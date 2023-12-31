Late-night food guide: Restaurants, bars keeping their kitchen open in Cleveland

**Related Video Above: Geraci’s slice shop opens new location downtown in May.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Despite what it may feel like, there are Cleveland-area spots offering food at all hours of the day for the always-hungry, inebriated and/or differently-scheduled.

The criteria for this list are as follows:

Serving food past 10 p.m., not just on weekends

Does not have to offer full menu after 10 p.m., but must be more substantial than snacks like popcorn, bar nuts or ice cream sandwiches

Has to offer food for those dining in (late-night take-out is a whole other list)

Not a national fast food/drive-thru chain

Must be located in Cleveland or inner-ring suburb

You’ll notice below we didn’t include when these places open, because, if you’re still reading, you aren’t worried about that anyway. To be clear, the hours below only reflect days when these kitchens are open past 10 p.m., not necessarily the locations’ full hours.

Calls, and in some cases, visits, were made to these spots to ensure the most accurate hours were reported. However, understand times/kitchens/staff availability are subject to change. Always good to phone ahead.

Without further ado:

Open 24 Hours

The employees at these restaurants should be praised daily and at any hour.

My Friends Restaurant

11616 Detroit Ave.

Open 24 hours

Diner food

My Friends is without question doing the Lord’s work in Cleveland. The spot offers cushy booths for those most in need of a hot meal that sticks to the ribs and soaks up any extra stomach liquids.

Steve’s Diner

6850 Biddulph Rd., Brooklyn

Open 24 hours

Hot dogs

Breakfast and hot dogs at any hour of the day? That’s what this cozy locale has been providing fans since 1953. Expect excellent service and beyond-reasonable prices here while munching on nostalgia in meal form.

The late-late night good-good

When you need kitchens open past midnight, even on weeknights, it can be a challenge … one these restaurants/bars are up for.

Bonnie’s Bar and Grill

22811 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park

Kitchen open until 2 a.m. daily

American standards

This west side thing of beauty offers decent food at decent prices, with alcohol options available, too. Gourmet burgers start at $7.99. It’s been around since the 1930s, so you know you’re in good hands.

Kensington Pub

2260 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights

Kitchen open with late night menu until 1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday

Heightened American classics

The Kensington Pub’s kitchen is here to provide something sizzling even late into the night. Earlier in the night they’ve also got everything from steamed mussels to corn dogs, and even, for those watching their figure, salads.

Mars Bar & Cafe

15314 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Kitchen open until 2 a.m. daily; late-night menu available from midnight to 2 a.m.

American standards

When the hunger strikes late at night, there’s one out of this world spot in Lakewood ready to help you out. The bar closes at 2:30 a.m., but food is until 2 a.m. Late night menu includes items like gyros and fries.

Nunzio’s Pizzeria

7020 Lorain Ave., 4478 Pearl Rd. and 17615 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood

Kitchen open until 3 a.m. on weeknights, 3:30 a.m. on weekends

Pizza

Being able to eat greasy, delicious pizza at all hours of the night is a must for any city worth its salt. Thankfully, Nunzio’s, with its three locations is here to offer weary travelers slices when they need it most. They offer eat-in(ish), take-out or delivery options.

Rascal House

Six Northeast Ohio locations, including downtown Cleveland, University Circle and Euclid

Kitchen open as late as 2:30 a.m.

Pizza

The University Circle (11316 Euclid Ave.) location is a place students and night owls alike can count on to keep the lights on for a dine-in experience. On weeknights, expect to need to be out of chairs/booths by 1 a.m. However, most locations offer delivery/take-out options until 2:30 a.m. It’s up to you to call and find out what’s what.

Swensons Drive-in

Multiple Northeast Ohio locations, including in Seven Hills, Brooklyn and University Heights

Food until 1 a.m. on weeknights, 1:30 a.m. on weekends

Burgers

LeBron James isn’t wrong: it’s always right to want a Swenson’s burger. Especially after midnight. A milkshake probably is going to help wash it all down, or maybe a California.

Tick Tock Tavern

11526 Clifton Blvd.

Kitchen closes at 12:45 a.m. for the bar

American

For more than 75 years, this westside tavern has been plying patrons with sudsy beverages and saucy ribs. Luckily, they understand that food should be served late into the night.

The 10 p.m. to midnight crowd

We are blessed to have this group. Truly, we’ll take what we can get.

ABC the Tavern

1872 W. 25th St.

Kitchen open until 1 a.m. daily

Bar food

Oh, the stories this bar could tell. At this West 25th Street institution, the burgers, fish sandwich and nachos pair well with High Life and Jameson. You can even play pool, too.

