Late night gunfire kills man in north Minneapolis

Gunfire just before midnight killed a man in north Minneapolis, officials said Thursday.

"An altercation escalated to gunfire" Wednesday night leading to the 47-year-old man being the city's third homicide of the year, a police statement read.

No arrests have been announced, and the victim's identity has yet to be released.

Police said reports of gunfire about 11:50 p.m. first sent officers to the 2000 block of N. Washington Avenue. About five minutes later, the man showed up at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and died there, police said.

Officers subsequently "located and secured a possible scene" in order to collect evidence connected to the shooting in the 2400 block of N. Washington Avenue, police said.