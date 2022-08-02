Nightengale: Padres are 'all in' on World Series after historic trade to land Juan Soto
It's a deal that will in infamy. Bob Nightengale looks at the blockbuster historic trade that sends Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres.
Anthony Bass spent the past two seasons as a high-leverage reliever for the Miami Marlins. Zach Pop has been an up-and-coming reliever since the Marlins acquired him last offseason, as well.
The former Royals player’s saga kept baseball fans enthralled ahead of the trade deadline.
The Brewers are moving their core of outfield prospects up to Nashville together, now one rung closer to the major leagues.
San Diego gave up a prospect-laden package that includes C.J. Abrams to land the 23-year-old superstar and first baseman Josh Bell.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have gone 7-3 since the All-Star break to move ahead of the New York Yankees.
Baseball teams havent wasted any time making deals this summer. Here are the biggest trades that have already happened leading up to MLBs trade deadline on Aug. 2.
Zach McKinstry had sporadic playing time on the loaded Dodgers. With his versatility, he has a chance to carve out a consistent role with the Cubs as a super utility guy.
The Nationals have traded superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres in a historic deal that has five players heading back to Washington.
A look at the top prospects who can help fantasy teams in 2022 that are still in the minors. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
What every trade deadline move means as MLB teams jockey for the best available players.
Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson left the Tigers for a high school coaching job in town. His replacement is former Memphis coach Daron Schoenrock.
Trey Mancini stood at a locker at Globe Life Field, one that belonged to him only briefly before he had to leave it behind. The words came easily, but the emotions did not. The Orioles’ longest-tenured player was in a daze, trying to process that he would soon no longer hold that title. On Monday afternoon, the Orioles’ rebuild faced its toughest move yet, with Baltimore trading Mancini, a ...
Shortly after helping San Diego beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2, the Padres' leadoff hitter was peppered with questions about Tuesday's trade deadline. The Padres are reportedly among the handful of teams making a strong bid for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto, and have expressed interest Willson Contreras and Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs. The Padres expect star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. back sometime in the next several weeks, but their inconsistent offense can use help as they try to hang on in the NL wild-card race.