Angelo’s Pizza

13715 Madison Ave., Lakewood

Last seating is at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends

Pizza

Consistently named among the best pizzerias in Northeast Ohio, this Lakewood establishment has been delighting customers’ taste buds with its zingy pizza sauce for decades. They also offer takeout until 11 p.m. on weeknights and 1 a.m. on weekends.

Around the Corner Saloon and Cafe

18616 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. weeknights; midnight weekends

Bar food

This old-school bar not only offers up late-night food, they also have hermit crab races! But back to the food — which is not crab — they’re most known for their saucy wings, which taste even better later at night.

Barrio

Multiple NE Ohio locations including Tremont, downtown, Cleveland Heights and Lakewood

Kitchen closes at midnight Sunday-Thursday, and 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday

Tacos

No, they no longer serve food until 2:30 a.m. every day. But tacos are still available to you in person at least until last call before midnight. Queso and guacamole and a to-go margarita are also not to be missed.

B and G Tavern

4150 Lorain Ave.

Kitchen closes when it closes

American

B and G is a magical place in Ohio City. Sometimes it’s open and sometimes it’s closed. When the light turns on, people from all walks of life flock for fairly-priced beers and ample pool-playing opportunities. The kitchen, which features hot sandwiches, fries and quesadillas, can offer in-house food until 2 a.m. … unless the kitchen is closed.

Buckeye Beer Engine

15315 Madison Ave., Lakewood

Kitchen closes at 10:45 p.m. on weeknights, 12:45 a.m. on weekends

Pizza and beyond

Obviously, you’re coming to this brewery for the beer, and maybe the fun events. But between sips of IPA, you can also ingest delicious butter burgers and poutine.

City Tap

750 Prospect Ave. E.

Kitchen closes at 11:30 p.m. on weeknights, 1 a.m. on Friday-Saturday

Burgers

When you need burgers and beer at the same time late at night (especially after a sporting event or concert), City Tap in downtown Cleveland has your back. Check out their late-night after 10 p.m. menu right here.

Corky’s

13302 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

Kitchen closes around 1:30 a.m., or until they run out of food

Bar food

Who doesn’t want a burrito while listening to people belt out their best Whitney Houston? Yes, at Corky’s there’s karaoke (starting at 7 p.m.) to go along with tacos, quesadillas and other Mexican American faves.

Dina’s Pizza and Pub

5701 Memphis Ave.

Kitchen closes at midnight

Pizza and beyond

This Old Brooklyn filling station offers up the usual types of pies, but then comes at you with pickle pizza and pierogi pizza. There are plenty of other options as well like, stromboli and wings and loaded chili.

Euro Gyro – Lakewood

13429 Madison Ave., Lakewood, among other locations across Northeast Ohio

Kitchen closes at 10:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 p.m. on Friday-Saturday

American

A happening gyro spot is important to get on the radar. Although customers can also get pizza and wings here, the gyro is all in the name.

Fahrenheit

55 Public Square (recently moved from Tremont to downtown)

Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. on weekdays, 2 a.m. on Friday-Saturday

Asian fusion

For more than two decades, Rocco Whalen’s acclaimed restaurant has been keeping patrons coming back for more. Even with a new location, the spot is still open until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Fairmount

2448 Fairmount Blvd., Cleveland Heights

Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, midnight Friday-Saturday

American

After 10 p.m., the Fairmount breaks out its late-night menu, making it a little easier for those in the kitchen. The ambiance here is classy with an artsy atmosphere but never pretentious. Don’t miss out on the cocktails.

Flannery’s Pub

323 Prospect Ave. E.

Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday

Irish American

Not just for St. Patrick’s Day, this downtown hot spot offers Irish-influenced plates later than some nearby restaurants. Find fish and chips and bangers and mash and Boyne valley mash here when the mood strikes. (Kitchen can close at 10 p.m. sometime depending on busyness. Calling ahead is always a great idea.)

Geraci’s Slice Shop

603 Prospect Ave. E.

Open until midnight Monday-Saturday

Pizza

It’s like the Geraci’s you know and love on the east side, but instead with a quick, retro “slice shop” feel. This Geraci’s opened up earlier this year in the former Vincenza’s Pizza, but sticks to a promise to keep hungry people fed not only during lunchtime but also through midnight.

Happy Dog

5801 Detroit Ave.

Kitchen closes 15 minutes before midnight Sunday-Monday and Wednesday-Thursday, 2 a.m. on Friday-Saturday

Hot dogs

While you drive/bike/scooter/hopscotch to Happy Dog you’re thinking about which toppings you’re going to select. There are Fruit Loops and chili and melty gooey cheese and dozens of other options to put on top of your dog (meat-free option available). The spot not only feels like Cleveland, it also offers local live shows. When all else fails, get the tots.

