'The Night Watchman,' Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers

  • This cover image released by Harper shows "The Night Watchman" by Louis Erdrich, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. (Harper via AP)
  • This cover image released by Liveright shows "The Dead Are Arising" co-authored by Tamara Payne and her father Les Payne, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Biography. (Liveright via AP)
  • FILE - Playwright Katori Hall attends the Broadway premiere of her play " The Mountaintop" in New York on Oct. 13, 2011. Hall won the Pulitzer Prize for drama for her play "The Hot Wing King." (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano, File)
  • FILE - Playwright Katori Hall poses for a portrait in front of the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York on Sept, 21, 2011. Hall won the Pulitzer Prize for drama for her play "The Hot Wing King." (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)
Pulitzer Prize - Fiction

This cover image released by Harper shows "The Night Watchman" by Louis Erdrich, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. (Harper via AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s most esteemed novelists, Louise Erdrich, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for “The Night Watchman.”

Other winners for books include the late Les Payne and daughter Tamara Payne for their Malcolm X biography “The Dead Are Arising.”

The awards were announced Friday during a remote ceremony that honored the best work in journalism and the arts in 2020, a year upended by the coronavirus pandemic, the racial reckoning after the police killing of George Floyd and the U.S. presidential election.

Erdrich has drawn on her Native American background for such acclaimed novels as “The Round House” and “The Plague of Doves.” In “The Night Watchman,” she looks back to her grandfather, a night watchman whose reservation in rural North Dakota is threatened in the 1950s by congressional legislation. Previous honors for Erdrich, who turned 67 this week, include a National Book Award for “The Round House” and the National Book Critics Circle award for “LaRose.”

The Pulitzer for “The Dead Are Arising” continues the posthumous acclaim for Les Payne, an award-winning Newsday journalist who died in 2018. It’s also the second Malcolm X biography to win a Pulitzer for an author who didn’t live to see his book released. Manning Marable, whose “Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention” won for history in 2012, died shortly before publication.

Marcia Chatelain’s “Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America” won for history. Natalie Diaz’s “Postcolonial Love Poem” was the poetry winner and David Zucchino’s “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy” was cited for general nonfiction.

Tania León's composition “Stride” won for music. The judges commended for being “a musical journey full of surprise, with powerful brass and rhythmic motifs that incorporate Black music traditions from the U.S. and the Caribbean into a Western orchestral fabric.”

“The Hot Wing King” by Katori Hall, a play set around a hot wing cooking competition, won the prize for drama during a theater season that saw most venues largely shuttered.

The drama award, which includes a $15,000 prize, is “for a distinguished play by an American author, preferably original in its source and dealing with American life.”

The Pulitzer board hailed “The Hot Wing King” as a “funny, deeply felt consideration of Black masculinity and how it is perceived, filtered through the experiences of a loving gay couple and their extended family as they prepare for a culinary competition.”

Finalists included “Circle Jerk” by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley,” and “Stew” by Zora Howard.

With most theaters closed during the pandemic, the Pulitzer Prize Board altered the requirements for this year’s drama award, allowing postponed or cancelled works, as well as plays produced and performed in places other than theaters, including online, outside or in site-specific venues during calendar 2020. “The Hot Wing King” opened off-Broadway just days before the city’s theaters were closed.

Hall is the author of the Olivier Award-winning “The Mountaintop” and is a Tony Award-nominated co- playwright of Broadway’s “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical.”

Previous playwrights honored include August Wilson, Edward Albee, Eugene O’Neill, Arthur Miller and Tennessee Williams. Recent winners include Annie Baker’s “The Flick,” Ayad Akhtar’s “Disgraced,” Stephen Adly Guirgis’s “Between Riverside and Crazy,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”

