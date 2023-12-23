Late-night gunfight in West Asheville leaves 2 dead: police investigating

ASHEVILLE - Two people are dead after a late-night gunfight Dec. 22, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.

APD patrol officers responded to the 300 block of New Leicester highway around 11:20 p.m. Dec. 22 for reports of a gunshot wound. There, they found a deceased man who had been shot inside a business, according to the news statement.

A half-hour after the first call, dispatchers notified officers that a person with a gunshot wound had been dropped off at Mission Hospital. Despite efforts to save them, the second victim also succumbed to their injuries.

Information on the identity of the two shooting victims is being withheld until Detectives complete next-of-kin notifications.

APD officers, detectives and forensic technicians are actively investigating as they work through a number of leads. A doctor with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also on scene assisting.

Detectives are asking if anyone has any information about this case to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in your app store). You can also contact APD at 828-252-1110.

These are the seventh and eighth homicides this year in the City of Asheville.

More: Asheville woman convicted of manslaughter for 2021 shooting of boyfriend Darrin Tinsley

More: Asheville Interim Chief Lamb talks new APD focus, 'surprise' retirement, staffing issues

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: double homicide Dec. 22 Asheville New Leicester Highway