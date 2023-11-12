Night bus service to tackle dangerous driving in North Devon

The service will run on Saturdays in December

A new night bus service will operate in North Devon in a bid to discourage drink and drug related driving.

Stagecoach will operate Route 21 every Saturday until 30 December.

The service will run hourly between midnight and 04:00, with buses from Barnstaple to Bideford.

Adrian Leisk, head of road safety for Devon and Cornwall Police, said the trial "offers festive revellers and partygoers the opportunity to leave their cars at home".

He added: "The penalties for drink and drug driving are severe, including a driving ban, up to £5,000 fine and even a prison sentence - all of which could cost you your job and livelihood."

