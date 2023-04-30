Night hawk detectorists dig holes at Colchester Roman site

A warning has been issued to illegal metal detectorists after holes were found at a Roman temple site.

Gosbecks Archaeological Park in Colchester, Essex, is an ancient scheduled monument which includes Roman and Iron Age remains.

Several holes have been found at the site and the city council has warned illegal detectorists, known as "night hawks", that the site is protected.

City councillor Pam Cox said it was "working closely" with Essex Police.

Gosbecks was the site of the leading Iron Age tribal capital in south eastern Britain and continued to be important following the Roman invasion with a temple and theatre built.

It is legally protected from all excavation since it became an ancient scheduled monument in 1939.

However, Colchester City Council officials said several holes were dug at the site at Gosbecks earlier this month by someone using a metal detector to locate archaeological finds.

Metal detecting and the law

Illegal metal detectorists have dug holes at the Roman site in Colchester

No search can begin until permission has been given by the landowner

All finds belong to the landowner

Any find in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that is more than 300 years old, made of gold or silver, or found with gold or silver artefacts, could be treasure under the 1996 Treasure Act

These must be reported to the appropriate county finds liaison officer

Source: Portable Antiquities Scheme

Ms Cox, the council's portfolio holder for culture and heritage, said the 65 hectare (160 acre) site was "both important for the history of our city and as a refuge for wildlife".

"We will take appropriate action to deal with illicit metal detecting and are working closely with Essex Police and appeal to the public to report any concerns," she said.

Essex Police has increased patrols in the park following the night hawking.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk