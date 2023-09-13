A night of mayhem

Sep. 13—TRAVERSE CITY — A former Kingsley resident who faces felony charges for allegedly ramming his pickup truck into his former girlfriend's car and four buildings Friday night had been released from the Grand Traverse County jail earlier that day before setting out on the rampage.

Michael R. Kaiser Jr., 33, who appears to be transient authorities said, remains in the county lockup after he turned down an offer from county Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg to be released on bond with a GPS tether.

Moeggenberg told 86th District Court Probate Judge Jennifer Whitten during a personal protection order hearing on Monday that she was seeking the order against Kaiser because ramming his girlfriend's car violated the PPO that the woman had obtained against him on Sept. 1.

After being told by Whitten during the PPO hearing that she would only release him on the condition that he agreed to pay for and wear a GPS tether, Kaiser responded: "I'm not paying for a GPS tether. I'd rather stay here" in jail.

A handwritten affidavit submitted by Kaiser's 32-year-old girlfriend in support of the PPO provides a chilling account of Kaiser's attempts to terrorize her and her family members over the past several months, largely over a custody dispute that Kaiser and the woman have had over their daughter, who will be 3 years old next month.

The affidavit also provides a potential motive for charges related to Kaiser's decision to allegedly drive his 2004 Dodge Dakota through the front doors of the main entrances to Munson Medical Center and the Copper Ridge Surgery Center.

"Michael thinks my dad covered/helped to cover up a chip that Munson planted in his finger when he had hand surgery," the woman wrote. "Also that he thinks we work for the FBI and sell drugs out of Munson's parking lot and to his hand surgeon. He is very delusional and not well."

The affidavit goes on to say that Kaiser repeatedly sent text messages to the woman and her father, saying "we both will pay for what we have done and that we will not walk away from this & justice will be served."

During his PPO hearing, Kaiser vehemently disputed Moeggenberg's assertion that he may have an untreated mental illness, even after being advised by Whitten that he wasn't required to speak without an attorney present.

"I just want to let you guys know she's my ex," he said. "It wasn't like I go do this stuff for fun."

A lawsuit that Kaiser filed against the woman in 2021, seeking custody of their daughter, indicates that the couple was never married. Kaiser's suit was later dismissed.

Records in Benzie County, where Kaiser's girlfriend formerly lived, show that a bench warrant was issued for Kaiser's arrest in August for failure to appear in court to explain why he was delinquent on $3,970 in child support. A Benzie County court clerk said Kaiser claimed he never received notice of the hearing because he was in the Grand Traverse County jail.

Grand Traverse County court records indicate that he was in jail as a result of a probation violation after he pleaded guilty in 2018 to home invasion and "unlawful driving away of an automobile." The court docket indicates that his probation was revoked in August of this year.

Moeggenberg said Kaiser was released Friday on bond by a magistrate after earlier being charged with fleeing and eluding.

Court records show that Munson sued Kaiser in 2009, accusing him of failing to pay an $11,078.30 hospital bill. A county clerk said the records for that case are no longer available, noting that the online docket shows that the case was dismissed after Kaiser filed for bankruptcy.

Kaiser faces six felony counts of destruction of property, one felony count of fleeing and eluding, one count of violating a PPO and a misdemeanor count of trespassing.

In addition to ramming his girlfriend's Subaru Forester while it was parked in her mother's driveway in Long Lake Township and driving through the entrances to Munson Medical Center and the surgery center, Kaiser also is charged with ramming his pickup into the front entrance of the Great Wolf Lodge and a business on Cass Road that authorities did not identify.