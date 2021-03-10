Late night comedians react to the queen's reaction to the Harry and Meghan interview, and Piers Morgan's

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

"Everyone is still talking about Oprah's special with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and today Buckingham Palace finally responded with a statement" saying the queen is "saddened" by their experience and will address the racism and other issues "privately," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. "For those who aren't fluent in 'palace speak,' they're basically saying 'We're sorry you feel this way.'"

"If Buckingham Palace is just learning the full extent of Harry and Meghan's feelings now, wait until they find out what's been going on with Prince Andrew," Fallon joked. "And in 'making the story all about you' news, Piers Morgan — who faced backlash over harsh comments about Harry and Meghan — will depart his show, Good Morning Britain." Worse, he added, "after months of criticizing Meghan Markle for making an emotional exit, Piers stormed offstage in an emotional exit."

Despite the statement from Buckingham Palace, which Stephen Colbert read in Town Crier regalia on The Late Show, Morgan and other "fans of the royal family dumped a crumpet in their knickers" after the broadcast, he said. "Piers Morgan is such a baby, someone at Buckingham Palace just asked what color he's gonna be. Piers didn't just storm off the set in slow-motion twit-snit," he quit, Colbert noted. "Congratulations, tomorrow's going to be a great morning, Britain."

Colbert also addressed the other big kerfuffle in the news: Major Biden's "biting incident." "I just want to point out," he said, "that we're a month and a half into the Biden administration and the first scandal is literally dog bites man."

The Late Show combined the two news stories — the British royals and the German Shepherds.

Yes, "at the White House, there's been what's been described as a 'biting incident' involving President Biden's German Shepherd Major," now remanded to Delaware, Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "See, that's another difference between Biden and Trump. When Biden's dog misbehaves, they send him home; when Trump's misbehaved, he sent his supporters to storm the Capitol and get him." He was impressed by the clenched-teeth diplomacy of the royal family's statement on Harry and Meghan, and his Aunt Chippy showed how this would have been handled in the Kimmel family.

Britons were shocked at both Harry and Meghan's revelations and the U.S. drug ads, Conan O'Brien noted. He imagined other U.S. commercials that played during the British rebroadcast, with slight modifications.

More stories from theweek.com
The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family
Beth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'
Honduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. alleges

Recommended Stories

  • Royal family breaks silence on Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

    "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the palace's statement said.

  • Beyoncé 'inspired' by Meghan Markle, updates her website to show support

    Queen Bey added a banner at the top of her website in support of the duchess.

  • Royal response fails to end anger over Meghan racism claims

    Buckingham Palace’s statement on Prince Harry and Meghan’s allegations or racism and mistreatment has failed to quiet the controversy, with some observers criticizing the royal family for failing to forcefully condemn racism and suggesting that the couple’s version of events may not be accurate. “Too little, too late” was the verdict of royal commentator Peter Hunt, who also criticized the palace's 61-word statement for saying the issue would be dealt with privately as a family matter. The statement, issued on behalf the queen, was released 36 hours after Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast in the United States.

  • Meghan Markle's Experiences Prove the One-Drop Rule Is Still a Barrier for Black Folks

    In an interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed that some members of the Royal Family had "concerns" over the color of their child's skin.

  • Saddened Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation

    Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. Meghan and Harry's tell-all TV interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on U.S. television on Sunday has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Harry's mother Diana. In the two-hour show, Meghan accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin might be and ignoring her pleas for help while she felt suicidal.

  • The Diana complex: who is more under her spell, Harry or Meghan?