Harry Buffalo East 4th Street

Harry Buffalo

18605 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, AND 2120 E. 4th St. (also a North Olmsted location)

Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. on weeknights and Sunday, then at 1 a.m. on weekends

Bar food

These double smashed burgers are fire but they offer up other options, too. Tacos, bowls, wings? Yes. The downtown location is there for after-shows and games and the Lakewood location feels more like a neighborhood spot.

Lago

1091 W. 10th St.

Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Sunday, 12:45 a.m. Thursday-Saturday

Italian American

The lovely East Bank of the Flats spot switches to a late-night menu after 11 p.m. on weekends. That includes a small selection of choices like a meatball sub, fried mozz and of course, wings and pizza.

LBM

12301 Madison Ave., Lakewood

Kitchen closes at 11:30 p.m. weekdays, 1:30 on weekends

American

Looking to watch horror films while listening to metal while sipping creative cocktails? Then this Viking-themed bar is for you. Add on top of this not-to-be-missed burgers and chicken and you’re all set for a late-night snack.

Literary Tavern

1031 Literary Rd.

Kitchen closes 11 p.m. weeknights, midnight Friday-Saturday

American

The newest iteration of this Tremont classic offers up plenty of sharable small plates as well as burgers and hot chicken to pair well with cocktails and wine. It’s a classy neighborhood joint, one that understands your food needs.

Mahall’s

13200 Madison Ave, Lakewood,

Kitchen closes at 10:30 p.m.

Chicken and more

No matter how you pronounce Mahall’s, we can all agree they fry up legit chicken. The space that also serves as a bowling alley, music venue and cocktail bar also has a kitchen open until 10:30 p.m. But be sure to call ahead to make sure they’re still serving food.

Map Room

1281 W. 9th St.

Kitchen closes 11 p.m. weeknights, 1 a.m. weekends

American

This West 9th Street hangout is a favorite among those heading to Browns games or downtown concerts, yet the spot schleps cheesy bread, pizza, sandwiches and soft pretzels to the late-night crowd as well.

Marble Room

623 Euclid Ave.

Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, midnight Friday-Saturday

Steakhouse

This stunningly-beautiful downtown fine dining location will let you spend all of the money pretty late into the night. Yes, for those looking to throw down on steak and lobster and sushi, this spot is sure to keep you satiated.

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave.

Kitchen open until midnight Tuesday through Saturday

American

The old-school Tremont spot has recently added more hours for people to come in and enjoy their sensational mac and cheese and cocktails. They also offer sandwiches, burgers and Hungarian-inspired dishes.

Rush Inn

17800 Detroit Ave., Lakewood (there is an Avon location too)

Kitchen closes at midnight Friday and Saturday and otherwise at 11:30 p.m.

American

Taking up residence on Detroit Avenue since 1981, this spot is here for those looking for a truly full menu late at night. Sure, you can get classics like pierogi chicken paprikash and beef stroganoff and a fried bologna sandwich (seasonal), but there’s also steak and burgers and wings.

Sidelines Sports Grille

105 Fairlawn Ave., Elyria

Kitchen closes at midnight on weeknights, and possibly until 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday

American

At this friendly sports bar, the grill shuts down at 10 p.m. but the fryer stays on until at least midnight. So yes, the fried options are all there for you when needed most.

The South Side

2207 W. 11th St.

Kitchen closes at 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, midnight on weekends

American

This Ohio City staple is one of those with a special late-night menu, which includes a more pared-down list of options from burgers, sandwiches, Fat Kid Nachos and Dog Pound Wings. The whiskey list goes on a while here and the patio comfortable.

TownHall

1909 W. 25th St.

Kitchen closes at midnight Monday-Thursday, 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday

Vegan/vegetarian/gluten-free and beyond

TownHall is one of the only spots in Cleveland offering late-night options for people who have food restrictions. They switch over to a condensed late-night menu at 10 p.m.

XYZ the Tavern

6419 Detroit Ave.

Kitchen closes at 11 p.m.

American

You already know about ABC, but XYZ is here for those in need of late-night-ish eats in Detroit Shoreway. The spot offers pizza by the slice and other necessary sustenance.

Last thing

Service industry employees who are keeping you fed well into the night are worthy of your support and patience. Tip well, and be as understanding as possible.

Happy eating.

Please send any late-night eat spots we may have missed to tips@fox8.com.

Editor’s note: A version of this story first appeared in 2022. It has now been updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.