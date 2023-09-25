Late night gunfire slams house in east Athens; teenager wounded

Athens-Clarke police are investigating a drive-by shooting where a house along Winterville Road was shot more than two dozen times.

The shooting occurred about midnight Saturday and the sound of gunfire prompted numerous 911 calls to police, according to police.

There were three or four people in the house and a 16-year-old female received a bullet wound to her hand, according to police Lt. Jody Thompson.

The wound did not require transport to a hospital, Thompson said.

Responding police officers found 31 spent shell casings from two different caliber guns, police said.

Two bullets also hit a neighboring house, but no one was inside the residence. Thompson said a motive has not been determined, but a gang-related shooting has not been ruled out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Shaun Barnett at 762-400-7318 or shaun.barnett@accgov.com

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Shooting of house, wounding of teen in Athens may be gang related