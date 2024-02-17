Late night motorcycle crash ends fatal

This briefing is in reference to a fatal traffic crash, that occurred Friday night at approximately 09:45 p.m. in the 9300 block of Atlantic Blvd.

Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that motorcyclist was heading westbound on Atlantic Blvd when a gray Toyota 4 door left the shopping center northbound on Beacon Point Rd. making a left turn onto westbound Atlantic Blvd.

The Toyota stopped mid-turn, and was struck by the motorcyclist.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was transported to a local hospital by Jacksonville Fire Rescue where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives. There are no indicators of impairment. The motorcyclist was identified as a man in his mid twenties.

The 9300 block of Atlantic Blvd was closed in all directions as detectives conducted the investigation, but all roads were open by this morning.

This is the 21st traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the second traffic fatality involving a motorcyclist.

