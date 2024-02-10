‘Night to Shine’ prom night held by Tim Tebow foundation

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – One East Texas church hosted a prom night for those with special needs, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“No matter how different you might be, you’re still ridiculously important. So, it’s really heartwarming,” said attendee Andi Rushing.

Rushing spent three hours getting her hair and makeup to look perfect for her first prom.

“Just pure joy. I was so excited about it,” she said.

However, this dance was about much more than how she looked. It was about feeling included, and she is not alone.

Another attendee, Mary Peterson, said this is a night she will never forget.

“It just tells everybody that we’re all like everybody else,” Peterson said.

Senior Pastor of Holly Brook Baptist Church, David LeFlore, said the “Night to Shine” is designed to make sure every person with special needs feels like they are appreciated.

“No matter what handicaps any of us might have, we’re all inclusive. We’re all God’s children in the end,” he said.

He is joining the movement to embrace people with disabilities, making all 80 attendees feel like kings and queens for the night.

“We also have special foods and special handicap equipment, if needed. We have sensory rooms. We are just ready to make them feel like they are truly loved,” said LeFlore.

Peterson hopes this lesson won’t end once the sun comes up, but that each person with a disability feels special every day.

The people in Hawkins were not alone. Many churches around the world hosted their own version of “A Night to Shine” tonight.

