A late-night food truck camera appeared to show 2 of the Idaho victims hours before they were found dead

MOSCOW, Idaho — A livestream from a late-night food truck appears to have recorded two college students ordering food hours before authorities found them and two others fatally stabbed at an off-campus home, video obtained Wednesday by NBC News shows.

The video appears to show the University of Idaho students ordering “mac of the week” and carbonara at the food truck amid a rush of customers early Sunday. The livestream was broadcast on the platform Twitch by Grub Wandering Kitchen, which owns the food truck.

Joseph Woodall, who manages the truck, said they appear to have been there between 1:30 a.m. and 1:40 a.m.

A video still appears to show two of the Idaho victims at a food truck before the incident. (GrubTruckers)

Woodall described the downtown food truck as one of Moscow’s only late-night options for hospital workers and students going to house parties or bars.

It is not clear where the pair went after they left the area, roughly 10 minutes after they appear to have arrived. Moscow Police Chief James Fry told reporters Wednesday that the four victims — Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 — were most likely killed in the "early morning hours" Sunday.

Fry did not identify which two victims were seen in the video. He said the livestream had helped provide investigators with “a time and space where two of our victims were.”

NBC News has not identified which victims were apparently seen in the video.

Two of the victims — Chapin and his girlfriend, Kernodle — had been at a party that night, Fry said. Mogen and Goncalves had been at a downtown bar. Fry said the four friends arrived at the off-campus home where they were found slain after 1:45 a.m.

Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves lived at the house, which is about a mile from the food truck, said a neighbor and friend of Chapin's, Ellie McKnight.

Authorities found their bodies after a 911 caller reported an "unconscious" person just before noon Sunday, police have said. No suspect has been identified, and the murder weapon has not been found.

Investigators have found no evidence of forced entry, Fry said.

Authorities believe that two other roommates who also lived at the home were there when the killings occurred and that they were not injured. Fry declined to provide additional details about the roommates, citing the investigation, and he said he did not know why no one called 911 until 11:58 a.m.

"Wouldn’t we love for that to have happened?" he told reporters. "Yes. But that’s not how it took place. So we’re — that’s why we’re investigating everything still to try to pull all the pieces together."

Autopsies are expected to be completed this week, police have said.

The video surfaced as Fry walked back previous comments that there is no ongoing threat after victims' families criticized how authorities have handled the investigation.

