Late-night fire destroys historic Lutsen Lodge on the North Shore

A fire early Tuesday has destroyed the historic Lutsen Lodge on the North Shore overlooking Lake Superior.

Cook County emergency dispatch was alerted to the blaze shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Ford.

Resort staff told authorities of smoke coming from the floor in the lobby, Ford said.

There were no guests on site while "the building was completely engulfed" in flames, Ford said.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Firefighters from all along and near the North Shore worked to put out the blaze.

The resort's operators posted a statement on Facebook saying the lodge was "a total loss."

Fire struck the lodge previously in 1949 and 1951, the statement noted.

"The amazing memories made here are in our hearts as we begin the heavy weighted process to rebuilt back better," the statement read.

Lutsen Lodge has been in operation for nearly 140 years and bills itself as the state's oldest resort.

This is the second major fire at Lutsen in less than a year. Last summer, a fire destroyed longtime restaurant and live music venue Papa Charlie's at Lutsen Mountains.