EVANSVILLE — A holiday tree lighting ceremony in Downtown Evansville next Friday will honor local organ and tissue donors and their "selfless decisions to save lives," according to Indiana Donor Network.

The 16th annual Night of Light hosted by Indiana Donor Network will begin with indoor activities at Old National Events Plaza at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. The outdoor public program and tree decorating will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The event in total will include refreshments for the public, opportunities to take family photographs with Santa Claus, holiday activities and "a program to celebrate the gift of life," according to Indiana Donor Network. Attendees may bring holiday ornaments to put on the tree in honor of their loved ones or to celebrate the gift of life.

The longtime holiday event will offer something new this year with the indoors kickoff featuring light refreshments in ONEP’s conference room Locust CF. The traditional tree decorating and lighting ceremony will be held outside.

Parking for the free public event will be available behind the ONEP building. Attendees should enter the plaza through the Locust 2 entrance at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Locust Street. To register for Night of Light, visit https://indianadonornetwork.org/events/light/.

Anyone can sign up to be a donor at DonateLifeIndiana.org, regardless of age or medical history.

Indiana Donor Network describes its mission as "to save and enhance the quality of life through organ and tissue donation and transplantation." The organization reports that it coordinates donations in 85 of Indiana’s 92 counties and serves transplant hospitals throughout the United States.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Night of Light tree lighting ceremony in Evansville Dec. 8 honors organ, tissue donors