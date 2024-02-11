Late-night crash destroys Tejon Street storefronts

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, a domestic disturbance on the 1900 block of South Prospect Street ended in a car crash and the damage and destruction of several downtown storefronts.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that the disturbance began in a house on S. Prospect Street. A woman ran away from the house, and the man went looking for her. He then attempted to break into a house where he allegedly thought she was hiding. The homeowner then fired a gun at the man and hit him, injuring him. The man then allegedly got into a car and drove downtown where he then plowed the car into several storefronts near the corner of Tejon Street and Bijou Street.







The Skirted Heifer, AT&T, and a vacant property on the other side of The Skirted Heifer were heavily damaged. There is currently no report of any pedestrian injuries. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital and expected to survive, according to CSPD.

