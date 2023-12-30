Night attack: Russia launches drones from Crimea, mainly targeting Kherson Oblast

Ukraine’s Air Force has confirmed the General Staff's report that on the night of 29-30 December, 5 out of 10 attack drones launched by Russian forces into Ukraine were shot down.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Air Command Pivden (South); Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the Air Force: "On the night of 29-30 December 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea). Five drones were shot down by air defence systems in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. The main impact was on the frontline area of Kherson Oblast."

Details: Air Command Pivden (South), in cooperation with the air defence assets and personnel of other units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South, destroyed three Russian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs: two in Kherson Oblast and one in Mykolaiv Oblast.

In addition, air defence systems downed two Shahed UAVs in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Civilians were not injured and there was no damage to infrastructure.

In Kherson, an administrative building was destroyed by a drone attack on the night of 29-30 December, but no locals were injured.

