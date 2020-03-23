Nighthawk Expands Drilling at Colomac Intercepts 36.10 Metres of 1.86 gpt Gold (Uncut), Including 6.75 Metres of 5.46 gpt Gold

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZD) is pleased to report assay results for the ten remaining holes (3,333 metres) of its 110 drillhole (40,834 metre) 2019 drill program (Table 1). Drilling was expanded into the central region of the Colomac Main sill ("Colomac Main"), including less explored portions of Zones 2.5, and 2.0, part of Nighthawk's Colomac Gold Project ("Colomac"), located within its Indin Lake Gold Property, Northwest Territories, Canada. All holes reported intersections of broad and continuous mineralization progressing to new depths within a largely untested area of Colomac Main.

Dr. Michael Byron, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We have now reported on all of our 2019 program drillholes - our most productive campaign to-date. Drilling on the Colomac Main has continued to demonstrate a consistency in breadth and continuity of mineralization throughout all areas of the deposit. While the central 1-kilometre section of Colomac Main remains largely unexplored, with few holes below 250 metres vertical depth, our current holes have tested the sill well below previous intersections, successfully extending mineralization to new depths.

"Our 2019 drilling at Colomac has changed how we view the deposit. The recent discovery of the sill's dramatic widening of its mineralized portion to depth of up to 3 times its near surface true width represents an incredible opportunity that may result in the exponential growth of tonnage and contained ounces."

Colomac Drilling Highlights:

Zone 2.5

Holes C19-47 and C19- 47B bracketed a new discovery of higher-grade near-surface mineralization intersected by previous holes C18-27 and C18- 27B (see press release dated November 19, 2018 ) about 325 metres south of the former producing open pit (" Pit 2.0 ", Figure 1).

bracketed a new discovery of higher-grade near-surface mineralization intersected by previous holes C18-27 and C18- (see press release dated ) about 325 metres south of the former producing open pit (" ", Figure 1). Hole C19-45 was collared 50 metres south of hole C19-47 (Figure 1) to drill below previous holes C18-25 and C18- 25B (see press release dated November 19, 2018 ), the first holes drilled in the area to explore beneath historical shallow intersections, confirming that strong mineralization exists and traced it to new depths.

(see press release dated ), the first holes drilled in the area to explore beneath historical shallow intersections, confirming that strong mineralization exists and traced it to new depths. Holes C19-43 and C19- 43B were drilled 130 metres north of C19-47 to infill a 150-metre gap in drilling between previous drilled series holes C19-06 and C19-09 (see press release dated May 28, 2019 ). Limited historical drilling had tracked shallow mineralization to 150 metres vertical depth.

were drilled 130 metres north of C19-47 to infill a 150-metre gap in drilling between previous drilled series holes C19-06 and C19-09 (see press release dated ). Limited historical drilling had tracked shallow mineralization to 150 metres vertical depth. Holes C19-28, C19- 28B , and C19-28C were drilled from a common setup within the southern part of the zone, 350 metres south of C19-47 to infill a 100-metre gap in drilling between previous series holes C19-25 (see press releases dated July 31, 2019 ) and series C18-23 (see press releases dated November 19, 2018 ).

, and C19-28C were drilled from a common setup within the southern part of the zone, 350 metres south of C19-47 to infill a 100-metre gap in drilling between previous series holes C19-25 (see press releases dated ) and series C18-23 (see press releases dated ). Infill drilling of extensive near-surface gaps in coverage has confirmed historical intersections and established continuity of mineralization to depth, paving the way for additional discoveries within areas of the sill that remain largely unexplored.





The abundance of historical higher-grade shallow intercepts is strong guidance that with continued drilling of these targets to depth, the opportunity exists for the discovery and delineation of additional gold zones.





Drilling confirms the same style of robust mineralization characteristic of the host quartz diorite portion of the Colomac Main Sill is present within this lesser explored central region of the sill. Other areas of the sill drilled to greater depth show a pronounced widening of the sill's mineralized portion to depth. It's believed that the same general "wedge shaped" form is present within the central sill, and represents a new exploration opportunity.





