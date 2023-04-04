Late-night shooting in downtown Lexington sends man to the hospital, police say.

A late night shooting in downtown Lexington sent a man to the hospital Monday, according to police.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Main Street, according to Lt. Samantha Moore with the Lexington Police Department. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a hospital, Moore said. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Information about a suspect was unknown, according to Moore. Police were investigating the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.