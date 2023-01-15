A night after downtown Turlock gunshot victim dies, another serious shooting nearby

Less than 24 hours after, and just around the corner from, a fatal shooting early Saturday, another shooting took place early Sunday in downtown Turlock, according to authorities.

At 1:40 a.m. Sunday, a fire engine crew responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon on the 100 block of West Main Street, says an incident report from the Modesto-Stanislaus-Turlock fire departments.

The report says Turlock police officers were on the scene with a victim of multiple gunshot wounds. Fire engine personnel conducted CPR and helped load the patient into an ambulance. Lifesaving efforts were performed en route to a hospital.

A Turlock Police Department spokesman reached Sunday morning did not immediately provide any information on the shooting but said by text that a news release was being written.

Early Saturday, just after 2 a.m. in the area of Market Street and South Broadway in downtown, a shooting took the life of a 21-year-old man and wounded a 20-year-old.

The man who died is Romeo Portillo, according to a Turlock Police Department news release. The release did not identify the 20-year-old. The two were passengers in a car being driven by 22-year-old Gary Jackson. Both were taken to the hospital, but Portillo later died.

The release said all three men are Patterson residents.