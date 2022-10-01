Late night argument turns into shooting on Lenoir Avenue

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday morning at approximately 12 a.m., officers were dispatched to a person shot in the 6900 block of Lenoir Ave. E.

When officers arrived, they located a male in his late 20′s with multiple gunshots wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he is currently in surgery for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim got into a verbal altercation in the parking lot that carried over into the lobby where the male suspect pulled a firearm and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The Violent Crime Unit and Crime Scene Unit are currently on scene conducting this investigation. The Violent Crime Unit is talking to witnesses on scene as well as looking for video surveillance to help identify the suspect.

If anyone has any information, please contact JSO through the non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS





