Nightclub owner pleads guilty to tax charge. Police said he underreported $2.9M in sales.

The owner of a Lafayette Square nightclub that drew the attention of police after multiple assaults and shootings has pleaded guilty to failing to pay taxes.

Olusola Akinbolawa, 38, pleaded guilty this week in Marion Superior Court to one count of failing to remit taxes. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped six other charges, including theft and corrupt business influence.

Police said Akinbolawa failed to pay more than $200,000 in sales taxes for his business, Kalakutah Republic Grill, LLC. The company operates a restaurant and nightclub at 4718 Century Plaza Rd.

Olusola Akinbolawa, owner of Kalakutah Republic Grill, which owns Club Kalakutah, appears before the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County on March 6, 2023.

He told IndyStar he plans to reopen the club this weekend as an alcohol-free "mocktail" lounge called Kalah's. A launch party on Saturday will feature DJs and a "ZERO PROOF BAR," according to a flier posted on Facebook.

Akinbolawa came to the attention of IMPD after reports of assaults, illegal strippers, unlicensed boxing, health department violations, and several shootings in the club's parking lot, including one that left a 25-year-old woman dead.

Police reviewed the club's Facebook page and found photographs of receipts that showed no sales tax being charged. That prompted an investigation into the club's finances, which police say exposed $2.9 million in underreported sales from 2018 to 2020.

IMPD detectives reviewed the Club Kalakutah's Facebook page and found photographs of receipts, including this one, that did not show any sales tax being charged to customers.

Under the plea deal, Akinbolawa received a suspended sentence of two-and-a-half years, which means he won't serve time in prison as long as he stays out of trouble. Although he pleaded guilty to a Level 6 felony, the charge was immediately reduced to a misdemeanor in exchange for his payment of $212,915 in restitution to the Indiana Department of Revenue.

The club featured prominently in an IndyStar investigation earlier this year that revealed how lax state regulations and enforcement allowed violence to go largely unchecked at Indianapolis bars and clubs. In some cases, regulators allowed bars to remain open even after multiple shootings and the arrest of the owner.

Read IndyStar's full investigation: 49 killed, 154 shot or stabbed: How Indiana law protects bad bars

In all, IndyStar identified more than 600 reported assaults, rapes, stabbings and shootings with ties to several dozen bars, clubs and event centers since 2016. The violence has left 49 people dead and more than 150 others wounded from gunfire or stabbings.

Regulators revoked Kalakutah's liquor license in March, several weeks after IndyStar published its investigation. It is one of at least six bars and clubs to close in recent months amid heightened scrutiny.

Kalakutah Lounge and Bar photographed Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Akinbolawa has attributed many of his club's problems to misunderstandings. In a phone interview Wednesday, he said he believes authorities unfairly targeted him. He said he planned to repay the taxes he owed, but was arrested anyway after a trip to Nigeria and a delayed return because of COVID-19.

He pointed out his liquor license was denied as his criminal case was pending, while regulators allowed another bar, El Chila Sports Bar, to remain open even after one of its operators was convicted of failing to pay taxes. (The Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission denied El Chila's liquor license renewal Tuesday, but allowed the bar to stay open until June 28).

"It's like I'm the only target," Akinbolawa said.

Despite his guilty plea, he told IndyStar he plans to reopen the club this weekend — minus the alcohol.

"It's basically the first of its kind in Indianapolis," Akinbolawa said. "It's like basically doing the opposite of what I used to do."

