Night work, closure on H-1 eastbound in Punahou begins Sunday

Nov. 29—A portion of the H-1 freeway in the Punahou area is scheduled for full nightly closures starting this Sunday, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The closure will take place along H-1 eastbound from the Punahou Street off-ramp (Exit 23) to the Kapiolani Boulevard onramp for the installation of expansion joints and vehicular counting loops.

Roadwork will take place nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Sunday to Friday morning, weather permitting.

For motorists traveling in the eastbound direction, a detour is available by exiting at the Punahou Street off-ramp (Exit 23), then turning left onto South King Street followed by a right onto Kapiolani Boulevard to access the onramp to H-1 eastbound.

Motorists should also be aware that the full closure of the H-1 Freeway westbound, from the University Avenue Interchange to Alexander Street, will be concurrent with the eastbound closure.

State officials advise motorists to allow for extra travel time and plan their routes ahead of time to get to their destinations. Special duty police officers will be on-site. First responders will not be allowed through the work zone.