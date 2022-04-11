Late night shooting in Atlanta leaves man ‘critically’ injured

Atlanta police are investigating a late night shooting that landed one man in the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they were called to the area of W. Lake Avenue and Calloway Drive in northwest Atlanta around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers say they found a 40-year-old man who had been shot inside a white car.

They say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the shooting and have not released details on possible suspects.