    There was a sense of déjà vu, don’t you think, about Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey? At least for those of us who can remember Diana, Princess of Wales, baring her soul to Martin Bashir in 1995. For a man who says that he fears that history is repeating itself in respect of his mother and his wife, Prince Harry went out of his way to make the same mistakes as Diana. She regretted (though never repudiated) her Panorama interview, but here we are with Oprah, Harry and Meghan: the same again, only more so. Indeed, Harry observed in the interview that his mother would be “angry and sad” that he felt he had to leave the Royal family, but he “felt her presence” and observed that “she saw it coming”. Actually, I’m not sure that she could have foreseen quite how completely her son would be dominated by an American wife who has, remarkably, tried to replicate the Diana story. That is to say: neglect by the Royal family, cruelty on the part of the Prince of Wales and cold shouldering by the Palace establishment. There was, in fact, something uncanny about the way in which Meghan presented herself in the same light as her husband’s mother, though Diana never quite got around to comparing herself with the Little Mermaid. Actually, a useful preparation for the Oprah interview would have been a viewing of the brilliant documentary, Diana: In Her Own Words, on Netflix, in which the princess speaks of her experiences in a series of secret tape recordings made in 1991 to help the journalist Andrew Morton write her biography. It makes you wonder: did Meghan see a Diana-shaped hole in the monarchy and try to fill it? Is that what Prince Harry wanted? His elder brother plainly recognised that he needed emotional stability – and Kate, with her solid middle-class family, provided it – but Harry sought out a woman as emotionally needy as his mother. Does he see himself as “saving” his wife because he was not able to protect his mother? Harry does seem to replicate his mother in his impulsiveness – evident in the whole Megxit drama – and his willingness to act first and rationalise his actions later. At 36, he is now the same age as she was when she died. Like Diana, he has problems with Prince Charles (though it is a little rich for this extravagant pair to complain about him cutting off financial support). Like her, he has an easy, popular touch. Like her, he wants to be outside the Royal family but remain somehow royal, and to create his own idea of public service. It’s possible, in fact, that Prince Harry was already primed to replicate his mother’s divorce from the Royal family, but as he admitted to Oprah, it is unlikely to have happened without his wife. For her part, Meghan is now creating herself in Diana’s image of the emotionally fragile outsider – except with an added race component – and selling her reverse fairy tale, in which she “rescues” her prince from his family, to the US audience at which the Oprah interview was squarely directed. Certainly, the couple want to be free of the constraints of royalty, but like Diana, they do not want to be ignored. However – how to put this? – what came across from Diana’s account of herself (admittedly when she was at a low ebb), is that she was truthful in saying how badly, or insensitively, she was treated. Her aloneness prior to her wedding, her husband’s undemonstrativeness, brusqueness and infidelity, her steep learning curve in the position in which she found herself so soon after her 20th birthday, her self-harm and emotional fragility; all that rang true because it was true. Much of her daughter-in-law’s account of her victim status to Oprah does not. We may feel sympathy for her assertion that she felt suicidal, but many of Meghan’s crises appear to have happened mostly inside her own head. What’s evident is that there was a curious clash of her expectations about royal life with the reality for which she seemed almost wilfully unprepared. Granted, no one can possibly be prepared for the avalanche of publicity that greets a beautiful and photogenic woman marrying into the Royal family, and social media amplifies every criticism to a level unimaginable in Diana’s day, but it doesn’t quite wash that Meghan was not offered support had she been willing to take it, or that the Royal family had learnt nothing from the experience with Diana. What was evident even on the outside, was that the Queen did her best to make her grandson’s wife welcome, as did other members of the family. Alas, no one appears to have pointed out to Meghan the difference between marrying the heir and marrying the spare. It was not Diana’s role she was inheriting, it was Fergie’s. But the great difference between Diana and her son and his wife – apart from the obvious, that as an earl’s daughter, she talked the same language as the Royal family – is that Diana ultimately had the good of that family at heart. That remark about Charles and William being trapped inside the institution is that of a man who doesn’t really mind what damage he causes it. What would Diana have made of her son’s wife? She may not have been academic but she was intelligent and shrewd, with an intuitive understanding of people. I fancy she would have taken the measure of Meghan at a hundred paces; certainly she would have recognised a ruthlessness and manipulativeness that escaped her son. In Diana, Meghan would have met her match. There’s another parallel between Diana and Harry. After the Panorama interview, the nation was divided between Team Di and Team Charles – and I should say that on the grounds of his affair with Camilla, I found myself on Diana’s side. It was a cultural divide, between those like Nicholas Soames, a friend of Charles, who more or less thought Diana unhinged, and those on the princess’s side who saw her as an inspiring woman who had taken her life into her own hands, on her own terms. Now it has happened again… the country split between those who think Harry and Meghan are narcissistic, self-regarding, extravagant and ungrateful, and those who feel that they are victims of racism and snobbery and deserve praise for their emotional literacy and frankness. As a friend observed, the couple are like a national Sorting Hat, dividing everyone by house and by temperament. There’s a strong generational element, and maybe a racial element, too. Inevitably the divide has a political component… liberal papers are inclined to take a lenient view of the couple. It’s not quite the national unity the Queen might have hoped for. After Diana’s bombshell interview, things were never quite the same. And this will be true now. No family, no relationship, is improved by sharing grievances with several million others; after this, the distance between the Sussexes and Harry’s family may be greater than the physical space of the Atlantic Ocean. Prince Harry is his mother’s son all right, but has not learnt either from her mistakes or from her strengths.

  • Piers Morgan says he still doesn't believe Meghan Markle after leaving 'Good Morning Britain'

    Ofcom - the independent British broadcasting regulator - received more than 40,000 complaints about Piers Morgan's comments on Meghan Markle.

