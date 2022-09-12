Late-night shooting kills two men and one teen, Broward Sheriff’s Office says

A triple shooting in Monday’s first minutes killed two men and a boy, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO said the shooting happened minutes after midnight in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street in West Park.

Deputies and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews answering a call about a shooting found two men with gunshot wounds. One was dead and the other was taken by paramedics to the hospital, where he died. Someone else already had taken the teen boy to a hospital, where he died.

Anybody who knows anything about this can reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).