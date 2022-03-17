Massive Quake Shuts Plants and Sends Japan Power to 1-Year High

(Bloomberg) -- A magnitude 7.4 earthquake in northeastern Japan knocked several thermal power plants offline, sending the country’s spot power price skyrocketing to the highest in a year.

At least 6.1 gigawatts worth of gas- and coal-fired power capacity was shut after the earthquake, which struck off the coast of Fukushima prefecture and shook buildings in Tokyo, according to an emailed statement from Japan’s trade ministry on Thursday. It’s unclear when the facilities will restart.

Wholesale power prices jumped, with next-day delivery hitting 47.75 yen a kilowatt-hour on Thursday, according to data from the Japan Electric Power Exchange. The surge came as spot power prices had been trading near a seasonal high due to expensive fuel costs.

Depending on how long the thermal power plants are halted, Japan’s spot power market could remain elevated and pressure smaller retailers that buy most of their supply from it. Tokyo and Tohoku area power prices in the morning and evening could rally, wrote Syusaku Nishikawa, an analyst at Daiwa Securities Co. in a note.

Japan’s electricity network coordinator ordered rival utilities to offer supply to Tohoku Electric in order to avoid a shortage.

Jera Co.’s Hirono No. 5 and No. 6 coal power plants were among the facilities halted due to the quake, according to the trade ministry. Several of Tohoku Electric Power Co.’s thermal power units were also halted, along with a generation facility at Eneos Holdings’ Negishi oil refinery, according the ministry.

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co.’s Soma liquefied natural gas import terminal also halted operations due to a power outage, according to the statement from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

There were no abnormalities detected at Japan’s nuclear power plants, including the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi facility, according to the nation’s regulator.

The quake caused blackouts across Tokyo and also the northeastern Tohoku region. Roughly 2 million buildings in the Tokyo were without power in the immediate aftermath, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co. Power for the nation’s capital area has been restored, according to the trade ministry statement. About 33,600 buildings in the Tohoku region were without power as of 8 a.m. local time, according to METI.