  • A New Way to Trade: Webull Pioneered Commission-Free Trading Help Smaller Investors

    Webull was one of the sponsors for the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference that took place on December 8-9, 2020. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only. Webull is a zero-commission trading platform that allows investors to easily invest in stocks, options and cryptocurrencies. Webull was launched a couple of years ago and was one of the first brokerage platforms to offer free trades. “When we launched in May 2018, the zero-commission philosophy was very different,” said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull at the recent Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference. “There were a lot of naysayers.” Like other app-based platforms, Webull offers free stocks for new clients when they open an account with at least $100. Additionally, all Webull brokerage account holders are able to send their own unique referral link to friends or family and earn more free stocks when they use that referral link to open up a brokerage account with $100 or more. When Webull launched and offered free trades, the company was one of the first to break down that barrier. In the past, making trades could cost a customer as much as $7 per trade. The zero-commission philosophy allowed traders with smaller accounts to make more trades without having to worry about fees. The rest of the investing world soon followed suit. “It took about a year and a half for the whole world to kind of see that light,” Denier observed. “The whole investing world went to zero commission in October 2019, and it was a total vindication of what we had been saying. This model can exist — we can provide the best quality executions for everyone, regardless of their account size.” Beyond the free trades, Webull seeks to provide traders with smaller accounts and more access to data. In the past, only big financial institutions could afford financial information terminals. A Bloomberg machine could cost as much as $20,000. “Some of our peers only care about accounts that have $25,000 or $50,000, which to me is a total shame,” Denier said. “Webull’s vision has always been to give everyone equal opportunities in the markets. You should have access to all the most powerful analytical tools available — that was our goal from day one.” He added, “We want to provide all the most powerful tools that we can to all of our users from a mobile device. That is where we believe the future lies.” Denier also spoke about the added increase of retail investing that was correlated with COVID-19. He said because more people were at home and had more time in their schedules, they used some of that time to invest. “All brokerages had a nice tailwind with COVID. People had extra time on their hands because they didn’t have to commute — idle time makes someone want to be busy,” Denier said. “The pandemic gave a lot of people the opportunity to invest.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaOptions Made Easy: eOption Provides Traders with Easy, Clear Way to Trade Options'Pennies: Going In Raw' Podcast Recap: Bouncing Back From A Down Week© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Kevin Costner’s Colorado Ranch Has a Private Ice Rink, Lake, and Dog Sledding — and You Ca

    You can rent Kevin Costner’s 160-acre Colorado ranch for you and up to 34 friends — but it'll cost you.

  • Archie looks so big in new photo cuddling Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    This is too cute

  • At Least 1 Person Missing After 'Torrential' Rainfall Brings Severe Floods to Hawaii

    Gov. David Ige signed an emergency proclamation for Hawaii on Tuesday night

  • Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill moves toward final approval in House

    President Joe Biden was poised on Wednesday for his first major legislative victory, as the House of Representatives moved toward final approval of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which forecasters predict will turbocharge the U.S. economy. Biden and his fellow Democrats who narrowly control both chambers of Congress say the legislation is a critical response to a pandemic that has killed more than 528,000 people and thrown millions out of work. "This bill attacks inequality and poverty in ways we haven't seen in a generation," Democratic Representative Jim McGovern, who chairs the House Rules Committee, said on Tuesday.

  • Buckingham Palace issues first statement since Harry and Meghan interview

    "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the queen said in the statement.

  • Dumped TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan

    Describing her actions as "contemptible", Morgan told journalists outside his London home, "I don't believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth." "If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it," he added. The 55-year-old left ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (March 9) after his long-running criticism of Meghan intensified in the wake of her interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

  • European Tour rules out staging run of events in Florida

    Coronavirus restrictions threaten to disrupt several upcoming events in Spain and Portugal.

  • What Is Detroit-Style Pizza, and Why Is It *Everywhere* Right Now?

    For starters, Detroit-style pies typically have cheese all the way out to their square edges so the melted fat gets infused into the dough (swoon).

  • More Brits support the Queen than Harry and Meghan, a YouGov survey finds

    More people have said their sympathies lie with the Queen and the Royal family than with Harry and Meghan following the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, a YouGov poll has found. Members of the public were asked by YouGov who they sympathised more with following the shocking revelations made during the 90 minute interview. A YouGov survey has shown that more than a third (36 per cent) of Britons support the Queen and the Royal family, compared with one in five (22 per cent) who said their sympathies lie with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. More than a quarter (28 per cent) of those surveyed said they sympathise with neither party involved. The survey also found that the general public are split along age and political lines over who they chose to support in the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal family.

  • Chloe x Halle Want You to Wear Sunscreen Every Day

    The sister duo shares their sun care stories and skin-care routines exclusively with Allure.

  • What Does a Childhood Memory Look and Sound Like? How ‘Minari’ Found the Answer

    Toolkit Podcast: Director Lee Isaac Chung found visual reverence in remembrance, while composer Emile Mosseri gave the film an otherworldly feel.

  • Biden is about to win his first big congressional victory with his $1.9 trillion stimulus. Republicans were powerless to stop it.

    Republicans tried to slow the progress of Biden's bill in a bid to damage Democrats and telegraph their opposition, but they couldn't stop it.