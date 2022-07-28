Late-night tip leads to child’s remains near highway, Oklahoma cops say. Two arrested

Two people were arrested after police discovered a child’s remains along a highway, Oklahoma authorities said.

Late at night on July 26, the Seminole Police Department received a tip about a possible child death, according to a July 27 news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The tip led officers to 148 Old Highway 99 South where they found the burned remains of a toddler, the release said.

Police said their investigation led to the home of 32-year-old Chad Jennings and his 31-year-old girlfriend. Both were arrested.

Jennings is facing charges of first-degree murder, child abuse and conspiracy, according to the release. His girlfriend is facing charges of accessory to murder, child abuse and desecration of a corpse.

The child’s identity, cause of death and connection to the couple remain unknown, police said.

“Any homicide is obviously tragic,” a spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation told KFOR. “But when a child is murdered, it’s just really hard. It’s just tragic.”

“It’s just heartbreaking for everybody involved but it drives them to help get the answers for this child,” the spokesperson told News On 6.

Neighbors to Jennings and his girlfriend have expressed their shock.

One neighbor told KFOR seeing the crime scene tape is “a shocker. You know, we live a quiet life and we like it that way, you know?”

“The fact that they were across the street, and this may have happened at the house…that was really scary, that was really sad,” another neighbor told News On 6.

Seminole is about 55 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

