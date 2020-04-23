Nighthawk's Latest Metallurgy Continues to Show Strong Gold Recoveries for Colomac

TORONTO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) is pleased to provide an update of the latest heap leach testwork from ongoing preliminary metallurgical studies on the Colomac Gold Project ("Colomac"). Four (4) bulk drill core samples collected in 2018 were previously submitted for SAGDesign, gravity concentration, flotation, bottle roll cyanide leaching, and column heap leach testing. Standard metallurgical test results for those samples were reported earlier (see press release dated March 19, 2019) and are referenced in this release which covers the 2018 bottle roll and column heap leach testwork findings.

Dr. Michael Byron, President & CEO commented, "Metallurgical studies completed to-date have continued to show that Colomac rock performs exceptionally well in terms of its grind characteristics, gold recoveries, purity, and responsiveness to all standard gold recovery technologies. Although our ongoing heap leach bottle roll and column tests are still at a preliminary stage, results show a favourable response to the deposit's heap leach potential.

"Standard metallurgical testing on four Colomac 2019 samples is almost complete. Additional heap leach testwork is also underway, which will then give us a total of ten bottle roll and nine column leach tests and will shed considerable insight into the ongoing assessment of the deposit's heap leach and primary processing potential."

Testwork Highlights:

Testing to-date has shown that Colomac rock is amenable to all standard gold recovery technologies including, flotation, gravity separation, and heap leaching.





Minimal variation in rock hardness is noted for all test samples indicating a relatively homogeneous host rock across both sills.





Utilising a combination of gravity and cyanide leach recovery processes, testing has shown that gold recoveries for all samples tested to-date when ground to a size of 80% passing 106 microns, range from 96.3% to 98.0%.





Current column leach tests on the four 2018 samples posted gold recoveries that varied from 54.9% to 69.7% and averaging 59.4% for the 206 day run, representing an average increase of 9.6% in recoveries when the leach time was extended for an additional 3 months (~100 additional days)(Table 2).





Current bottle roll leach tests on four samples (minus half (½) inch crushed material ran for 10 days) posted gold recoveries between 31.5% and 49.6% with an average gold recovery of 44.3%. Samples of lower-grade and higher-grade material collected in 2016 and 2017 returned recoveries of 81.8% and 57.5% respectively (see press release dated May 22, 2018 ).





). Cyanide heap leach results show considerable variability between testing methods and grade of material processed but fall within an expected performance range for crushed material (recoveries between 31.5% up to 81.8% in all samples tested to-date).





Metallurgical Testwork

Testing was completed at Bureau Veritas in Richmond, BC, and audited by Starkey & Associates Inc., in Oakville, Ontario. Studies completed to-date include the four latest 2018 composite samples (standard testing, four bottle roll and four column leach tests), one higher grade sample (standard testing, two bottle roll and one column leach tests) from Zone 1.5 (see press releases dated February 21, 2018 and May 22, 2018), and lower-grade material (standard testing and one bottle roll leach test) consisting of three composite samples from various areas of the Colomac Main Sill (see press release dated April 19, 2017).

The 2018 campaign broadened sampling (21 boreholes covering seven (7) mineralized zones within the Colomac Main and Goldcrest sills), to other areas of the deposit including Zones 1.0, 2.0-2.5, 3.0-3.5 and Goldcrest North (Table 1, Figure 1). The testwork program was identical to previous campaigns, with each sample consisting of approximately 70 kg of drill core material collected from the respective zones. As in the previous studies, samples were assayed for gold and tested for grindability using the SAGDesign methodology, and for amenability to several gold recovery processes (see press release dated March 19, 2019). For illustrative purposes, a comparison of the latest heap leach test results to previously reported 2017 metallurgical testing is presented in Table 3.

Calculated head grades from the various tests show that Colomac material has a pronounced nugget effect in most samples studied to-date. Fire assay results are consistently low while metallic assays and screen analysis assays of all the size fractions gives a much better indication of the amount of gold present. This is confirmed given the extent to which gold is recovered in the tests completed (Table 1). As expected for material with gold nuggets, the calculated heads for various tests are erratic.

Heap Leach Testwork

The first heap leach test conducted was a bottle roll leach test on a composite sample of Colomac Main sill lower-grade material from the initial 2016 sampling program. It returned a highly favourable gold recovery of 81.8%, prompting additional heap leach testing to ascertain the opportunity for the use of heap leach recovery methods at Colomac. To date, four bottle rolls and five column leach tests have now been completed on minus half (½) inch crushed material.

An initial single high-grade sample (from the 2017 sampling program) reported a column leach test recovery of 34.3% after leaching for 107 days (see press release dated May 22, 2018). Considering the additional results now available, it appears that the previous low result, being the first column test done by the Company may have had insufficient cyanide added to the column test, which due to its high-grade nature, probably had more cyanicides (a substance that attacks or destroys the cyanide salt being used to dissolve precious metals) in it than the lower-grade samples.