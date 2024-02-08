Night attack: Mykolaiv struck, patrol officers injured in Odesa and fire broke out in Vinnytsia Oblast due to falling wreckage – photo, video

Search and rescuers are removing the consequences of a drone strike in Mykolaiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

The Russian forces once again attacked Ukraine with drones on 7-8 February at night. Civilian infrastructure has been struck in the cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv, the fragments of downed drones caused a fire at an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Source: the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Borzov, head of the Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Another nighttime drone attack on Ukraine's south was ongoing for five hours. The enemy launched kamikaze UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from the Black Sea water area and temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast on three regions.

Units of the air defence managed to destroy 10 drones: five in Odesa Oblast, three in Mykolaiv Oblast, and two in Vinnytsia Oblast."

Details: In total, the air defence troops have destroyed 11 out of 17 combat drones above Ukraine. Yet it was not enough to prevent the strikes.

The Russians struck civilian infrastructure in the city of Odesa. An unfinished residential building was damaged, windows were broken. A building of a college has been damaged as well – the roof, overlap and windows were broken.

According to updated information, two patrol police officers were injured while rushing to the scene to provide assistance to citizens. During another explosion, they sustained blast injuries. The officers were taken to hospital. Their condition is stable.

In the city of Mykolaiv, the Russians struck civilian infrastructure. Residential buildings, an industrial facility and a sports resort were damaged.

Через атаку дронів у Миколаєві горіли будівлі

Buildings caught fire in the drone attack on Mykolaiv.

Photo: State Emergency Service

A fire was operatively put out by the members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Из-за атаки дронов в Николаеве горели здания

Buildings caught fire in the drone attack on Mykolaiv.

Photo: State Emergency Service

Kim stated that a fire started on the premises of an industrial facility and a private house as a result of a Shahed drones strike. Residential buildings and a sports infrastructure facility were damaged as well. There were no victims.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, the fragments of downed drones caused a fire at an infrastructure facility. The blaze was contained. Firefighters are finishing their work. There have been no victims.

Ukrainska Pravda: The news has been updated after publication.

