountable for these disturbing and unlawful practices,” she added.Hästens did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Texas Lifestyle Coach and QAnon-Obsessed Boyfriend Nabbed for Capitol RiotThe Swedish mattress brand is world-famous, boasting celebrity clients like the Swedish royal family, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and rapper Drake. It was also featured in the Netflix series Emily in Paris, and there’s currently a waiting list of people willing to shell out $400,000 for one of its beds.Vega’s lawsuit claims that while the brand touts staying “one step ahead of the lifestyle curve,” its business practices are behind the times, with Ryde exhibiting “ubiquitous profanity” as well as “unprofessional and unlawful conduct” around his employees.On a Jan. 31 zoom call with more than 114 employees, Ryde slammed employees who were not on camera, saying “all the losers who have their screen off—fuck off or open up your screens. You’re either in or you’re out,” the lawsuit alleges.The CEO also tried to control his employees’ spirituality by forcing them to be evaluated by a personal team of “mindset coaches”—including hypnotists and “high-frequency vibration” individuals, the lawsuit states.Workers were allegedly told to study “the law of attraction,” spiral dynamics, the David Hawkins’ Scale of Enlightenment, and The Four Agreements, a self-help book. Ryde also employed Gregory Downey, described as his “right-hand man, personal adviser, and mindset coach,” to teach employees how to properly follow these belief systems.“Vega was expected to use this same matrix of belief systems to source and recruit executive talent,” the lawsuit states. “To force employees to use such a subjective and mystical approach to executive recruiting was a recipe for disaster—especially since Ms. Vega was told to disregard resumes and candidates’ past work experience in order to recruit people that were ‘cooler,’ ‘younger,’ ‘more authentic,’ or that had ‘enough self-love’ and ‘abundance.’”Employees also had to submit to assessments on their vibrational frequencies and “light” from Peter Von Ah, “a clairvoyant and hypnotist on the Hästens company payroll,” the lawsuit states. Vega said she and other employees were forced to attend daily mindset sessions by Downey.Her lawsuit also claims Ryde and other male executives exhibited sexist and disturbing behavior. One example was on Nov. 16, 2020, when Ryde sent 18 of his top employees, including Vega, an email with an expletive-laden video.“Disgustingly the video contains footage of a lion killing live prey,” the lawsuit states. “Under the pretense of being a ‘sales training’ video, the narrator compares salespeople to lions and comments that the male lion had to make the kill because he ‘got tired’ of waiting for the female lion to do it.”The video was sent even after Marybeth Gregg, the global head of Human Resources, complained to Downey about a similarly disturbing training tape, according to the lawsuit. When Gregg made a second complaint about the November video, she was allegedly “mysteriously banished and excommunicated” from Hästens and “Vega and other employees were forbidden” from contacting her.After Von Ah determined that Gregg had “very low vibrations,” she was forced to take time off to “reflect” and become “fully transparent,” the lawsuit says.Vega also complained about the November video, at which point she was “suddenly and inexplicably” excluded “from all of [Ryde's] email communications going forward,” she claims.Lawsuit: Epstein Threatened to Feed a Victim to AlligatorsOn Jan. 7, Vega was fired, with executives allegedly telling her she was no longer keeping up with their vision of recruitment. But knowing the legal provisions in her contract, “Hästens seized upon the horror of Covid-19 and in a sham conditional offer” said she would not be fired if she traveled to New York City three days a week to work at a WeWork, according to the lawsuit. Her salary, however, would still be reduced by 50 percent.“Outraged, Ms. Vega, who had been performing work from home, asked why it was necessary for her to travel to a WeWork office in the middle of a pandemic when rates of infection were spiking and city leaders repeatedly urged individuals to stay home unless absolutely necessary,” the lawsuit states. Hästens allegedly told her that she needed to go in-person to “train her eventual replacement.”When she refused again, she was fired for the second time on Jan. 26.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Democratic governor's mask mandate as the state faces possible coronavirus surge

    In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled Gov. Tony Evers exceeded his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders during the ongoing pandemic.

  • Looie the Lookout costume back with Tennessee baseball team

    A minor league baseball team in Tennessee has its mascot back a day after it was reported stolen from a ballpark. The Chattanooga Lookouts announced Wednesday on Twitter that the costume for Looie the Lookout “has been returned home safe.” Chattanooga Police spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said in an email that an employee of a nearby aquarium found the costume near the team's stadium.

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • Immigration detention facility staff fired pepper spray and chemical agents at migrants, disturbing photo shows

    An image from surveillance video at the La Palma Correctional Center shows staff at the facility lined up, spraying chemicals at detainees.

  • 'This affects all of us': Marches, rallies against Asian hate crimes see widespread participation

    People united across the country this weekend against crimes targeting Asian Americans. Marchers gathered in cities like New York and Washington.

  • Some Tesla cars, including the Model Y Performance, fell behind their EPA range in a new study that even took their safety buffer into account

    Edmunds tested Tesla's vehicles on a testing ground and then in real-world conditions. It found some couldn't meet their EPA-estimated range.

  • A Man Found 15,000 Bees in His Car After Grocery Shopping

    He had just finished grocery shopping, but a New Mexico man got much more than he bargained for when he returned to his car in the store’s parking lot: A swarm of 15,000 honey bees had decamped in the back seat. The man, whose name was not released, had left a window down in a Buick while he made a 10-minute stop at an Albertsons supermarket on Sunday afternoon in Las Cruces, New Mexico, authorities said. It wasn’t until he had started to drive away that he noticed that something was amiss, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Then he turned back and looked and like was, ‘Holy cow,’” Jesse Johnson, an off-duty firefighter and paramedic whose hobby is beekeeping, said of the man’s reaction in an interview on Wednesday. “He called 911 because he didn’t know what to do.” Johnson, 37, a 10-year member of the fire department and a father of two, said he had just finished a family barbecue when he got the call from the Fire Department and figured that he could safely remove and relocate the bees to his property. “I’ll do anything to keep people from killing the bees,” he said. It’s common in the spring for colonies of bees to split, with a swarm following a new queen to another location, according to Johnson. He suggested that the bees, which collectively weighed about 3 1/2 pounds, might have come from a parapet, gutter system or home in a nearby neighborhood. “Luckily, when bees are swarming, they’re pretty docile,” he said. “They don’t have a home to protect for a moment. It’s much more intimidating than it is dangerous.” But don’t tell that to the driver of the car, who watched Johnson wrangle the bees from a healthy distance in the parking lot of Albertsons. “He didn’t want to have anything to do with it,” Johnson said. “He was worried because the car was borrowed from a friend.” Protected by a white beekeeper’s jacket and veil, Johnson approached the car with an empty hive box that he said he had treated with lemongrass oil. “It really mimics the scent of the queen,” he said. While this was one of the larger swarms he has relocated, Johnson said he could have completed the delicate task in just five to 10 minutes. But he didn’t want to rush it, so he said he spent 20 to 30 minutes at the scene. He put the bees in the empty hive box and loaded it into his truck for the ride home. The Fire Department estimated that 15,000 bees were removed. “The meat and potatoes part was real quick,” Johnson said, adding, “I didn’t want to leave him with 1,000 bees still in his car looking for their queen.” No major injuries resulted from the encounter, according to authorities, though they noted that a supermarket security guard and at least one firefighter were stung. “One guy got stung on the lip, and we made fun of him the next morning,” Johnson said. A representative for the supermarket chain Albertsons declined to comment on Wednesday and referred inquiries to the Las Cruces Fire Department. Fire Chief Jason Smith of Las Cruces said in an interview on Wednesday that Johnson had distinguished himself as an emergency responder. “He was definitely willing to come down and help out the crew,” Smith said. The Fire Department ordinarily doesn’t remove bee swarms, but Smith said that because the bees were in a relatively high-traffic area and were docile, it made sense for Johnson to remove them. “We take a more patient or deliberate approach to try to let the bees do what they need to to find a new home,” he said. Johnson said he had four hives at his home and had had as many as 12. His efforts on Sunday will come with a sweetener, he said: honey. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Five takeaways from Biden's White House cabinet

    After delays, Biden's team of top White House aides at now steering the US federal government.

  • Microsoft's Cortana silenced as Siri gets new voice

    Microsoft retires its voice assistant from mobile while Apple aims to make Siri more inclusive.

  • Company involved in 15 million discarded doses of the J&J vaccine has history of quality control violations

    The company is at the center of the mix-up that led to roughly 15 million discarded doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this week.

  • LEADING OFF: Nats have 3 positives, no opener Friday

    The Nationals and Mets are waiting until at least Saturday to start their season as Washington deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. Three Nats players have tested positive and a fourth is considered a “likely positive,” according to GM Mike Rizzo. Mets manager Luis Rojas said he was hopeful the teams would play Saturday.

  • Congress embarks on epic battle over Biden infrastructure plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Congress is poised for a long battle over President Joe Biden's infrastructure investment plan as Democrats argue with Republicans and among themselves over the $2 trillion cost and how the money should be parceled out in coming years. Democrats, with effective control of the Senate and a slim majority in the House of Representatives aim to deliver a final bill for the Democratic president to sign into law between July 4 and early September. They have said they want Republican support for the plan, but have also pledged to move unilaterally if they cannot make prompt progress.

  • Brazil: Political crisis and Covid surge rock Bolsonaro

    President Bolsonaro is left reeling after record deaths and the resignation of military chiefs.

  • 'This bill was based on a lie': Delta CEO blasts restrictive new Georgia voting law after activist pressure

    Activists pressured Delta and other companies for stronger condemnations of Georgia's new voting law.

  • Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai among seven activists found guilty over protests

    Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran politician Martin Lee are among those facing time in prison.

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • Myanmar coup: More than 40 children killed by military, rights group says

    Save the Children tells of a "nightmare situation", with the youngest victim just six years old.

  • Jeff Bezos' link to Chargers ownership is not his first rodeo

    Billionaire Jeff Bezos has had his eyes on NFL ownership for a while now and the Chargers could be a fit.