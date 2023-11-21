The night before a Miami-Dade man became a murder suspect, cops say he stole a bus

The night before Lekambrick Hanna became a murder suspect, police believe he spent part of Friday night stealing a bus in downtown Miami, leaving it on an Interstate 95 exit ramp, before trying to carjack someone on U.S. 1.

By Saturday night, Hanna would be in handcuffs as the suspect in the double shooting that killed 33-year-old Michael Bernard and put Bernard’s passenger in critical condition.

Hanna, 32, remains in Miami-Dade Corrections jail, with no bond on the second-degree murder charge. He also faces an attempted second-degree murder charge, as well as a tampering with physical evidence charge.

Court records also showed his arrest in May under “Aljenard Lekambrick” as the suspect in the theft of a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck and ensuing tri-county chase. Online Florida Department of Corrections records showed he had been on probation from two resisting-an-officer convictions from a June encounter.

Meanwhile, at the time Hanna was cuffed, Miami and Miami-Dade officers were still investigating what happened Friday night in downtown Miami.

An open seat on the bus

A Miami-Dade Transit bus driver told investigators he went for a restroom break at Southwest First Avenue and First Street around 9:45 p.m. Upon returning, an arrest report says he told police, he saw the bus pulling away under the guidance of a new driver — a five-foot-nine, 240-pound, bearded guy who had been a passenger.

The bus was left by the I-95 exit next to the Hyatt Regency at Southeast Fourth Street and Second Avenue.

Current situation in Downtown Miami after this Miami-Dade bus was stolen, then left abandoned on I-95 off ramp near Whole Foods, where police have been searching for the suspect @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ZiMp2tMIFe — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 18, 2023

As investigators retrieved the surveillance video from the bus, over at Biscayne Boulevard and East Flagler Street, a driver stopped with his window down heard someone yanking at the driver’s door handle.

The driver looked up, he told police, into a black handgun. He punched the accelerator, zooming four blocks north on Biscayne where he found a police officer.

The next day, an arrest report says, he picked Hanna out of a photo lineup. Hanna was already in custody after the shooting.

In addition to the charges from Saturday, Hanna has been charged with grand theft auto and attempted carjacking. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges from Friday and Saturday.