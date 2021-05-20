Late night hosts denude the GOP's Jan. 6 historical revisionism, attempts to 'All Riots Matter' the commission

Peter Weber
·2 min read

"It's been a little over five months since a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, took over the floor of the Senate, and passed a law giving tax breaks to incels," Trevor Noah joked on Wednesday's Daily Show. "The FBI is still tracking down the rioters," and those already caught "are working on staying out of prison." He focused on the "novel" and "inflammatory" all-the-rioters-are-morons defense from "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's lawyer.

"It's important to remember that a mob of morons didn't just materialize out of nowhere," Noah said, which is why the House just voted to investigate who "encouraged and inspired these morons" and allowed them to ransack the Capitol. "Interestingly enough," he added, Republicans are either uninterested in the answers or "trying to 'All Riots Matter' this commission."

The Daily Show gave the GOP's "revisionist history" a shot.

"This is why we need a commission, to lay out the facts for the historical record so Republicans can't lie about it and create an alternate reality where it didn't happen," Late Night's Seth Meyers argued. Seriously, "it's all there on camera for us to see."

GOP leaders claim they wanted the commission to also investigate Black Lives Matter protests, antifa, and other unrelated events. "That's like being upset that the movie Halloween doesn't investigate what happens on Arbor Day," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. He also cheered New York's attorney general pursuing a criminal investigation of Donald Trump's business, calling it "a big deal" that a "four-alarm freakout" on cable news never really explained.

"It's starting to look like the guy who ran a fraudulent charitable foundation and fraudulent university might be a fraud," Jimmy Kimmel deadpanned on Kimmel Live. If Trump "does end up in prison, I really think we should give him Twitter back."

Republican leaders don't want a commission because "some of them are worried if we investigate what happened on the 6th, they might have to plead the 5th," Kimmel said. "Some of these guys are also saying they want to move on and not rehash the past. Right, you know, when a violent mob attacked our embassy in Benghazi, Republicans in Congress investigated it eight times. A violent mob attacks the U.S. Capitol, they're like, 'Tourists, what are you gonna do?'" This "division and anger and mistrust," he sighed, "it's all because one guy's ego is so out of control he can't deal with the fact that he lost an election."

More stories from theweek.com
Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day
What the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflict
Nobody won the 11-day Israel-Gaza battle, but 230 dead Palestinians and 12 dead Israelis clearly lost

Recommended Stories

  • Jessie Bates leading charge for big attendance at Bengals OTAs

    Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates has played a big role in rounding up players for OTAs.

  • House OKs Jan. 6 commission, setting up Senate fight

    U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: "...the American people want us to find the truth."The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to form a commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, setting up a fight in the Senate, where the chamber's top Republican Mitch McConnell, who said in February that Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for the attack...MCCONNELL ON FEB. 13, 2021: "...disgraceful..."...said on Wednesday that he would oppose the measure.MCCONNELL: "I have made the decision to oppose the House Democrats' slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of Jan. 6."Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to bring the bill to the floor for a vote.SCHUMER: "...we’ll see where our Republican friends stand, if they stand with truth or they stand with the 'Big Lie' and sweeping truth under the rug, which is so un-American."In a statement released Tuesday, Trump, who now also faces a criminal investigation of his family business in New York, urged McConnell and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy specifically to vote against the proposal, calling it a "Democrat trap" and demanded the commission also investigate last summer's George Floyd protests, events unrelated to the insurrection at the Capitol.McCarthy, who spoke with Trump by telephone on Jan. 6 and announced his opposition to the commission on Tuesday, could also be a key witness for the commission if it were to go ahead.At least 60 votes would be needed to advance the proposal in the evenly split Senate. According to media reports, at least two Republican senators - Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney - have signaled support for the commission, which could call the former president as a witness to explain his actions including his false claims that last year's presidential election was stolen from him.

  • Missouri family seeks answers in Black 19-year-old's death

    Now, his mother, grandmother and racial injustice activists are questioning the official account of how the young Black man ended up shot to death during a prom party inside the rural Missouri home of a middle-aged white man with a history of bigoted social media postings. “It’s heartbreaking,” Martin's grandmother Kimberly Lotts said. Martin's family lived in the St. Louis area until about a decade ago, when they moved to Park Hills, a town of 8,500 residents in Missouri's Old Lead Belt region about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

  • Celtics injury update: Robert Williams III ‘still really sore,’ unlikely to practice Friday, per Stevens

    Timelord sounds like his foot injury may keep him out of Game 1 against the Nets as well, if not longer.

  • Cuban Americans in Congress use Cuba to push GOP lies — and fail the oppressed on the island | Opinion

    The Republican dog-and-pony show on Capitol Hill to mark Cuban Independence Day — starring a slate of Cuban Americans in Congress — had its moments.

  • Chris Cuomo apologized to his CNN colleagues on-air after reports found that he coached his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo through sexual harassment allegations

    "It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here ... in a bad spot," Cuomo said. "I am sorry for that."

  • Lady Gaga had a 'psychotic break' after sexual assault left her pregnant

    The star says she had a "psychotic break" after being attacked by a male record producer.

  • Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon joke about Greg Pence's no vote on solving Mike Pence's attempted murder

    "Last night the House voted 252-175 to form a commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots," Jimmy Fallon said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "Not only did 175 Republicans vote against the commission, they also want to make Jan. 6 'Bring Your Insane Rioter to Work Day.'" The commission bill "now heads to the Senate, where it needs support of 10 Republicans," he said. "Come on, there's a better chance of 10 dentists supporting Mountain Dew Cake Smash." "Get this, Mike Pence's brother Greg Pence voted no," Fallon laughed. "People said, 'Don't you care that they tried to kill your brother?' And he was like 'No's before bros!' That will make for a fun family barbecue this summer: 'Mother, ask Judas how he wants his meat patty.'" The Late Show suggested this year's Pence Thanksgiving will be awkward, to the tune of Sister Sledge's "We Are Family." Apparently, "Republicans don't want to find out why they were almost murdered because it could hurt them politically," believing "a Jan. 6 probe could undercut their midterm message," Stephen Colbert sighed at The Late Show. Rep. Tim Ryan's (D-Ohio) explained his bafflement at this strategy on the House floor. "Wow, what an impassioned speech," Colbert marveled. "That guy should run for president." (The joke is, he just did.) "The new new thing in Washington now that's dividing Congress is the mask mandate in the House of Representatives — Democrats want it, so Republicans, naturally, don't," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "It look a while, but we finally found the one thing House Republicans aren't willing to cover up: their faces. And the main reason these masks are still needed, the only reason they need them on the floor of the House, is because less than half of House Republicans are vaccinated." He explained how certain unvaccinated people are total "freeloaders." Jeff Bezos is auctioning off a seat on his Blue Origin space tourism flight, and the current high bid is $2.8 million, Kimmel said. "Who has $2.8 million and might need to get off the planet fast?" Maybe the rich guy in deepening legal peril. Donald Trump will "finally get to meet all the illegal aliens he's been screaming about," he joked. The former president's former lawyer suggested he'll feed his kids to the wolves to save his own skin, Kimmel said. "The saddest part is going to be when Trump forgets to pin a crime on Tiffany." More stories from theweek.comAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictNobody won the 11-day Israel-Gaza battle, but 230 dead Palestinians and 12 dead Israelis clearly lost

  • Japan reporter freed from Myanmar says inmates were abused

    A Japanese journalist who was freed from a Myanmar prison said Friday that military and police interrogators repeatedly asked him about his friends, clients and made-up allegations. Yuki Kitazumi, a freelance journalist and a former reporter for Japan’s Nikkei business news, also said other inmates told him about abuses they suffered at the hands of authorities, including repeated beatings during nonstop, dayslong interrogations. Kitazumi was detained at Yangon’s notorious Insein prison for a month before his release and return to Japan last week.

  • Boko Haram leader behind kidnapping of 300 girls seriously injured after trying to blow himself up

    The notorious leader of Islamist terror group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has been seriously injured with some reporting he is dead after trying to blow himself up, according to intelligence sources. Shekau, the man behind the Chibok schoolgirl kidnapping in 2014, tried to kill himself to avoid capture when a rival group supported by the Islamic State surrounded him on Wednesday, sources told AFP. In a confidential briefing leaked to Nigerian media and seen by The Daily Telegraph, the country's intelligence services said: "Shekau detonated a bomb and killed himself when he observed that the ISWAP fighters wanted to capture him alive." But an intelligence source told AFP Shekau had managed to escape with some men after the attack. In 2016, men from Boko Haram defected to create a splinter group, known as Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). While Shekau revelled in indiscriminate brutality, ISWAP refused to kill Muslim civilians in a ploy to more successfuly recruit from local communities. Bulama Bukarti, a Boko Haram specialist at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, told The Telegraph that if confirmed, Shekau's death would be "a huge milestone, a turning point in Boko Haram's history." "If his death exacerbates the infighting, it means more killings on both sides and that would be positive news for counterterrorism. If his death leads to the reunification of Boko Haram, then it will become a unified force and they will continue to pursue civilian-friendly policy." The brutal leader has been reported dead several times in the past, but each time he has issued statements or videos to rebut the claims. The cleric became the group's leader in 2010 and launched a sadistic campaign of terror across the Lake Chad region into southern Niger, northern Cameroon and Chad. Hamstrung by low morale, a lack of resources and decades of corruption, the Nigerian military struggled to stop Boko Haram's advance. "Shekau defied the Nigerian armed forces for 12 years, if it's true it speaks volumes about how alarmingly powerful ISWAP is," Mr Bukarti added. Despite frequent declarations of victory by the Nigerian government, Boko Haram and their breakaway group, ISWAP, have proved extraordinarily resilient. Reportedly, the jihadists have killed thousands of local soldiers over the last two years. More than 40,000 people have been killed and over two million have fled their homes due to the conflict in northeast Nigeria. Fighting has spread to parts of neighbouring Chad, Cameroon and Niger.

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer who raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    During Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries, "The Me You Can't See," the 35-year-old singer described being raped when she was 19.

  • Trump DOJ secretly obtained CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr's phone and email records

    The revelation follows news that the Trump administration had seized the phone records of multiple Washington Post reporters.

  • Israel-Gaza: The Democrats' 'tectonic' shift on the conflict

    President Joe Biden has found himself out of step with parts of the Democratic base.

  • The Daily Beast editor who resurfaced Chrissy Teigen's cyberbullying past slams Candace Owens' op-ed against the model

    Editor Marlow Stern called Candace Owens "a truly terrible person," pointing out Owens has "mocked" Kurt Cobain's and Anthony Bourdain's suicides.

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • Israel-Hamas truce takes hold after 11 days of fighting

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Friday after the worst violence in years, with U.S. President Joe Biden pledging to salvage the devastated Gaza Strip and the United Nations urging renewed Israeli-Palestinian dialogue. Israeli aerial bombardment of the densely populated enclave killed 243 Palestinians, including 66 children, wounded more than 1,900 and damaged critical infrastructure and thousands of homes. In Israel, 12 people were killed and hundreds treated for injuries in rocket attacks that caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • He was wanted in the rape of 2 kids in Washington state. Cops found him on a boat in Florida

    A 34-year old man accused of raping two children in Washington state in January was arrested this week on a boat on which he was living in Lee County, Florida.