Note: All assays are uncut (see Table 1)

Table 1. Colomac Drill Results – Summary Table (uncut)

The FULL ASSAY TABLE is available as a media document within this release as well as on the Company's website at https://www.nighthawkgold.com/news

Hole ID Zone Collar Orientations (degrees) Intersection (Metres) Core Length True Width Gold Grade Azimuth Dip From To (Metres)* (Metres) gpt C19-28 2.5 295 -45 143.55 160.05 16.50 12.00 0.44 including 143.55 144.25 0.70

2.30 C19-28B 2.5 295 -60 192.00 203.25 11.25 9.00 2.42 including 197.25 203.25 6.00

4.20

211.75 217.00 5.25

1.87 including 211.75 214.75 3.00

2.40 C19-28C 2.5 295 -70 227.50 267.65 40.15 15.00 1.22 including 235.90 251.40 15.50

1.83 including 237.50 243.50 6.00

2.64 including 239.75 243.50 3.75

3.08 including 247.90 251.40 3.50

2.06 including 255.00 259.50 4.50

1.40 including 265.40 266.90 1.50

2.26 C19-43 2.5 300 -55 229.25 249.00 19.75 14.00 1.25 including 238.50 246.50 8.00

1.78 including 242.25 246.50 4.25

2.68

261.00 285.25 24.25 18.00 1.09 including 270.75 278.75 8.00

2.04 including 272.25 276.25 4.00

2.81 including 277.00 278.75 1.75

2.23 including 282.25 284.50 2.25

1.81 C19-43B 2.5 300 -70 335.25 336.50 1.25

1.36

345.50 350.00 4.50

0.52

384.75 386.25 1.50

1.49 C19-45 2.5 285 -70 246.00 274.50 28.50 13.00 1.26 including 250.50 263.50 13.00

1.66 including 250.50 254.00 3.50

2.57 including 258.50 263.50 5.00

1.82 including 259.75 263.50 3.75

2.04 including 265.35 268.00 2.65

1.62 including 265.35 267.00 1.65

1.97 including 271.75 274.50 2.75

1.34 including 271.75 274.00 2.25

1.43 C19-46 2.0 290 -75 278.00 281.75 3.75

0.86 including 278.75 280.25 1.50

1.43

289.25 349.50 60.25

0.76 including 289.25 302.75 13.50

0.97 including 295.25 300.50 5.25

1.35 including 297.50 300.50 3.00

1.63 including 322.00 349.50 27.50

0.84 including 322.00 324.25 2.25

2.25 including 330.00 345.75 15.75

0.93 including 330.00 339.00 9.00

1.19 including 338.25 339.00 0.75

2.64 including 344.25 345.75 1.50

1.47 C19-47 2.5 285 -45 152.60 165.55 12.95

0.71 including 160.00 165.55 5.55

1.07

176.25 213.60 37.35

1.81 including 177.50 213.60 36.10 28.00 1.86 including 178.25 185.00 6.75

5.46 including 178.25 180.50 2.25

12.87 C19-47B 2.5 285 -70 251.50 289.25 37.75 16.00 1.29 including 254.25 278.50 24.25

1.61 including 254.25 264.75 10.50

2.16 including 254.25 263.50 9.25

2.22 including 254.25 256.00 1.75

5.72 including 260.25 263.50 3.25

2.72 including 272.25 276.00 3.75

1.89 C19-52 2.5 110 -60 408.25 414.75 6.50

0.73 including 413.50 414.75 1.25

1.70

* Lengths are reported as core lengths. True widths vary depending on drill hole dip.

The central region of the 9-kilometre-long Colomac Main remains largely unexplored below 250 metres from surface, however the documented abundance of higher-grade shallow intercepts indicates the potential for additional broad well-mineralized gold zones developing to depth.



Technical Information

Nighthawk has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in security-sealed bags for analyses at ALS Global Assay Laboratory in Vancouver, BC ("ALS Global"). ALS Global is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Pulp and metallics assaying for gold was conducted on the entire pulverized sample.

As part of its QA/QC program, Nighthawk inserts external gold standards (low to high-grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks, and pulp duplicates inserted by ALS Global.

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Nighthawk is focused on advancing the Colomac Gold Project with a current inferred resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold (50.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.62 grams per tonne gold), as well as advancing its other regional gold deposits and showings within this largely underexplored Archean gold camp.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team and is well funded to complete its goals and objectives over the next 12 months.

Qualified Person

Dr. Michael J. Byron, Ph.D., P.Geo., President & Chief Executive Officer of Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Please refer to NI 43-101 technical report "Technical Report and mineral resource estimate update on the Colomac Property of the Indin Lake Project", dated July 26, 2018, as filed under the company's profile on www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Company's continued exploration programs (including size and budget) and the ability to advance targets and the timing and results thereof; and the ability to expand the current resource at Colomac with additional drilling. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".